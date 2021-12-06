Gold Road Resources : Revised Securities Trading Policy 12/06/2021 | 01:02am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX Announcement For personal use only 6 December 2021 Company Announcements Platform ASX Limited 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 Dear Sir / Madam Revised Securities Trading Policy In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 12.10, please find attached a copy of the revised Securities Trading Policy. A copy of the Securities Trading Policy is available on the Company's website at www.goldroad.com.au. Following the implementation by the Company of a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP), the Company has updated its Securities Trading Policy to expressly detail the process around participation, or a change in participation, in the DRP by Designated Persons. This announcement has been authorised by the Company Secretary. Yours faithfully Gold Road Resources Limited Hayden Bartrop Company Secretary For further information, please visit www.goldroad.com.au or contact: Gold Road Resources Media Enquiries - Cannings Purple Duncan Hughes Peter Klinger Manager - Corporate Development & Investor Relations pklinger@canningspurple.com.au Tel: +61 8 9200 1600 Tel: +61 411 251 540 ASX Code GOR ABN 13 109 289 527 COMPANY DIRECTORS Tim Netscher Chairman Duncan Gibbs Managing Director & CEO Brian Levet Non-Executive Director Maree Arnason Non-Executive Director Denise McComish Non-Executive Director Hayden Bartrop Company Secretary CONTACT DETAILS Principal & Registered Office Level 2, 26 Colin St West Perth WA 6005 www.goldroad.com.au perth@goldroad.com.au T +61 8 9200 1600 F +61 8 6169 0784 SECURITIES TRADING POLICY For personal use only 1. INTRODUCTION This Securities Trading Policy sets out Gold Road Resources Limited's (Gold Road or the Company) policy regarding the trading in the Company's securities, which encourages people to be long-term holders of the Company's securities and take care in the timing of any buying or selling of such securities. This policy is separate from and additional to the legal constraints imposed by the common law, the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) and the ASX Listing Rules. This policy applies to all Directors, the Executive Leadership Team (ELT), employees, Gruyere Joint Venture employees (to the extent adopted), and consultants of the Company (to the extent covered by their contractual engagement) and their Related Parties (Relevant Persons). Related Parties in relation to a Person, includes each: immediate family member of the Person (for example, a de facto partner, spouse, child, parent or sibling); and company, trust or entity which is controlled by the Person or an immediate family member of the Person All Relevant Persons must use reasonable endeavours to ensure that his or her Related Parties are aware of this policy, and must take all reasonable and necessary steps to prevent any dealing in Company securities by Related Parties unless the Relevant Person has complied with this policy. 2. PURPOSE The purpose of this policy is to: Ensure Relevant Persons do not abuse access to inside information about the Company or any other Company;

When, and how, Relevant Persons may deal in Company securities; and

Specify restricted dealings in Company securities. 3. GENERAL PROHIBITION ON INSIDER TRADING It is illegal to trade in the Company's securities while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information concerning the Company or the Company's subsidiaries or joint ventures (the Group). Under the Corporations Act, a person with inside information must not, and must not procure another person, to deal in the securities of a body corporate or enter into an agreement to deal in the securities of a body corporate. Inside information is defined in the Corporations Act as information that: is not generally available; or

if it were generally available, a reasonable person would expect it to have a material effect on the price or value of the securities of the body corporate. All Relevant Persons are prohibited from trading in the Company's securities while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information concerning the Company or Group. In addition, while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information, Relevant Persons must not advise others to trade in the Securities Trading Policy - December 2021 Page 1 of 7 Uncontrolled when printed SECURITIES TRADING POLICY For personal use only Company's securities or communicate the information to another person knowing that the person may use the information to trade in, or procure someone else to trade in, the Company's securities. Unpublished price sensitive information is information which the market is not aware and that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of the Company's securities. Examples of information which may be considered to be unpublished price sensitive information includes (but is not limited to) the following: Production figures and costs

Exploration drilling results

An event which could have a material impact (either positively or negatively) on production or profits (for example, a significant safety or environmental incident)

Ore reserve and mineral resource compilation

Details of material contracts that are being negotiated by the Company or Group

Potential litigation that would have a substantial effect on the Company or Group

Allegations of any breach of the law or other regulatory requirements by the Company or Group

Any significant unexpected liability

Unpublished announcements

A proposed change to the share capital structure of the Company

A proposed major acquisition or disposition

A significant business development or a proposed change in the nature of the Company's business

Cash flow information

Industry issues that may have a material impact on the Company or Group

Decisions on significant issues affecting the Company or Group by regulatory bodies in Australia or other relevant jurisdictions

A major change to the Board or the ELT

A proposed dividend or change in dividend policy

Any information required to be disclosed to the ASX under its continuous disclosure rules. 4. DEALING IN COMPANY'S SECURITIES 4.1 General Persons should note the following general principles: Persons must comply with the insider trading provisions of the Corporations Act at all times; Persons who possess "inside information" must not deal or procure dealing in Company securities; Persons must avoid, and be seen to avoid, actual or potential conflict between their personal interest and the interests of the Company and other security holders in a manner which is in breach of the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rules or other legal obligations; and Securities Trading Policy - December 2021 Page 2 of 7 Uncontrolled when printed SECURITIES TRADING POLICY For personal use only Persons must not derive personal advantage from information which is not generally available and which has been obtained by reason of their connection with the Company in a manner which is in breach of the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rules or other legal obligations. 4.2 Blackout Periods All Relevant Persons must refrain from dealing in Company securities during applicable Blackout Periods, unless approval is given in accordance with section 4.4 below. Blackout Period means: for all Relevant Persons: The period 7 days prior to the end of the March quarter, June quarter, September quarter and December quarter until the business day after the time of the release of the relevant quarterly report; and

any other time advised by the Company Secretary. For all Designated Persons: The periods that apply to all Relevant Persons;

7 days prior to the end of the end of the financial year or half financial year until the business day after the time of release of the annual or half year results;

7 days prior to the publishing of any JORC Mineral Resource and/or Ore Reserve Statement until the business day after the time of the release of the JORC Mineral Resource and/or Ore Reserve Statement; or

7 days prior to the publishing of any planned exploration release until the business day after the time of the release of the exploration release; and

any other time advised by the Company Secretary. Designated Persons mean any Director, any member of the Company's ELT (Managing Director and CEO and direct reports to the Managing Director and CEO), Senior Leadership Team (direct reports to the ELT e.g. Exploration Manager, Manager Corporate Development & Investor Relations and Financial Controller) and, from time to time, any person designated by the Board or Company Secretary. 4.3 Dealing in Company Securities outside of Blackout Periods Relevant Persons: Relevant Persons other than Designated Persons must not deal in Company securities without first submitting a written notification to the Company Secretary before commencing the transaction and confirm that they are not in possession of any unpublished price sensitive information, and must trade within three days of the notification. Designated Persons: Designated Persons other than Directors must not deal in Company securities without first submitting a written notification to the Managing Director and CEO and Company Secretary before commencing the transaction and confirm that they are not in possession of any unpublished price sensitive information, and must trade within three days of the notification. Directors: Directors must not deal in Company securities without first submitting a written notification to the Chair (or in relation to the Chair, to the Chair of the Audit Committee) and the Company Secretary before commencing the transaction, and confirm that they are not in possession of any unpublished Securities Trading Policy - December 2021 Page 3 of 7 Uncontrolled when printed SECURITIES TRADING POLICY For personal use only price sensitive information. Directors must trade within three days of submitting the notification. The Director must subsequently notify the Company Secretary in writing of any trade that has occurred. Dealing in Blackout Periods in Exceptional Circumstances

A Relevant Person who is not in possession of inside information in relation to the Company may be given written clearance to sell or otherwise dispose of (but not purchase) Company securities during a Blackout Period, where the Relevant Person is in severe financial hardship, is required by law to transfer the Company securities or where other exceptional circumstances exist. Where clearance is given, the Designated Person must trade the Company securities within three days of receiving clearance.

If a Relevant Person wishes to sell or otherwise dispose of Company securities during a Blackout Period, that person must submit a written notification to the Company Secretary and obtain the prior written consent of the Company Secretary, or for Designated Persons, the Chair of the Board (or in the case of the Chair of the Board, the Chair of the Audit Committee). The Relevant Person must demonstrate that he or she is in severe financial hardship or that his or her circumstances are otherwise exceptional. Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Designated Persons must seek permission to participate, or alter their participation, in any dividend reinvestment plan offered by the Company in accordance with the process specified in section in 4.3.

Designated Persons may not elect to participate, or alter their participation (including cancelling participation), in the Company's dividend reinvestment plan during any Blackout Period except in accordance with section 4.4. Notifications by Directors

A Director is required to notify the Company Secretary if there is any change in the Director's relevant interest in securities of the Company or a related body corporate of the Company.

The Director must notify the Company Secretary in writing of the requisite information for the Company Secretary to make the necessary notifications to ASIC and ASX of the change as required by the Corporations Act and the ASX Listing Rules. The Director must provide the Company Secretary with the written notification as soon as possible after the change occurs and, in any event, with sufficient notice to allow the Company Secretary to make the necessary notifications within 5 business days after the change occurs. Trades excluded from the Securities Trading Policy

The requirement to provide notice of an intention to trade in the Company's securities does not apply: to the acquisition of Company securities through the Company's Employee Incentive Plan and Entitlement Offers. However, the requirement does apply to the trading of the Company securities after they have been acquired; the acquisition of Company securities under the Company's dividend reinvestment plan by non- Designated Persons; where there is no change in beneficial interest in the securities; or Securities Trading Policy - December 2021 Page 4 of 7 Uncontrolled when printed This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Gold Road Resources Limited published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:01:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 01:02a GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Revised Securities Trading Policy PU 12:52a GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - GOR PU 11/28 GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - November-December 2021 PU 11/11 Great boulder confirms demerger of yamarna battery metal assets AQ 11/10 Ramelius Resources Limited - Update on Takeover of Apollo Consolidated AQ 10/27 Gold Road Resources Updates Ore Reserves at Gruyere Gold Mine MT 10/26 Gold Road Resources Limited Presents Updated Ore Reserve CI 10/21 Macquarie rates RMS as Outperform AQ 10/15 Gold Road Resources Limited Appoints John Mullumby as Chief Financial Officer CI 10/04 GOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Provides Production Guidance, Resumes Ball Mill Operations at Gruyer.. MT