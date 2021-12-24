Gold Royalty : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the Year Ended September 30, 2021

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Shareholders of Gold Royalty Corp.

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Gold Royalty Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from incorporation on June 23, 2020 to September 30, 2020, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year ended September 30, 2021 and the period from incorporation on June 23, 2020 to September 30, 2020 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

