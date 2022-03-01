Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gold Royalty Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GROY   CA38071H1064

GOLD ROYALTY CORP.

(GROY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GOLD ROYALTY : Completes acquisition of near-term and long-life royalty on iamgold's canadian Côté gold project - Form 6-K

03/01/2022 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOLD ROYALTY CORP. Completes acquisition of near-term and

long-life royalty on iamgold's canadian Côté gold project

Vancouver, British Columbia - March 1, 2022 - Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty" or the "Company") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 22, 2022, it has completed the acquisition of an existing 0.75% net smelter return royalty from an existing royalty holder on a portion of the Côté Gold Project, located in Ontario Canada, and owned by IAMGOLD Corporation, as the operator, and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Pursuant to the transaction, Gold Royalty paid total consideration of US$15.875 million at closing, comprised of US$15 million in cash and the balance through the issuance of 207,449 common shares of Gold Royalty, based on the 20-day volume weighted average price of such shares on the NYSE American as of the business day immediately preceding closing, being US$4.218.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

For additional information, please contact:

Gold Royalty Corp.

Telephone: (833) 396-3066

Email: info@goldroyalty.com

Disclaimer

Gold Royalty Corp. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:48:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
05:50pGOLD ROYALTY : Completes acquisition of near-term and long-life royalty on iamgold's canad..
PU
04:37pIAMGOLD BRIEF : Gold Royalty paid total consideration of US$15.875 million at closing
MT
04:36pIAMGOLD BRIEF : Gold Royalty Corp. Has Completed Acquisition of Near Term and Long Life Ro..
MT
04:34pGold royalty corp. completes acquisition of near-term and long-life royalty on iamgold'..
AQ
02/24GOLD ROYALTY : PORTFOLIO Update SETS TRAJECTORY FOR CONTINUED CASH FLOW GROWTH - Form 6-K
PU
02/23IAMGOLD BRIEF : Gold Royalty Corp. Has Provided an Update On Recent Developments From Its ..
MT
02/23Gold royalty corp. portfolio update sets trajectory for continued cash flow growth
AQ
02/22GOLD ROYALTY : Acquires Near-Term and Long-Life Royalty on IAMGOLD's Canadian Côté Gold Pr..
PU
02/22Gold Royalty Buys Royalty on IAMGOLD's Cote Gold Project
MT
02/22GOLD ROYALTY : Acquires Near-Term and Long-Life Royalty on IAMGOLD's Canadian Côté Gold Pr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,30 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,30 M - -
Net cash 2022 1,60 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -137x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 550 M 550 M -
EV / Sales 2022 87,1x
EV / Sales 2023 49,7x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float -
Chart GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gold Royalty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,11 $
Average target price 7,25 $
Spread / Average Target 76,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Garofalo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Josephine Man Chief Financial Officer
Alastair Still Director-Technical Services
Warren Philip Gilman Lead Independent Director
Kenneth Robertson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD ROYALTY CORP.-16.46%550
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED30.63%16 089
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED45.36%12 991
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.7.63%8 083
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD1.26%2 483
SILVERCREST METALS INC.10.30%1 263