GOLD RIVER PROD : Financial Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021
GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.
For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 & 2020
C ON T E N T S
Page
BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) ....................................................................................................... 3
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) ............................................................................... 4
STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited) ....................................................... 5
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) ................................................................................. 6
NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (unaudited) .................................................................... 7
GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 & 2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents Prepaid expenses
2021
2020
Unaudited
$
4,341 $ 14,932
3,000 10,976
Unaudited
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
7,341 25,908
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT OTHER ASSETS
Stockholder notes receivable
Other - Investments and Joint Ventures
10,449 7,675
25,312 25,312
515,150 515,150
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable Accrued expenses Income taxes payable
$
561,398 $ 575,845
$
78,792 $ 56,227
5,084 4,109
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
400 84,276
400 60,736
OFFICER LOAN PAYABLE STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $.000001 par value, 1,300,000,000 shares authorized, 1,238,901,842 shares issued and outstanding
Preferred stock, $.000001 par value, 9,995,000 shares authorized, 7,782,000 shares issued and outstanding
Capital in excess of par value - common stock Capital in excess of par value - preferred stock Stock subscription receivable
Retained deficit
194,551 164,819
112,786 112,566
7,782 7,782
834,183 695,778
53,568 53,568
20,860 70,860
(746,608)
(590,264) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
282,571 350,290
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
561,398 $ 575,845
These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.
3
GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For Years Ending December 31, 2021 & 2020
INCOME
Revenues earned
Cost of revenues earned
EXPENSES
GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)
General and administrative
Depreciation & amortization and amortization OPERATING LOSS OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest expense
Gain on sale of marketable securities Grant income
Income (loss) before income taxes
2021
Unaudited
2020
Unaudited
$
4,299,130 $ 3,569,899
4,439,437 3,546,691
(140,307) 23,208
172,930 86,080
- 172,930
- 86,080
(313,237) (62,872)
(5,607) (3,799)
- 162,500
445,500 - 156,893 441,701
(156,344) 378,829
Income tax expense
Income (loss) before minority interests
-
(156,344)
- 378,829
Minority interests
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
- (156,344)
$
- 378,829
These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.
4
GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS, INC. STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
For The Years Ending December, 2021 & 2020
Common Stock
Balance January 1, 2020
Shares Unaudited 991,401,842
Preferred Stock
-
$ 7,782
- - 7,782,000
- -
$ 7,782
$
These financial statements have not been subject to audit, review or compilation engagement and no assurance is provided on them.
5
695,778 88,430 49,975
$ (590,264) $
-
-
(156,344)
$ (746,608) $
70,860
$ 350,290
- 88,575
(50,000)
- 20,860
50
(156,344)
$ 282,571
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Gold River Productions Inc. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 03:53:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLD RIVER PROD
04/15 GOLD RIVER PROD : Financial Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
02/16 Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) appoints Aerospace Engineer Dr. Gabe Vlad, Chief Te..
AQ
02/02 Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) announces Production of New Product Inventory, Pois..
GL
2021 Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) is now an official Government Contractor
AQ
2021 Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) signs agreement for marketing and distribution with..
GL
2021 Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Appoints Michael Berkowitz to spearhead the Rejuven..
GL
2021 Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Announces its Veterinary Division, Headed by Dr. Da..
GL
2021 GOLD RIVER PRODUCTIONS (GRPS) ANNOUN : Inflammaplex, Painplex and Energyplex
GL
2021 Epidemiologic Solutions Corporation (ESC), an IRS Approved, Qualified Public Charity, A..
NE
2021 Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Announces Its Initial Product Line for Physicians a..
NE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week