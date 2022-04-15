GOLD RIVER PROD : Financial Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 & 2020

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 & 2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents Prepaid expenses

2021

2020

Unaudited

$

4,341 $ 14,932

3,000 10,976

Unaudited

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

7,341 25,908

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT OTHER ASSETS

Stockholder notes receivable

Other - Investments and Joint Ventures

10,449 7,675

25,312 25,312

515,150 515,150

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable Accrued expenses Income taxes payable

$

561,398 $ 575,845

$

78,792 $ 56,227

5,084 4,109

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

400 84,276

400 60,736

OFFICER LOAN PAYABLE STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, $.000001 par value, 1,300,000,000 shares authorized, 1,238,901,842 shares issued and outstanding

Preferred stock, $.000001 par value, 9,995,000 shares authorized, 7,782,000 shares issued and outstanding

Capital in excess of par value - common stock Capital in excess of par value - preferred stock Stock subscription receivable

Retained deficit

194,551 164,819

112,786 112,566

7,782 7,782

834,183 695,778

53,568 53,568

20,860 70,860

(746,608)

(590,264)TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY

282,571 350,290

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

561,398 $ 575,845

These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For Years Ending December 31, 2021 & 2020

INCOME

Revenues earned

Cost of revenues earned

EXPENSES

GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)

General and administrative

Depreciation & amortization and amortizationOPERATING LOSSOTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Interest expense

Gain on sale of marketable securities Grant income

Income (loss) before income taxes

2021

Unaudited

2020

Unaudited

$

4,299,130 $ 3,569,899

4,439,437 3,546,691

(140,307) 23,208

172,930 86,080

- 172,930

- 86,080

(313,237) (62,872)

(5,607) (3,799)

- 162,500

445,500 -156,893 441,701

(156,344) 378,829

Income tax expense

Income (loss) before minority interests

-

(156,344)

- 378,829

Minority interests

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

- (156,344)

$

- 378,829

GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC. STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

For The Years Ending December, 2021 & 2020

Common Stock

Balance January 1, 2020

Shares Unaudited 991,401,842

Preferred Stock

$ 112,549 Amount UnauditedShares Unaudited 7,782,000 Amount Unaudited $ 7,782 $ Capital in Excess of Par Value Common Unaudited 680,795 Capital in Excess of Par Value Preferred Unaudited $ 53,568 $ (969,093) $ Common Total Retained Stock Stockholders' Earnings Subscribed Equity Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited 80,860 $ (33,539) Sale of common stock Common stock subscribed 5,000,000 5 12,500,000 12 Net income 4,995 9,988 - - - - 5,000 - 378,829 - (10,000) - - - - - 378,829 Balance December 31, 2020 Common stock for services Common stock subscription issued Net income Balance December 31, 2021 1,008,901,842

$ 112,566 205,000,000 145 25,000,000 75 - 1,238,901,842 7,782,000

$ 112,786

-

$ 7,782 - - 7,782,000 - -

$ 7,782

$

$ 834,183

695,778 88,430 49,975

$ 53,568 - -

$ 53,568

$ (590,264) $ - - (156,344)

$ (746,608) $

70,860