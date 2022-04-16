GOLD RIVER PROD : Information Disclosure Statement For The Year Ended December 31, 2021

Gold River Productions
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Gold River Productions, Inc.
A Colorado Corporation
4 Office Park Drive, Pod 3, Suite L
Palm Coast, FL 32137 ________________________________
(321) 266-6895 https://www.grpsinc.com/ 2000 - SIC Code
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,277,089,842.
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,277,089,842.
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,001,089,842.
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes:
No:Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes:
No:Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes:
No:
1)Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities in the past five years and the dates of the name changes.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years;
Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Gold River Productions
Original Incorporation in Delaware on September 18, 2006, as Omega Environmental, Inc. Formed on September 16, 2006 as Omega Environmental, Inc. until 9-06
9-06 O.N.E. World Distributing, Inc. until 12-06
12-06 it became Polythene Metro, Inc. until 2-07
07/25/2018 it became Gold River Production Services, Inc., redomiciling from Delaware and converting to a Colorado corporation
08/28/2018 name changed to XYZ Hemp Inc.
09/30/2019 name changed back to Gold River Production Services, Inc. - Active.
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes:
No:If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
4 Office Park Drive, Pod 3, Suite L
Palm Coast, FL 32137
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: [X]
2)Security Information
Trading symbol:
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
GRPS Common 380708206 $0.000001
Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:
Number of shares in the Public Float2: Total number of shareholders of record:
1,300,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021
1,277,089,842 as of date: December 31, 2021
1,054,891,749 as of date: December 31, 2021 3,828 as of date: December 31, 2021
All additional classes of publicly traded securities (if any):
Transfer Agent
Name: Mountain Share Transfer, LLC. Phone: (303) 460-1149
Email: esn@mountainsharetransfer.com
Address: 2030 Powers Ferry Road SE, Suite # 212, Atlanta, Ga. 30339
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: XNo:
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
3)Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of the Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance.
As of
the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
Date of TransactionTransaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)
Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)Class of SecuritiesValue of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuanc e
Were the shares issued at a discou nt to market price at the time of issuan ce? (Yes/N o)Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).
Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) OR Nature of Services Provided (if applicable)
Restricted or Unrest
2/11/20192/20/20192/20/20192/20/20198/9/20199/13/2019
New issuance
2,525,253Common
0.0017
YesDavid HoffmanPurchase
Restricted
Services
New issuance
5,000,000Common
0.0029yes
Restricted
Kenneth LeonardProvided Services
New issuance
5,000,000Common
0.0029yes
Restricted
Greg Remsen
Provided
Services
New issuance
5,000,000
Common
0.0029yes
Restricted
Sheridan LinehanProvided
New issuance
6,172,840
Common
0.0028
Yes
David Hoffman
New issuance
5,000,000
Common
0.0017
YesFrank De AngeloPurchase Services Provided
RestrictedRestricted
New issuance
5,882,353
Common
0.00085
YesDavid Hoffman
PurchaseRestricted
10/24/2019
New issuance
7,000,000
Common
0.0017
YesJessica Verville
10/24/20191/20/2020
Services ProvidedRestrictedNew issuance
5,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
F&C /Frank De Angelo
Services ProvidedRestricted
Restricted
07/02/202003/17/202103/17/202103/17/202104/06/202104/06/202104/06/202104/06/202104/06/202104/07/202107/06/2021
New issuance
12,500,000
Common
0.001
Yes
ARTIN BABAYAN
PurchaseNew issuanceNew issuance
30,000,00010,000,000
Common
Common
0.0010.001
Yes
MONIQUE TODD
Yes
SAM ELIAS
Services Provided Services Provided
Restricted
RestrictedNew issuance
115,000,000Common
0.001
Yes
BIG HOLLOW FAMILY LLC
New issuance
10,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
BRUCE I. BOND
Services Provided Services Provided
Restricted
RestrictedNew issuance
10,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
BRENTON V. GOULDING
New issuance
10,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
BLANE R. GOULDING
Services Provided Services Provided
Restricted
RestrictedNew issuance
10,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
PATRICIA J. GOULDING
New issuanceNew issuance
10,000,00025,000,000
Common
Common
0.0010.002
Yes
BRYCE E. GOULDING
Services Provided Services Provided
Restricted
Restricted
Restricted
Yes
FREDERICK J BERGER
PurchaseNew issuance
5,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
DANIELLE T. MOROSCO
Services ProvidedRestricted
MICHAEL M. BERKOWITZ
Restricted
07/30/2021
New issuance
25,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
Services Provided
STEPHEN M. SWINSON
08/13/2021
New issuance
4,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
Services ProvidedRestricted
07/29/2021
New issuance
5,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
JAMES D. WACHENDORFER
Services ProvidedRestricted
JESSICA VERVILLE
08/13/2021
New issuance
7,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
Services Provided
Restricted
Shares Outstanding as of the date of this report.
Shares Outstanding as of December 31, 2021 Common
1,277,089,842, Preferred 10,000,000
The Company had no changes is to the terms of any of its classes outstanding shares from January 1, 2019 through the current date.
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: √ None
Date of Note Issuance
Outstanding Balance ($)
Principal Amount at Issuance ($)
Interest Accrued ($)
Maturity Date
Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares)
Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).
Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.)
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
4)Financial Statements
A.
The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
U.S. GAAP
IFRS
B. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:
Name:
JD Patterson
Title:
Certified Public Accountant
Relationship to Issuer:
Outside Accountant
Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.
C. Balance Sheet;
D. Statement of Income;
E. Statement of Cash Flows;
F. Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity;
G. Financial notes; and
H. Audit letter, if audited
You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").
Financial Statements: If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end
