Gold Royalty : Audited Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
03/27/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND
YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Gold Royalty Corp.
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Gold Royalty Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, and the related consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and for the years ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and for the years ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Basis for Opinion
These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accountingfirm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose ofexpressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, weexpress no such opinion.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Chartered Professional Accountants
Vancouver, Canada
March 27, 2023
We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
Notes
As at December 31, 2022
($)
As atSeptember 30, 2022
($)
As atSeptember 30, 2021
($)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5,847
7,048
9,905
Short-term investments
4
3,840
7,199
1,118
Accounts receivable
648
1,033
412
Prepaids and other receivables
1,201
1,677
1,866
11,536
16,957
13,301
Non-current assets
Royalty and other mineral interests
5
667,504
668,288
264,545
Long-term investment
6
1,587
1,587
1,587
Investment in associate
7
1,459
1,429
-
Other long-term assets
324
353
66
670,874
671,657
266,198
682,410
688,614
279,499
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
3,691
6,683
6,921
Government loan
44
-
-
Derivative liabilities
8
242
528
-
3,977
7,211
6,921
Non-current liabilities
Non-current portion of lease obligation
246
256
11
Government loan
-
43
-
Derivative liabilities
8
-
-
4,549
Bank loan
9
9,448
9,362
-
Deferred income tax liability
10
135,088
135,523
42,700
144,782
145,184
47,260
148,759
152,395
54,181
Equity
Share Capital
11
551,074
551,074
228,620
Reserves
11
22,420
21,374
11,404
Accumulated deficit
(40,168)
(36,525)
(15,147)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
325
296
441
533,651
536,219
225,318
682,410
688,614
279,499
Subsequent events(Note 17)
Approved by the Board of Directors:
/s/ Ken Robertson
/s/ Warren Gilman
Ken Robertson
Warren Gilman
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
2
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
Notes
For the three months ended December 31, 2022
For the year endedSeptember 30, 2022
($)
($)
For the year endedSeptember 30, 2021
($)
Revenue
Royalty and option income
12
582
3,944
192
Cost of sales
Depletion
5
(216)
(1,756)
(164)
Gross profit
366
2,188
28
Expenses
Consulting fees
(158)
(4,125)
(2,677)
Depreciation
(29)
(72)
(5)
Management and directors' fees
14
(377)
(1,895)
(1,172)
Salaries, wages and benefits
(361)
(1,103)
(132)
Investor communications and marketing expenses
(571)
(1,410)
(1,141)
Office and technology expenses
(225)
(811)
(181)
Transfer agent and regulatory fees
(93)
(536)
(190)
Insurance fees
(438)
(2,049)
(1,293)
Professional fees
(678)
(4,249)
(2,481)
Share-based compensation
11
(1,078)
(3,146)
(3,324)
Mineral interest maintenance expenses
(39)
(229)
(13)
Share of loss in associate
7
1
(296)
-
Dilution gain in associate
7
-
100
-
Impairment of royalty
5
-
(3,821)
-
Operating loss for the period/year
(3,680)
(21,454)
(12,581)
Other items
Change in fair value on derivative liabilities
8
278
4,588
(1,511)
Change in fair value on short-term investments
4
1,060
(569)
(168)
Foreign exchange gain / (loss)
1
54
(813)
Interest expense
(285)
(633)
-
Gain on loan modification
9
-
316
-
Other income / (expense)
(13)
337
67
Net loss before income taxes for the period/year
(2,639)
(17,361)
(15,006)
Current tax expense
10
-
(114)
-
Deferred tax recovery
10
435
129
-
Net loss after income taxes for the period/year
(2,204)
(17,346)
(15,006)
Other comprehensive income
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to net income:
Foreign currency translation differences
29
(145)
441
Total comprehensive loss for the period/year
(2,175)
(17,491)
(14,565)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
(0.02)
(0.14)
(0.45)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
143,913,069
128,232,364
33,555,265
Gold Royalty Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
NotesNumber ofCommon Shares
Issued Capital
Balance at September 30, 2020
Cancellation of common share issued upon incorporation Common shares issued to former parent company for cash Performance based restricted shares issued
Common shares issued to acquire royalties Private placement of common shares for cash
