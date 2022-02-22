Gold Road Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GOR
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday February 22, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
GORAW
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
22,046
18/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
13109289527
1.3
ASX issuer code
GOR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
22/2/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
GORAW : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
18/2/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
Details of 2020 Employee Incentive Plan can be accessed at:
https://goldroad.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/20200423-2020-Notice-of-Meeting_ASX-Version.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Number of +securities
22,046
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
GOR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
882,371,146
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
GORAW : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
6,669,427
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Disclaimer
Gold Road Resources Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 05:00:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
