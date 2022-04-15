Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. GOLD RIVER PROD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRPS   US3807081076

GOLD RIVER PROD

(GRPS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/14 03:21:55 pm EDT
0.005000 USD   +4.17%
04/15GOLD RIVER PROD : Financial Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
02/16Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) appoints Aerospace Engineer Dr. Gabe Vlad, Chief Technical Officer
AQ
02/02Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) announces Production of New Product Inventory, Poised for Sales
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GOLD RIVER PROD : Financial Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021

04/15/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 & 2020

C ON T E N T S

Page

BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) ....................................................................................................... 3

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) ............................................................................... 4

STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited) ....................................................... 5

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) ................................................................................. 6

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (unaudited) .................................................................... 7

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 & 2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents Prepaid expenses

2021

2020

Unaudited

$

4,341 $ 14,932

3,000 10,976

Unaudited

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

7,341 25,908

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT OTHER ASSETS

Stockholder notes receivable

Other - Investments and Joint Ventures

10,449 7,675

25,312 25,312

515,150 515,150

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable Accrued expenses Income taxes payable

$

561,398 $ 575,845

$

78,792 $ 56,227

5,084 4,109

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

400 84,276

400 60,736

OFFICER LOAN PAYABLE STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, $.000001 par value, 1,300,000,000 shares authorized, 1,238,901,842 shares issued and outstanding

Preferred stock, $.000001 par value, 9,995,000 shares authorized, 7,782,000 shares issued and outstanding

Capital in excess of par value - common stock Capital in excess of par value - preferred stock Stock subscription receivable

Retained deficit

194,551 164,819

112,786 112,566

7,782 7,782

834,183 695,778

53,568 53,568

20,860 70,860

(746,608)

(590,264)TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY

282,571 350,290

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

561,398 $ 575,845

These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.

3

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For Years Ending December 31, 2021 & 2020

INCOME

Revenues earned

Cost of revenues earned

EXPENSES

GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)

General and administrative

Depreciation & amortization and amortizationOPERATING LOSSOTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Interest expense

Gain on sale of marketable securities Grant income

Income (loss) before income taxes

2021

Unaudited

2020

Unaudited

$

4,299,130 $ 3,569,899

4,439,437 3,546,691

(140,307) 23,208

172,930 86,080

- 172,930

- 86,080

(313,237) (62,872)

(5,607) (3,799)

- 162,500

445,500 -156,893 441,701

(156,344) 378,829

Income tax expense

Income (loss) before minority interests

-

(156,344)

- 378,829

Minority interests

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

- (156,344)

$

- 378,829

These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.

4

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC. STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

For The Years Ending December, 2021 & 2020

Common Stock

Balance January 1, 2020

Shares Unaudited 991,401,842

Preferred Stock

  • $ 112,549

    Amount UnauditedShares Unaudited 7,782,000

    Amount Unaudited

    • $ 7,782

      $

      Capital in Excess of Par Value Common Unaudited 680,795

      Capital in Excess of Par Value Preferred Unaudited

      • $ 53,568

        • $ (969,093) $

          Common

          Total

          Retained

          Stock

          Stockholders'

          Earnings

          Subscribed

          Equity

          Unaudited

          Unaudited

          Unaudited

          80,860

          • $ (33,539)

            Sale of common stock

            Common stock subscribed

            5,000,000 5

            12,500,000 12

            Net income

            4,995 9,988

            -

        • -

          -

          -

          • 5,000

        • - 378,829

          -

          (10,000)

          • -

            -

            -

            -

            - 378,829

            Balance December 31, 2020

            Common stock for services

            Common stock subscription issued

            Net income

            Balance December 31, 2021

            1,008,901,842

  • $ 112,566

    205,000,000 145

    25,000,000 75

    -

    1,238,901,842

    7,782,000

  • $ 112,786

-

  • $ 7,782

    - - 7,782,000

    - -

  • $ 7,782

$

  • $ 834,183

These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.

5

695,778 88,430 49,975

  • $ 53,568

    -

    -

  • $ 53,568

  • $ (590,264) $

    -

    -

    (156,344)

  • $ (746,608) $

70,860

  • $ 350,290

    - 88,575

    (50,000)

    - 20,860

    50

    (156,344)

  • $ 282,571

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gold River Productions Inc. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 03:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLD RIVER PROD
04/15GOLD RIVER PROD : Financial Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
02/16Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) appoints Aerospace Engineer Dr. Gabe Vlad, Chief Te..
AQ
02/02Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) announces Production of New Product Inventory, Pois..
GL
2021Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) is now an official Government Contractor
AQ
2021Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) signs agreement for marketing and distribution with..
GL
2021Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Appoints Michael Berkowitz to spearhead the Rejuven..
GL
2021Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Announces its Veterinary Division, Headed by Dr. Da..
GL
2021GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS (GRPS) ANNOUN : Inflammaplex, Painplex and Energyplex
GL
2021Epidemiologic Solutions Corporation (ESC), an IRS Approved, Qualified Public Charity, A..
NE
2021Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Announces Its Initial Product Line for Physicians a..
NE
More news
Chart GOLD RIVER PROD
Duration : Period :
GOLD RIVER PROD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Richard E. Goulding Chairman & Chief Medical Officer
Gabe Vlad Chief Technical Officer
Jason Jones Chief Operating Officer
Samuel Elias Director & Chief Revenue Officer
Gregory L Remsen Marketing Coordinator
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD RIVER PROD-7.41%0
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.16%473 068
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.17%336 512
PFIZER, INC.-10.04%298 712
ABBVIE INC.19.87%286 686
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.28%272 383