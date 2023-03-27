Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Gold Royalty Corp.
  News
  Summary
    GROY   CA38071H1064

GOLD ROYALTY CORP.

(GROY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-03-27 pm EDT
2.220 USD   +2.30%
Gold Royalty : Audited Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

03/27/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
GOLD ROYALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND

YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Gold Royalty Corp.

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Gold Royalty Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, and the related consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and for the years ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and for the years ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, Canada

March 27, 2023

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)

Notes

As at December 31, 2022

($)

As at September 30, 2022

($)

As at September 30, 2021

($)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5,847

7,048

9,905

Short-term investments

4

3,840

7,199

1,118

Accounts receivable

648

1,033

412

Prepaids and other receivables

1,201

1,677

1,866

11,536

16,957

13,301

Non-current assets

Royalty and other mineral interests

5

667,504

668,288

264,545

Long-term investment

6

1,587

1,587

1,587

Investment in associate

7

1,459

1,429

-

Other long-term assets

324

353

66

670,874

671,657

266,198

682,410

688,614

279,499

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,691

6,683

6,921

Government loan

44

-

-

Derivative liabilities

8

242

528

-

3,977

7,211

6,921

Non-current liabilities

Non-current portion of lease obligation

246

256

11

Government loan

-

43

-

Derivative liabilities

8

-

-

4,549

Bank loan

9

9,448

9,362

-

Deferred income tax liability

10

135,088

135,523

42,700

144,782

145,184

47,260

148,759

152,395

54,181

Equity

Share Capital

11

551,074

551,074

228,620

Reserves

11

22,420

21,374

11,404

Accumulated deficit

(40,168)

(36,525)

(15,147)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

325

296

441

533,651

536,219

225,318

682,410

688,614

279,499

9,905

Subsequent events (Note 17)

Approved by the Board of Directors:

/s/ Ken Robertson

/s/ Warren Gilman

Ken Robertson

Warren Gilman

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

2

1,118

412

1,866

13,301 264,545 1,587 - 66 266,198 279,499

6,921 - - 6,921

11 - 4,549 - 42,700 47,260 54,181

228,620

11,404

(15,147)

441

225,318

279,499

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)

Notes

For the three months ended December 31, 2022

For the year endedSeptember 30, 2022

($)

($)

For the year ended September 30, 2021

($)

Revenue

Royalty and option income

12

582

3,944

192

Cost of sales

Depletion

5

(216)

(1,756)

(164)

Gross profit

366

2,188

28

Expenses

Consulting fees

(158)

(4,125)

(2,677)

Depreciation

(29)

(72)

(5)

Management and directors' fees

14

(377)

(1,895)

(1,172)

Salaries, wages and benefits

(361)

(1,103)

(132)

Investor communications and marketing expenses

(571)

(1,410)

(1,141)

Office and technology expenses

(225)

(811)

(181)

Transfer agent and regulatory fees

(93)

(536)

(190)

Insurance fees

(438)

(2,049)

(1,293)

Professional fees

(678)

(4,249)

(2,481)

Share-based compensation

11

(1,078)

(3,146)

(3,324)

Mineral interest maintenance expenses

(39)

(229)

(13)

Share of loss in associate

7

1

(296)

-

Dilution gain in associate

7

-

100

-

Impairment of royalty

5

-

(3,821)

-

Operating loss for the period/year

(3,680)

(21,454)

(12,581)

Other items

Change in fair value on derivative liabilities

8

278

4,588

(1,511)

Change in fair value on short-term investments

4

1,060

(569)

(168)

Foreign exchange gain / (loss)

1

54

(813)

Interest expense

(285)

(633)

-

Gain on loan modification

9

-

316

-

Other income / (expense)

(13)

337

67

Net loss before income taxes for the period/year

(2,639)

(17,361)

(15,006)

Current tax expense

10

-

(114)

-

Deferred tax recovery

10

435

129

-

Net loss after income taxes for the period/year

(2,204)

(17,346)

(15,006)

Other comprehensive income

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to net income:

Foreign currency translation differences

29

(145)

441

Total comprehensive loss for the period/year

(2,175)

(17,491)

(14,565)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

(0.02)

(0.14)

(0.45)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

143,913,069

128,232,364

33,555,265

192

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

(164)

28

(2,677)

(5)

(1,172)

(132)

(1,141)

(181)

(190)

(1,293)

(2,481)

(3,324)

(13)

- - -

(12,581)

(1,511)

(168) (813)

- - 67 (15,006)

- -

(15,006)

441 (14,565)

(0.45)

33,555,265

Gold Royalty Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)

NotesNumber of Common Shares

Issued Capital

Balance at September 30, 2020

Cancellation of common share issued upon incorporation Common shares issued to former parent company for cash Performance based restricted shares issued

Common shares issued to acquire royalties Private placement of common shares for cash

Share-based compensation - performance based restricted shares Share-based compensation - share options

Initial public offering:

Common shares and common share purchase warrants issued for cash Common shares issued on exercise of over-allotment option

Common share purchase warrants issued on exercise of over-allotment option Underwriters' fees and issuance costs

Common shares issued for marketing services

Common shares issued to acquire Ely Gold Royalties Inc. Common share purchase warrants of Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

Common shares issued upon exercise of common share purchase warrants Net loss for the year

Total other comprehensive income Balance at September 30, 2021

1

11

1,325,000--

11 3 3 11

Common shares issued to acquire Abitibi Royalties Inc.

Common shares issued to acquire Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd.

Share options issued on exchange of options of Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. Common shares issued to acquire royalties

Common shares issued for marketing services

Common shares issued upon exercise of common share purchase warrants Share-based compensation - performance based restricted shares Share-based compensation - share options

Share-based compensation - restricted share units Net loss for the year

Dividends

Total other comprehensive income Balance at September 30, 2022

11

11

11 7

Share-based compensation - share options Share-based compensation - restricted share units Net loss for the period

Dividends

Total other comprehensive income Balance at December 31, 2022

11 11

11 7

(1)AccumulatedReserves

5,000,000

1,500,000

($)

228,62011,404

551,07421,374

82,9697,031

-2,199

-2,603

(141)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15,006)

-

(15,147)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-1,551

-

-

(17,346)

(4,032)

-

(36,525)

-

-

(2,204)

(1,439)

66--

($)

11

15,000,000

18,000,000721,347--75,00030,902,176-15,086--72,538,60931,625,93129,478,269-9,651,130216,192402,938------143,913,069-----143,913,069

--50-13,0762,849409

-

3,603-

(5,154)

---------14(416)

345130,407

--

(27)

--

153,702143,264-8,991--

--

22,5448991,769276

11

(913)

-

----

341---

-----

845201---

551,07422,420

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Accumulated

Deficit

($)

Total ($)

-

(141)

-

-

-

50

-

-

-

13,076

-

2,849

-

409

-

2,199

-

-

-

90,000

-

3,603

-

14

-

(5,570)

-

345

-

130,407

-

2,603

-

39

-

(15,006)

441

441

441

225,318

-

153,702

-

143,264

-

8,991

-

22,544

-

899

-

856

-

276

-

1,551

-

341

-

(17,346)

-

(4,032)

(145)

(145)

296

536,219

-

845

-

201

-

(2,204)

-

(1,439)

29

29

(40,168)

325

533,651

Income ($)

Other Comprehensive

4

