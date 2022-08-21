Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  GOLD RIVER PROD
  News
  Summary
    GRPS   US3807081076

GOLD RIVER PROD

(GRPS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:05 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.002400 USD   -4.00%
01:56pGOLD RIVER PROD : Supplemental Information Disclosure Statement For The Three Months June 30, 2022.
PU
01:26pGOLD RIVER PROD : Amended- Financial Statement For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2022.
PU
01:26pGOLD RIVER PROD : Amended - Financial Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021.
PU
GOLD RIVER PROD : Amended- Financial Statement For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2022.

08/21/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

C O N T E N T S

Page

BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited).......................................................................................................

3

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) ...............................................................................

4

STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited) .......................................................

5

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) .................................................................................

6

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (unaudited) ....................................................................

7

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

& Year Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

ASSETS

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Unaudited

Unaudited

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

22,970

$

4,341

Inventories

100,000

-

Prepaid expenses

8,667

17,167

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

131,637

21,508

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT

10,449

10,449

OTHER ASSETS

Stockholder notes receivable

25,312

25,312

Deposits

3,146

3,146

Other - Investments and Joint Ventures

515,150

515,150

TOTAL ASSETS

$

685,694

$

575,565

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

80,792

$

78,792

Accrued expenses

4,109

5,084

Income taxes payable

400

400

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

85,301

84,276

OFFICER LOAN PAYABLE

195,990

194,551

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, $.000001 par value, 1,300,000,000 shares authorized,

1,248,901,842 shares issued and outstanding

112,796

112,796

Preferred stock, $.000001 par value, 9,995,000 shares authorized,

7,782,000 shares issued and outstanding

7,782

7,782

Capital in excess of par value

- common stock

851,173

851,173

Capital in excess of par value

- preferred stock

53,568

53,568

Stock subscription receivable

20,860

20,860

Retained deficit

(641,776)

(749,441)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY

404,403

296,738

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

685,694

$

575,565

These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.

3

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For Three Months Ending March 31, 2022 & 2021

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

INCOME

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenues earned

$

1,136,400

$

868,871

Cost of revenues earned

1,140,947

868,871

GROSS LOSS

(4,547)

-

EXPENSES

General and administrative

12,849

2,855

Depreciation & amortization and amortization

-

-

12,849

2,855

OPERATING LOSS

(17,396)

(2,855)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Interest expense

(1,439)

-

Grant income

135,000

-

133,561

-

Income (loss) before income taxes

116,165

(2,855)

Income tax expense

-

-

Income (loss) before minority interests

116,165

(2,855)

Minority interests

-

-

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

116,165

$

(2,855)

These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.

4

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

For The Three Months Ending March 31, 2022 &Year Ending December 31, 2021

Capital in

Capital in

Common Stock

Preferred Stock Series

Excess of

Excess of

Common

Total

Par Value

Par Value

Retained

Stock

Stockholders'

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Common

Preferred

Earnings

Subscription

Equity

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Balance January 1, 2021

1,008,901,842

$

112,566

7,782,000

$

7,782

$

695,778

$

53,568

$

(590,264)

$

70,860

$

350,290

Common stock for services

215,000,000

205

-

-

105,420

-

-

-

105,625

Common stock subscription issued

25,000,000

25

-

-

49,975

-

-

(50,000)

-

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(159,177)

-

(159,177)

Balance December 31, 2021

1,248,901,842

$

112,796

7,782,000

$

7,782

$

851,173

$

53,568

$

(749,441)

$

20,860

$

296,738

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

107,665

-

107,665

Balance March 31, 2022

1,248,901,842

$

112,796

7,782,000

$

7,782

$

851,173

$

53,568

$

(641,776)

$

20,860

$

404,403

These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gold River Productions Inc. published this content on 21 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2022 17:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
