GOLD RIVER PROD : Supplemental Information Disclosure Statement For The Three Months June 30, 2022.

Gold River Productions
Original Incorporationin Delaware on September 18, 2006, as Omega Environmental, Inc. Formed on September 16, 2006 as Omega Environmental, Inc. until 9-06
9-06 O.N.E. World Distributing, Inc. until 12-06
12-06 it became Polythene Metro, Inc. until 2-07
07/25/2018 it became Gold River Production Services, Inc., redomiciling from Delaware and converting to a Colorado corporation
08/28/2018 name changed to XYZ Hemp Inc.
09/30/2019 name changed back to Gold River Production Services, Inc. - Active.
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes:
No:
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 4 Office Park Drive, Pod 3, Suite L
Palm Coast, FL 32137
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: [X]
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
GRPS
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
380708206
Par or stated value:
$0.000001
Total shares authorized:
1,300,000,000as of date: June 30, 2022
Total shares outstanding:
1,248,901,842as of date: June 30, 2022
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
1,054,891,749as of date: June 30, 2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
3,828as of date: June 30, 2022
All additional classes of publicly traded securities (if any):
Transfer Agent
Name:
Mountain Share Transfer, LLC.
Phone:
(303) 460-1149
Email:
esn@mountainsharetransfer.com
Address: 2030 Powers Ferry Road SE, Suite # 212, Atlanta, Ga. 30339
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: X
No:
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of the Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance.
As of 12/31/2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
1.008,901,842
.
Were
the
shares
Value of
issued
Reason for
at a
share issuance
shares
Individual/ Entity
Transaction type
discou
(e.g. for cash or
issued
Shares were issued to
(e.g. new issuance,
Number of
nt to
debt
Class of
($/per
(entities must have
Date of Transaction
cancellation,
Shares Issued
market
conversion) OR
Restricted or Unrestr
Securities
share)
individual with voting /
shares returned to
(or cancelled)
price at
Nature of
at
investment control
treasury)
the
Services
Issuanc
disclosed).
time of
Provided (if
e
issuan
applicable)
ce?
(Yes/N
o)
03/17/2021
New issuance
30,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
MONIQUE TODD
Services
Restricted
Provided
03/17/2021
New issuance
10,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
SAM ELIAS
Services
Restricted
Provided
03/17/2021
New issuance
115,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
BIG HOLLOW FAMILY
Services
Restricted
LLC
Provided
04/06/2021
New issuance
10,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
BRUCE I. BOND
Services
Restricted
Provided
04/06/2021
New issuance
10,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
BRENTON V.
Services
Restricted
GOULDING
Provided
04/06/2021
New issuance
10,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
BLANE R. GOULDING
Services
Restricted
Provided
04/06/2021
New issuance
10,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
PATRICIA J.
Services
Restricted
GOULDING
Provided
04/06/2021
New issuance
10,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
BRYCE E. GOULDING
Services
Restricted
Provided
07/06/2021
New issuance
5,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
DANIELLE T.
Services
Restricted
MOROSCO
Provided
MICHAEL M.
Restricted
BERKOWITZ
Services
07/30/2021
New issuance
25,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
Provided
JAMES D.
Services
Restricted
07/29/2021
New issuance
5,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
WACHENDORFER
Provided
Shares Outstanding as of the date of this report.
Shares Outstanding as of June 30, 2022 Common 1,248,901,842 Preferred 10,000,000
The Company had no changes is to the terms of any of its classes outstanding shares from January 1, 2019 through the current date.
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: √ None
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g.
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount
Accrued
Date
pricing mechanism for
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
at
($)
determining conversion of
individual with voting
Loan, Services,
Issuance
instrument to shares)
/ investment control
etc.)
($)
disclosed).
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
Financial Statements
The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
U.S. GAAP
IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:
Name:
JD Patterson
Title:
Certified Public Accountant
Relationship to Issuer:
Outside Accountant
Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.
Balance Sheet;
Statement of Income;
Statement of Cash Flows;
Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity;
Financial notes; and
Audit letter, if audited
You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").
Financial Statements: If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document.
Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date.
The Quarterly Financial Statements dated 06/30/22 are incorporated by reference as they are posted on www.otcmarkets.com
Issuer's Business, Products and Services
The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:
Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")
The Company's focus is on developing businesses and products in multiple health-related industries including, but not limited to nutraceuticals, cannabinoids and stem cells, with the purpose of creating viable alternatives to toxic pharmaceuticals.
Describe any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies, if applicable, and a description of such entity's business, contact information for the business, officers, directors, managers or control persons. Subsidiary information may be included by reference
Reference is made to the company's website and to OTCMarkets' website for this information.
The Company has shared financial interests with Rushnet, Inc. (trading symbol: RSHN) including, but not limited to shared equity in multiple joint ventures, government grant initiatives, innovative products and more. The
Company's focus is on developing and acquiring businesses and products for health-related industries as alternatives to toxic pharmaceuticals. In that pursuit, the Company has been creating new and innovative products, cultivating distribution arrangements and manufacturing resources. In addition, the Company has acquired and intends to
