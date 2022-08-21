GOLD RIVER PROD : Supplemental Information Disclosure Statement For The Three Months June 30, 2022.

Gold River Productions Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Gold River Productions, Inc. A Colorado Corporation 4 Office Park Drive, Pod 3, Suite L Palm Coast, FL 32137 ________________________________ (321) 266-6895 https://www.grpsinc.com/ 2000 - SIC Code Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,248,901,842. As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,248,901,842. As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,248,901,842. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: No: Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: No: Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: No: Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities in the past five years and the dates of the name changes. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): This is not legal advice, and OTC Markets Group makes no assurance that compliance with our disclosure requirements will satisfy any legal requirements. Publication of information pursuant to these Guidelines does not guarantee or ensure that the Company will be designated as having "current information" or eligible for public quotations pursuant to Rule 15c2-11 or any other applicable regulation. OTC Markets Group may require companies with securities designated as Caveat Emptor to make additional disclosures in order to qualify for the Pink Current Information tier. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 June 24 2021) Page 1 of 10

Gold River Productions Original Incorporationin Delaware on September 18, 2006, as Omega Environmental, Inc. Formed on September 16, 2006 as Omega Environmental, Inc. until 9-06 9-06 O.N.E. World Distributing, Inc. until 12-06 12-06 it became Polythene Metro, Inc. until 2-07 07/25/2018 it became Gold River Production Services, Inc., redomiciling from Delaware and converting to a Colorado corporation 08/28/2018 name changed to XYZ Hemp Inc. 09/30/2019 name changed back to Gold River Production Services, Inc. - Active. Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: No: If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 4 Office Park Drive, Pod 3, Suite L Palm Coast, FL 32137 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: [X] 2) Security Information Trading symbol: GRPS Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 380708206 Par or stated value: $0.000001 Total shares authorized: 1,300,000,000as of date: June 30, 2022 Total shares outstanding: 1,248,901,842as of date: June 30, 2022 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 1,054,891,749as of date: June 30, 2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 3,828as of date: June 30, 2022 All additional classes of publicly traded securities (if any): Transfer Agent Name: Mountain Share Transfer, LLC. Phone: (303) 460-1149 Email: esn@mountainsharetransfer.com Address: 2030 Powers Ferry Road SE, Suite # 212, Atlanta, Ga. 30339 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: X No: "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, an y person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 June 24 2021) Page 2 of 10

Gold River Productions Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of the Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance. As of 12/31/2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1.008,901,842 . Were the shares Value of issued Reason for at a share issuance shares Individual/ Entity Transaction type discou (e.g. for cash or issued Shares were issued to (e.g. new issuance, Number of nt to debt Class of ($/per (entities must have Date of Transaction cancellation, Shares Issued market conversion) OR Restricted or Unrestr Securities share) individual with voting / shares returned to (or cancelled) price at Nature of at investment control treasury) the Services Issuanc disclosed). time of Provided (if e issuan applicable) ce? (Yes/N o) 03/17/2021 New issuance 30,000,000 Common 0.001 Yes MONIQUE TODD Services Restricted Provided 03/17/2021 New issuance 10,000,000 Common 0.001 Yes SAM ELIAS Services Restricted Provided 03/17/2021 New issuance 115,000,000 Common 0.001 Yes BIG HOLLOW FAMILY Services Restricted LLC Provided 04/06/2021 New issuance 10,000,000 Common 0.001 Yes BRUCE I. BOND Services Restricted Provided 04/06/2021 New issuance 10,000,000 Common 0.001 Yes BRENTON V. Services Restricted GOULDING Provided 04/06/2021 New issuance 10,000,000 Common 0.001 Yes BLANE R. GOULDING Services Restricted Provided 04/06/2021 New issuance 10,000,000 Common 0.001 Yes PATRICIA J. Services Restricted GOULDING Provided 04/06/2021 New issuance 10,000,000 Common 0.001 Yes BRYCE E. GOULDING Services Restricted Provided OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 June 24 2021) Page 3 of 10

Gold River Productions 07/06/2021 New issuance 5,000,000 Common 0.001 Yes DANIELLE T. Services Restricted MOROSCO Provided MICHAEL M. Restricted BERKOWITZ Services 07/30/2021 New issuance 25,000,000 Common 0.001 Yes Provided JAMES D. Services Restricted 07/29/2021 New issuance 5,000,000 Common 0.001 Yes WACHENDORFER Provided Shares Outstanding as of the date of this report. Shares Outstanding as of June 30, 2022 Common 1,248,901,842 Preferred 10,000,000 The Company had no changes is to the terms of any of its classes outstanding shares from January 1, 2019 through the current date. B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: √ None Date of Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Balance ($) Amount Accrued Date pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. Issuance at ($) determining conversion of individual with voting Loan, Services, Issuance instrument to shares) / investment control etc.) ($) disclosed). Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: Financial Statements The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

U.S. GAAP

IFRS The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual) 4 : Name: JD Patterson Title: Certified Public Accountant Relationship to Issuer: Outside Accountant 4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 June 24 2021) Page 4 of 10