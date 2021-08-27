Log in
    GROY   CA38071H1064

GOLD ROYALTY CORP.

(GROY)
  Report
Gold Royalty : Announces Town Hall Meeting – August 31, 2021

08/27/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia - August 27, 2021 - Gold Royalty Corp. ('GRC') (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it will host a Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, August 31 at 11:00 am EST.

David Garofalo, CEO & Chairman of Gold Royalty Corp, and John Griffiths, Chief Development Officer will be providing shareholders and interested stakeholders a final update on the Gold Royalty and Ely Gold Business Transaction and will provide an overview of Gold Royalty and recent portfolio acquisitions. The presentation will be followed by an question-and-answer session where participants will be able to ask any questions they may have of management.

To register for the Town Hall Meeting, please click this link: https://www.bigmarker.com/ftmig1/Gold-Royalty-Corp-Town-Hall-Webinar-August-31st

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

For additional information, please contact

Gold Royalty Corp.
Telephone: (833) 396-3066
Email: [email protected] 		Joanne Jobin, Investor Relations
Telephone: (647) 964-0292
E-mail: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Gold Royalty Corp. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 12:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
