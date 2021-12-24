Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Royalty : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the Year Ended September 30, 2021

12/24/2021 | 11:57am EST
GOLD ROYALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Shareholders of Gold Royalty Corp.

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Gold Royalty Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from incorporation on June 23, 2020 to September 30, 2020, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year ended September 30, 2021 and the period from incorporation on June 23, 2020 to September 30, 2020 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

PricewaterhouseCoopers Place, 250 Howe Street, Suite 1400, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3S7 T: +1 604 806 7000, F: +1 604 806 7806

"PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, Canada

December 23, 2021

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020.

Gold Royalty Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated)

As at September 30,

As at September 30,

Notes

2021

2020

($)

($)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

9,905,480

37,539

Short-term investments

5

1,117,769

-

Accounts receivable

411,715

-

Prepaids and other receivables

6

1,865,816

16,330

Non-current assets

13,300,780

53,869

Royalties

7

256,833,456

-

Exploration and evaluation assets

8

7,711,535

-

Long-term investments

9

1,586,600

-

Other long-term assets

66,470

1,587

266,198,061

1,587

279,498,841

55,456

Current Liabilities

15

6,884,679

75,452

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Current portion of lease obligation

36,311

-

Due to former parent company

-

120,930

Non-current liabilities

6,920,990

196,382

Lease obligation

11,300

-

Derivative liability

10

4,549,074

-

Deferred income tax liability

11

42,700,000

-

54,181,364

196,382

Equity

Issued Capital

12

228,619,530

1

Reserves

12

11,403,811

-

Accumulated deficit

(15,146,866)

(140,631)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

441,002

(296)

225,317,477

(140,926)

279,498,841

55,456

Subsequent events (Note 17)

Approved by the Board of Directors:

/s/ "Ken Robertson"

Ken Robertson

Director

/s/ "Warren Gilman"

Warren Gilman

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

1

Gold Royalty Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated)

Period from

For the

incorporation on

year ended

June 23, 2020 to

Notes

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

($)

($)

Revenue

Royalty income

191,991

-

Cost of sales

-

Depletion of royalties

163,817

-

Gross profit

28,174

-

Expenses

Consulting fees

2,677,189

-

Depreciation

4,844

45

Management and directors' fees

15

1,172,286

15,698

General and administrative

2,937,385

5,106

Professional fees

2,481,019

119,782

Share-based compensation

12

3,324,286

-

Exploration and evaluation expenses

12,516

-

Operating loss for the year

(12,581,351)

(140,631)

Other items

Change in fair value of derivative liability

10

(1,511,372)

-

Change in fair value of short-term investments

5

(168,431)

-

Foreign exchange loss

(812,429)

-

Interest income

67,348

-

Net loss for the year

(15,006,235)

(140,631)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to net income:

Foreign currency translation differences

441,298

(296)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(14,564,937)

(140,927)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

(0.45)

(140,631.00)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding, basic and diluted

33,555,265

1

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gold Royalty Corp. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 16:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
