Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. GOLD RIVER PROD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRPS   US3807081076

GOLD RIVER PROD

(GRPS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:05 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.002400 USD   -4.00%
01:56pGOLD RIVER PROD : Supplemental Information Disclosure Statement For The Three Months June 30, 2022.
PU
01:26pGOLD RIVER PROD : Amended- Financial Statement For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2022.
PU
01:26pGOLD RIVER PROD : Amended - Financial Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GOLD RIVER PROD : Amended - Financial Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021.

08/21/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

For the Years Ended

December 31, 2021 & 2020

C O N T E N T S

Page

BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited).......................................................................................................

3

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) ...............................................................................

4

STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited) .......................................................

5

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) .................................................................................

6

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (unaudited) ....................................................................

7

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 & 2020

ASSETS

2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,341

$

14,932

Prepaid expenses

17,167

10,976

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

21,508

25,908

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT

10,449

7,675

OTHER ASSETS

Stockholder notes receivable

25,312

25,312

Deposits

3,146

1,800

Other - Investments and Joint Ventures

515,150

515,150

TOTAL ASSETS

$

575,565

$

575,845

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

78,792

$

56,227

Accrued expenses

5,084

4,109

Income taxes payable

400

400

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

84,276

60,736

OFFICER LOAN PAYABLE

194,551

164,819

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, $.000001 par value, 1,300,000,000 shares authorized,

1,248,901,842 shares issued and outstanding

112,796

112,566

Preferred stock, $.000001 par value, 9,995,000 shares authorized,

7,782,000 shares issued and outstanding

7,782

7,782

Capital in excess of par value

- common stock

851,173

695,778

Capital in excess of par value

- preferred stock

53,568

53,568

Stock subscription receivable

20,860

70,860

Retained deficit

(749,441)

(590,264)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY

296,738

350,290

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

575,565

$

575,845

These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.

3

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For Years Ending December 31, 2021 & 2020

2021

2020

INCOME

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenues earned

$

4,299,130

$

3,569,899

Cost of revenues earned

4,439,437

3,546,691

GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)

(140,307)

23,208

EXPENSES

General and administrative

175,763

86,080

Depreciation & amortization and amortization

-

-

175,763

86,080

OPERATING LOSS

(316,070)

(62,872)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Interest expense

(5,607)

(3,799)

Gain on sale of marketable securities

-

445,500

Grant income

162,500

-

156,893

441,701

Income (loss) before income taxes

(159,177)

378,829

Income tax expense

-

-

Income (loss) before minority interests

(159,177)

378,829

Minority interests

-

-

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(159,177)

$

378,829

These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.

4

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

For The Years Ending December, 2021 & 2020

Capital in

Capital in

Common Stock

Preferred Stock

Excess of

Excess of

Common

Total

Par Value

Par Value

Retained

Stock

Stockholders'

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Common

Preferred

Earnings

Subscribed

Equity

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Balance January 1, 2020

991,401,842

$

112,549

7,782,000

$

7,782

$

680,795

$

53,568

$

(969,093)

$

80,860

$

(33,539)

Sale of common stock

5,000,000

5

4,995

-

-

5,000

Common stock subscribed

12,500,000

12

9,988

-

(10,000)

-

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

378,829

-

378,829

Balance December 31, 2020

1,008,901,842

$

112,566

7,782,000

$

7,782

$

695,778

$

53,568

$

(590,264)

$

70,860

$

350,290

Common stock for services

205,000,000

145

88,430

-

-

88,575

Common stock subscription issued

25,000,000

25

-

-

49,975

-

(50,000)

-

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(159,177)

-

(159,177)

Balance December 31, 2021

1,238,901,842

$

112,736

7,782,000

$

7,782

$

834,183

$

53,568

$

(749,441)

$

20,860

$

279,688

These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gold River Productions Inc. published this content on 21 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2022 17:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLD RIVER PROD
01:56pGOLD RIVER PROD : Supplemental Information Disclosure Statement For The Three Months June ..
PU
01:26pGOLD RIVER PROD : Amended- Financial Statement For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2022.
PU
01:26pGOLD RIVER PROD : Amended - Financial Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021.
PU
08/14GOLD RIVER PROD : Notification of late filing - Financial Statement For The Three Months E..
PU
07/12Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) announces test launch, marketing of new products, t..
AQ
04/25GOLD RIVER PROD : For The Years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
PU
04/16GOLD RIVER PROD : Information Disclosure Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
04/15GOLD RIVER PROD : Financial Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
02/16Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) appoints Aerospace Engineer Dr. Gabe Vlad, Chief Te..
AQ
02/02Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) announces Production of New Product Inventory, Pois..
GL
More news
Chart GOLD RIVER PROD
Duration : Period :
GOLD RIVER PROD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Richard E. Goulding Chairman & Chief Medical Officer
Bruce Bond Head-Research & Development
Gabe Vlad Chief Technical Officer
Jason Jones Chief Operating Officer
Jacquelyn Battersby-Bond Head-Compliance & Distribution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD RIVER PROD-55.56%0
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.03%445 146
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY14.66%306 688
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.71%276 954
PFIZER, INC.-16.77%275 847
ABBVIE INC.4.35%250 804