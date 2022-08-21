GOLD RIVER PROD : Financial Statement For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022.
GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.
For the Three and Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
C O N T E N T S
Page
BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited).......................................................................................................
3
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) ...............................................................................
4
STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited) .......................................................
5
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) .................................................................................
6
NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (unaudited) ....................................................................
7
GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
& Year Ended December 31, 2021
Six Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
ASSETS
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,160
$
4,341
Inventories
100,000
-
Prepaid expenses
3,000
17,167
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
110,160
21,508
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT
11,573
10,449
OTHER ASSETS
Stockholder notes receivable
25,312
25,312
Other - Investments and Joint Ventures
515,150
515,150
TOTAL ASSETS
$
665,341
$
575,565
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
80,791
$
78,792
Accrued expenses
5,431
5,084
Income taxes payable
400
400
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
86,622
84,276
OFFICER LOAN PAYABLE
197,456
194,551
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $.000001 par value, 1,300,000,000 shares authorized,
1,248,901,842 shares issued and outstanding
112,796
112,796
Preferred stock, $.000001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized,
7,782,000 shares issued and outstanding
7,782
7,782
Capital in excess of par value
- common stock
851,173
851,173
Capital in excess of par value
- preferred stock
53,568
53,568
Stock subscription receivable
20,860
20,860
Retained deficit
(664,916)
(749,441)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
381,263
296,738
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
665,341
$
575,565
These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.
GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For Three and Six Months Ending June 30, 2022 & 2021
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
INCOME
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenues earned
$
86
$
1,147,931
$
1,136,486
$
2,016,802
Cost of revenues earned
5,017
1,183,998
1,145,965
2,096,339
GROSS LOSS
(4,931)
(36,067)
(9,479)
(79,537)
EXPENSES
General and administrative
16,738
76,291
38,086
142,157
Depreciation & amortization and amortization
-
-
-
-
16,738
76,291
38,086
142,157
OPERATING LOSS
(21,669)
(112,358)
(47,565)
(221,694)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest expense
(1,471)
(1,316)
(2,910)
(5,162)
Grant income
-
62,500
135,000
92,500
(1,471)
61,184
132,090
90,125
Income (loss) before income taxes
(23,140)
(51,174)
84,525
(131,569)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
Income (loss) before minority interests
(23,140)
(51,174)
84,525
(131,569)
Minority interests
-
-
-
-
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(23,140)
$
(51,174)
$
84,525
$
(131,569)
These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.
GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
For The Three and Six Months Ending June 30, 2022 &Year Ending December 31, 2021
Capital in
Capital in
Common
Total
Common Stock
Preferred Stock Series
Excess of
Excess of
Par Value
Par Value
Retained
Stock
Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Common
Preferred
Earnings
Subscription
Equity
Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Balance January 1, 2021
1,008,901,842
$ 112,566
7,782,000
$
7,782
$
695,778
$
53,568
$
(590,264)
$
70,860
$
350,290
Common stock for services
215,000,000
155
-
-
105,420
-
-
-
105,575
Common stock subscription issued
25,000,000
75
-
-
49,975
-
-
(50,000)
50
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(159,177)
-
(159,177)
Balance December 31, 2021
1,248,901,842
$ 112,796
7,782,000
$
7,782
$
851,173
$
53,568
$
(749,441)
$
20,860
$
296,738
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
107,665
-
107,665
Balance March 31, 2022
1,248,901,842
$ 112,796
7,782,000
$
7,782
$
851,173
$
53,568
$
(641,776)
$
20,860
$
404,403
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(23,140)
-
(23,140)
Balance June 30, 2022
1,248,901,842
$ 112,796
7,782,000
$
7,782
$
851,173
$
53,568
$
(664,916)
$
20,860
$
381,263
These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.
