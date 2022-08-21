Log in
    GRPS   US3807081076

GOLD RIVER PROD

(GRPS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:05 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.002400 USD   -4.00%
GOLD RIVER PROD : Supplemental Information Disclosure Statement For The Three Months June 30, 2022.

08/21/2022 | 01:56pm EDT
Gold River Productions

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Gold River Productions, Inc.

A Colorado Corporation

4 Office Park Drive, Pod 3, Suite L

Palm Coast, FL 32137

________________________________

(321) 266-6895

https://www.grpsinc.com/

2000 - SIC Code

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,248,901,842.

As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,248,901,842.

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,248,901,842.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  1. Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities in the past five years and the dates of the name changes.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Gold River Productions

Original Incorporationin Delaware on September 18, 2006, as Omega Environmental, Inc. Formed on September 16, 2006 as Omega Environmental, Inc. until 9-06

9-06 O.N.E. World Distributing, Inc. until 12-06

12-06 it became Polythene Metro, Inc. until 2-07

07/25/2018 it became Gold River Production Services, Inc., redomiciling from Delaware and converting to a Colorado corporation

08/28/2018 name changed to XYZ Hemp Inc.

09/30/2019 name changed back to Gold River Production Services, Inc. - Active.

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 4 Office Park Drive, Pod 3, Suite L

Palm Coast, FL 32137

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: [X]

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

GRPS

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

380708206

Par or stated value:

$0.000001

Total shares authorized:

1,300,000,000as of date: June 30, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

1,248,901,842as of date: June 30, 2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

1,054,891,749as of date: June 30, 2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

3,828as of date: June 30, 2022

All additional classes of publicly traded securities (if any):

Transfer Agent

Name:

Mountain Share Transfer, LLC.

Phone:

(303) 460-1149

Email:

esn@mountainsharetransfer.com

Address: 2030 Powers Ferry Road SE, Suite # 212, Atlanta, Ga. 30339

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: X

No:

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of the Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance.

As of 12/31/2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

1.008,901,842

.

Were

the

shares

Value of

issued

Reason for

at a

share issuance

shares

Individual/ Entity

Transaction type

discou

(e.g. for cash or

issued

Shares were issued to

(e.g. new issuance,

Number of

nt to

debt

Class of

($/per

(entities must have

Date of Transaction

cancellation,

Shares Issued

market

conversion) OR

Restricted or Unrestr

Securities

share)

individual with voting /

shares returned to

(or cancelled)

price at

Nature of

at

investment control

treasury)

the

Services

Issuanc

disclosed).

time of

Provided (if

e

issuan

applicable)

ce?

(Yes/N

o)

03/17/2021

New issuance

30,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

MONIQUE TODD

Services

Restricted

Provided

03/17/2021

New issuance

10,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

SAM ELIAS

Services

Restricted

Provided

03/17/2021

New issuance

115,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

BIG HOLLOW FAMILY

Services

Restricted

LLC

Provided

04/06/2021

New issuance

10,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

BRUCE I. BOND

Services

Restricted

Provided

04/06/2021

New issuance

10,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

BRENTON V.

Services

Restricted

GOULDING

Provided

04/06/2021

New issuance

10,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

BLANE R. GOULDING

Services

Restricted

Provided

04/06/2021

New issuance

10,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

PATRICIA J.

Services

Restricted

GOULDING

Provided

04/06/2021

New issuance

10,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

BRYCE E. GOULDING

Services

Restricted

Provided

07/06/2021

New issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

DANIELLE T.

Services

Restricted

MOROSCO

Provided

MICHAEL M.

Restricted

BERKOWITZ

Services

07/30/2021

New issuance

25,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

Provided

JAMES D.

Services

Restricted

07/29/2021

New issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

WACHENDORFER

Provided

Shares Outstanding as of the date of this report.

Shares Outstanding as of June 30, 2022 Common 1,248,901,842 Preferred 10,000,000

The Company had no changes is to the terms of any of its classes outstanding shares from January 1, 2019 through the current date.

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: √ None

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount

Accrued

Date

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

at

($)

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

Issuance

instrument to shares)

/ investment control

etc.)

($)

disclosed).

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  1. Financial Statements
  1. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
    U.S. GAAP
    IFRS
  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

JD Patterson

Title:

Certified Public Accountant

Relationship to Issuer:

Outside Accountant

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.

  1. Balance Sheet;
  2. Statement of Income;
  3. Statement of Cash Flows;
  4. Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity;
  5. Financial notes; and
  6. Audit letter, if audited

You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").

Financial Statements: If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document.

Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date.

The Quarterly Financial Statements dated 06/30/22 are incorporated by reference as they are posted on www.otcmarkets.com

  1. Issuer's Business, Products and Services

The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:

  1. Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")
    The Company's focus is on developing businesses and products in multiple health-related industries including, but not limited to nutraceuticals, cannabinoids and stem cells, with the purpose of creating viable alternatives to toxic pharmaceuticals.
  2. Describe any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies, if applicable, and a description of such entity's business, contact information for the business, officers, directors, managers or control persons. Subsidiary information may be included by reference
    Reference is made to the company's website and to OTCMarkets' website for this information.
    The Company has shared financial interests with Rushnet, Inc. (trading symbol: RSHN) including, but not limited to shared equity in multiple joint ventures, government grant initiatives, innovative products and more. The
    Company's focus is on developing and acquiring businesses and products for health-related industries as alternatives to toxic pharmaceuticals. In that pursuit, the Company has been creating new and innovative products, cultivating distribution arrangements and manufacturing resources. In addition, the Company has acquired and intends to

