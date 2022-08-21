GOLD RIVER PROD : Amended - Financial Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021.

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 & 2020

ASSETS 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,341 $ 14,932 Prepaid expenses 17,167 10,976 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 21,508 25,908 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 10,449 7,675 OTHER ASSETS Stockholder notes receivable 25,312 25,312 Deposits 3,146 1,800 Other - Investments and Joint Ventures 515,150 515,150 TOTAL ASSETS $ 575,565 $ 575,845 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 78,792 $ 56,227 Accrued expenses 5,084 4,109 Income taxes payable 400 400 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 84,276 60,736 OFFICER LOAN PAYABLE 194,551 164,819 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $.000001 par value, 1,300,000,000 shares authorized, 1,248,901,842 shares issued and outstanding 112,796 112,566 Preferred stock, $.000001 par value, 9,995,000 shares authorized, 7,782,000 shares issued and outstanding 7,782 7,782 Capital in excess of par value - common stock 851,173 695,778 Capital in excess of par value - preferred stock 53,568 53,568 Stock subscription receivable 20,860 70,860 Retained deficit (749,441) (590,264) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY 296,738 350,290 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 575,565 $ 575,845

These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.