Gold Resource : Corporate Presentation

04/08/2021 | 10:26am EDT
CORPORATE PRESENTATION

April 6, 2021

Cautionary Notes

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to us, certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of the United States of America laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and our other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning our outlook and anticipated events or results and in some cases can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by us. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward- looking statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to the coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Forward-looking statements in this presentation include statements concerning, among other things: forecasts; outlook; timing of production; production, cost, operating and capital expenditure guidance; our intention to return excess attributable free cash flow to shareholders; the timing and implementation of the dividend policy; or the implementation of any share buyback program or other supplements to the 'Base Dividend'; statements regarding plans or expectations for the declaration of future dividends and the amount thereof; future cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per payable ounce of gold, silver and other metals sold; the prices of gold, silver and other metals; mineral resources, mineral reserves, realization of mineral reserves, and the existence or realization of mineral resource estimates; our ability to discover new areas of mineralization; the timing and extent of capital investment at our operations; the timing and extent of capitalized stripping at our operations; the timing of production and production levels and the results of our exploration and development programs;; current financial resources being sufficient to carry out plans, commitments and business requirements for the next twelve months; movements in commodity prices not impacting the value of any financial instruments; estimated production rates for gold, silver and other metals produced by us; the estimated cost of sustaining capital; availability of sufficient financing; receipt of regulatory approvals; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; ongoing or future development plans and capital replacement; estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from our mining projects, including future sales of metals, concentrate or other products produced by us and the timing thereof; our plans and expectations for our properties and operations; and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of our filings, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations of joint ventures; weather conditions at our operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or realization of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to our mine or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to our properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While we consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings on our website at www.goldresourcecorp.com,on EDGAR at www.sec.govand other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, we do not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

All references to "$" in this presentation are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes certain terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under the United States of America generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including free cash flow, cash costs and AISC per payable ounce of gold and silver sold, realized metal prices, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted attributable net income, adjusted basic attributable earnings per share, consolidated cash and consolidated net cash. Non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under GAAP and, therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. We believe that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors use this information to evaluate our performance. The data presented is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Don David Gold Mexico S.A. de C.V.

Production, Development

& Exploration Stage Asset

Mining friendly jurisdiction

  • High-gradegold & silver potential

Oaxaca, Mexico

  • Six potential high-grade gold and silver properties - 560 square kilometers
  • 55-kilometermineralized structural corridor
    • Arista underground mine

Property / Project

Interest

Exploration

Development

Production

El Aguila

100%

Alta Gracia

100%

Las Margaritas

100%

El Chamizo

100%

El Fuego

100%

El Rey

100%

Socially Responsible

Company awarded Mexico's "ESR" seal for sixth consecutive year

  • Positive social, environmental and economic impact

Disclaimer

Gold Resource Corporation published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 138 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 208 M 208 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 92,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,25 $
Last Close Price 2,80 $
Spread / Highest target 87,5%
Spread / Average Target 87,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 87,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Allen Joseph Palmiere Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberly C. Perry Chief Financial Officer
Alexander G. Morrison Chairman
Richard M. Irvine Chief Operating Officer
Lila Manassa Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION-1.72%208
BHP GROUP8.13%166 052
RIO TINTO PLC4.99%130 727
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC23.24%50 979
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.17%40 588
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.21%19 030
