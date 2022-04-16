GOLD RIVER PROD : Information Disclosure Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021

Gold River Productions

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Gold River Productions, Inc.

A Colorado Corporation

4 Office Park Drive, Pod 3, Suite L

Palm Coast, FL 32137 ________________________________

(321) 266-6895 https://www.grpsinc.com/ 2000 - SIC Code

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,277,089,842.

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,277,089,842.

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,001,089,842.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes:

No:Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes:

No:

1)Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities in the past five years and the dates of the name changes.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years;

Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Gold River Productions

Original Incorporation in Delaware on September 18, 2006, as Omega Environmental, Inc. Formed on September 16, 2006 as Omega Environmental, Inc. until 9-06

9-06 O.N.E. World Distributing, Inc. until 12-06

12-06 it became Polythene Metro, Inc. until 2-07

07/25/2018 it became Gold River Production Services, Inc., redomiciling from Delaware and converting to a Colorado corporation

08/28/2018 name changed to XYZ Hemp Inc.

09/30/2019 name changed back to Gold River Production Services, Inc. - Active.

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

4 Office Park Drive, Pod 3, Suite L

Palm Coast, FL 32137

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: [X]

2)Security Information

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

GRPS Common 380708206 $0.000001

Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:

Number of shares in the Public Float2: Total number of shareholders of record:

1,300,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021

1,277,089,842 as of date: December 31, 2021

1,054,891,749 as of date: December 31, 2021 3,828 as of date: December 31, 2021

All additional classes of publicly traded securities (if any):

Transfer Agent

Name: Mountain Share Transfer, LLC. Phone: (303) 460-1149

Email: esn@mountainsharetransfer.com

Address: 2030 Powers Ferry Road SE, Suite # 212, Atlanta, Ga. 30339

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: XNo:

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐

Shares Outstanding as of the Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance.

As of the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

.

Date of TransactionTransaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)

Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)Class of SecuritiesValue of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuanc e

Were the shares issued at a discou nt to market price at the time of issuan ce? (Yes/N o)Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) OR Nature of Services Provided (if applicable)

Restricted or Unrest

2/11/20192/20/20192/20/20192/20/20198/9/20199/13/2019

New issuance

2,525,253Common

0.0017

YesDavid HoffmanPurchase

Restricted

Services

New issuance

5,000,000Common

0.0029yes

Restricted

Kenneth LeonardProvided Services

New issuance

5,000,000Common

0.0029yes

Restricted

Greg Remsen

Provided

Services

New issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.0029yes

Restricted

Sheridan LinehanProvided

New issuance

6,172,840

Common

0.0028

Yes

David Hoffman

New issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.0017

YesFrank De AngeloPurchase Services Provided

RestrictedRestricted

New issuance

5,882,353

Common

0.00085

YesDavid Hoffman

PurchaseRestricted

10/24/2019

New issuance

7,000,000

Common

0.0017

YesJessica Verville

10/24/20191/20/2020

Services ProvidedRestrictedNew issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

F&C /Frank De Angelo

Services ProvidedRestricted

Restricted

07/02/202003/17/202103/17/202103/17/202104/06/202104/06/202104/06/202104/06/202104/06/202104/07/202107/06/2021

New issuance

12,500,000

Common

0.001

Yes

ARTIN BABAYAN

PurchaseNew issuanceNew issuance

30,000,00010,000,000

Common

Common

0.0010.001

Yes

MONIQUE TODD

Yes

SAM ELIAS

Services Provided Services Provided

Restricted

RestrictedNew issuance

115,000,000Common

0.001

Yes

BIG HOLLOW FAMILY LLC

New issuance

10,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

BRUCE I. BOND

Services Provided Services Provided

Restricted

RestrictedNew issuance

10,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

BRENTON V. GOULDING

New issuance

10,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

BLANE R. GOULDING

Services Provided Services Provided

Restricted

RestrictedNew issuance

10,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

PATRICIA J. GOULDING

New issuanceNew issuance

10,000,00025,000,000

Common

Common

0.0010.002

Yes

BRYCE E. GOULDING

Services Provided Services Provided

Restricted

Restricted

Restricted

Yes

FREDERICK J BERGER

PurchaseNew issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

DANIELLE T. MOROSCO

Services ProvidedRestricted

MICHAEL M. BERKOWITZ

Restricted

07/30/2021

New issuance

25,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

Services Provided

STEPHEN M. SWINSON

08/13/2021

New issuance

4,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

Services ProvidedRestricted

07/29/2021

New issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

JAMES D. WACHENDORFER

Services ProvidedRestricted

JESSICA VERVILLE

08/13/2021

New issuance

7,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

Services Provided

Restricted

Shares Outstanding as of the date of this report.

Shares Outstanding as of December 31, 2021 Common

1,277,089,842, Preferred 10,000,000

The Company had no changes is to the terms of any of its classes outstanding shares from January 1, 2019 through the current date.

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: √ None

Date of Note Issuance Outstanding Balance ($) Principal Amount at Issuance ($) Interest Accrued ($) Maturity Date Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares) Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.)

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

4)Financial Statements

A.

The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

U.S. GAAP

IFRS

B. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name: JD Patterson Title: Certified Public Accountant Relationship to Issuer: Outside Accountant

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.

C. Balance Sheet;

D. Statement of Income;

E. Statement of Cash Flows;

F. Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity;

G. Financial notes; and

H. Audit letter, if audited

You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").

Financial Statements: If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end

4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

