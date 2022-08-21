GOLD RIVER PROD : Amended- Financial Statement For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2022.

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

& Year Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ASSETS March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Unaudited Unaudited CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,970 $ 4,341 Inventories 100,000 - Prepaid expenses 8,667 17,167 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 131,637 21,508 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 10,449 10,449 OTHER ASSETS Stockholder notes receivable 25,312 25,312 Deposits 3,146 3,146 Other - Investments and Joint Ventures 515,150 515,150 TOTAL ASSETS $ 685,694 $ 575,565 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 80,792 $ 78,792 Accrued expenses 4,109 5,084 Income taxes payable 400 400 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 85,301 84,276 OFFICER LOAN PAYABLE 195,990 194,551 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $.000001 par value, 1,300,000,000 shares authorized, 1,248,901,842 shares issued and outstanding 112,796 112,796 Preferred stock, $.000001 par value, 9,995,000 shares authorized, 7,782,000 shares issued and outstanding 7,782 7,782 Capital in excess of par value - common stock 851,173 851,173 Capital in excess of par value - preferred stock 53,568 53,568 Stock subscription receivable 20,860 20,860 Retained deficit (641,776) (749,441) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY 404,403 296,738 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 685,694 $ 575,565

These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.