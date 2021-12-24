Gold Royalty : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the Year Ended September 30, 2021
GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Shareholders of Gold Royalty Corp.
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Gold Royalty Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from incorporation on June 23, 2020 to September 30, 2020, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year ended September 30, 2021 and the period from incorporation on June 23, 2020 to September 30, 2020 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Basis for Opinion
These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
"PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Chartered Professional Accountants
Vancouver, Canada
December 23, 2021
We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020.
Gold Royalty Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
As at September 30,
As at September 30,
Notes
2021
2020
($)
($)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4
9,905,480
37,539
Short-term investments
5
1,117,769
-
Accounts receivable
411,715
-
Prepaids and other receivables
6
1,865,816
16,330
Non-current assets
13,300,780
53,869
Royalties
7
256,833,456
-
Exploration and evaluation assets
8
7,711,535
-
Long-term investments
9
1,586,600
-
Other long-term assets
66,470
1,587
266,198,061
1,587
279,498,841
55,456
Current Liabilities
15
6,884,679
75,452
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Current portion of lease obligation
36,311
-
Due to former parent company
-
120,930
Non-current liabilities
6,920,990
196,382
Lease obligation
11,300
-
Derivative liability
10
4,549,074
-
Deferred income tax liability
11
42,700,000
-
54,181,364
196,382
Equity
Issued Capital
12
228,619,530
1
Reserves
12
11,403,811
-
Accumulated deficit
(15,146,866)
(140,631)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
441,002
(296)
225,317,477
(140,926)
279,498,841
55,456
Subsequent events (Note 17)
Approved by the Board of Directors:
/s/ "Ken Robertson"
Ken Robertson
Director
/s/ "Warren Gilman"
Warren Gilman
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
1
Gold Royalty Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
Period from
For the
incorporation on
year ended
June 23, 2020 to
Notes
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
($)
($)
Revenue
Royalty income
191,991
-
Cost of sales
-
Depletion of royalties
163,817
-
Gross profit
28,174
-
Expenses
Consulting fees
2,677,189
-
Depreciation
4,844
45
Management and directors' fees
15
1,172,286
15,698
General and administrative
2,937,385
5,106
Professional fees
2,481,019
119,782
Share-based compensation
12
3,324,286
-
Exploration and evaluation expenses
12,516
-
Operating loss for the year
(12,581,351)
(140,631)
Other items
Change in fair value of derivative liability
10
(1,511,372)
-
Change in fair value of short-term investments
5
(168,431)
-
Foreign exchange loss
(812,429)
-
Interest income
67,348
-
Net loss for the year
(15,006,235)
(140,631)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to net income:
Foreign currency translation differences
441,298
(296)
Total comprehensive loss for the year
(14,564,937)
(140,927)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
(0.45)
(140,631.00)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding, basic and diluted
33,555,265
1
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
2
