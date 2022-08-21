GOLD RIVER PROD : Financial Statement For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022.

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

For The Three and Six Months Ending June 30, 2022 &Year Ending December 31, 2021

Capital in Capital in Common Total Common Stock Preferred Stock Series Excess of Excess of Par Value Par Value Retained Stock Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Common Preferred Earnings Subscription Equity Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Balance January 1, 2021 1,008,901,842 $ 112,566 7,782,000 $ 7,782 $ 695,778 $ 53,568 $ (590,264) $ 70,860 $ 350,290 Common stock for services 215,000,000 155 - - 105,420 - - - 105,575 Common stock subscription issued 25,000,000 75 - - 49,975 - - (50,000) 50 Net income - - - - - - (159,177) - (159,177) Balance December 31, 2021 1,248,901,842 $ 112,796 7,782,000 $ 7,782 $ 851,173 $ 53,568 $ (749,441) $ 20,860 $ 296,738 Net income - - - - - - 107,665 - 107,665 Balance March 31, 2022 1,248,901,842 $ 112,796 7,782,000 $ 7,782 $ 851,173 $ 53,568 $ (641,776) $ 20,860 $ 404,403 Net income - - - - - - (23,140) - (23,140) Balance June 30, 2022 1,248,901,842 $ 112,796 7,782,000 $ 7,782 $ 851,173 $ 53,568 $ (664,916) $ 20,860 $ 381,263

These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.