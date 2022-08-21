GOLD RIVER PROD : Amended - Financial Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021.
GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.
For the Years Ended
December 31, 2021 & 2020
C O N T E N T S
Page
BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited).......................................................................................................
3
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) ...............................................................................
4
STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited) .......................................................
5
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) .................................................................................
6
NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (unaudited) ....................................................................
7
GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 & 2020
ASSETS
2021
2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,341
$
14,932
Prepaid expenses
17,167
10,976
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
21,508
25,908
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT
10,449
7,675
OTHER ASSETS
Stockholder notes receivable
25,312
25,312
Deposits
3,146
1,800
Other - Investments and Joint Ventures
515,150
515,150
TOTAL ASSETS
$
575,565
$
575,845
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
78,792
$
56,227
Accrued expenses
5,084
4,109
Income taxes payable
400
400
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
84,276
60,736
OFFICER LOAN PAYABLE
194,551
164,819
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $.000001 par value, 1,300,000,000 shares authorized,
1,248,901,842 shares issued and outstanding
112,796
112,566
Preferred stock, $.000001 par value, 9,995,000 shares authorized,
7,782,000 shares issued and outstanding
7,782
7,782
Capital in excess of par value
- common stock
851,173
695,778
Capital in excess of par value
- preferred stock
53,568
53,568
Stock subscription receivable
20,860
70,860
Retained deficit
(749,441)
(590,264)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
296,738
350,290
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
575,565
$
575,845
These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.
GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For Years Ending December 31, 2021 & 2020
2021
2020
INCOME
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenues earned
$
4,299,130
$
3,569,899
Cost of revenues earned
4,439,437
3,546,691
GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)
(140,307)
23,208
EXPENSES
General and administrative
175,763
86,080
Depreciation & amortization and amortization
-
-
175,763
86,080
OPERATING LOSS
(316,070)
(62,872)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest expense
(5,607)
(3,799)
Gain on sale of marketable securities
-
445,500
Grant income
162,500
-
156,893
441,701
Income (loss) before income taxes
(159,177)
378,829
Income tax expense
-
-
Income (loss) before minority interests
(159,177)
378,829
Minority interests
-
-
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(159,177)
$
378,829
These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.
GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
For The Years Ending December, 2021 & 2020
Capital in
Capital in
Common Stock
Preferred Stock
Excess of
Excess of
Common
Total
Par Value
Par Value
Retained
Stock
Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Common
Preferred
Earnings
Subscribed
Equity
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Balance January 1, 2020
991,401,842
$
112,549
7,782,000
$
7,782
$
680,795
$
53,568
$
(969,093)
$
80,860
$
(33,539)
Sale of common stock
5,000,000
5
4,995
-
-
5,000
Common stock subscribed
12,500,000
12
9,988
-
(10,000)
-
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
378,829
-
378,829
Balance December 31, 2020
1,008,901,842
$
112,566
7,782,000
$
7,782
$
695,778
$
53,568
$
(590,264)
$
70,860
$
350,290
Common stock for services
205,000,000
145
88,430
-
-
88,575
Common stock subscription issued
25,000,000
25
-
-
49,975
-
(50,000)
-
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(159,177)
-
(159,177)
Balance December 31, 2021
1,238,901,842
$
112,736
7,782,000
$
7,782
$
834,183
$
53,568
$
(749,441)
$
20,860
$
279,688
These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.
