Gold Royalty : Audited Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

GOLD ROYALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND

YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Gold Royalty Corp.

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Gold Royalty Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, and the related consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and for the years ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and for the years ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, Canada

March 27, 2023

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)

Notes As at December 31, 2022 ($) As at September 30, 2022 ($) As at September 30, 2021 ($) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,847 7,048 9,905 Short-term investments 4 3,840 7,199 1,118 Accounts receivable 648 1,033 412 Prepaids and other receivables 1,201 1,677 1,866 11,536 16,957 13,301 Non-current assets Royalty and other mineral interests 5 667,504 668,288 264,545 Long-term investment 6 1,587 1,587 1,587 Investment in associate 7 1,459 1,429 - Other long-term assets 324 353 66 670,874 671,657 266,198 682,410 688,614 279,499 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,691 6,683 6,921 Government loan 44 - - Derivative liabilities 8 242 528 - 3,977 7,211 6,921 Non-current liabilities Non-current portion of lease obligation 246 256 11 Government loan - 43 - Derivative liabilities 8 - - 4,549 Bank loan 9 9,448 9,362 - Deferred income tax liability 10 135,088 135,523 42,700 144,782 145,184 47,260 148,759 152,395 54,181 Equity Share Capital 11 551,074 551,074 228,620 Reserves 11 22,420 21,374 11,404 Accumulated deficit (40,168) (36,525) (15,147) Accumulated other comprehensive income 325 296 441 533,651 536,219 225,318 682,410 688,614 279,499 9,905

Subsequent events (Note 17)

Approved by the Board of Directors:

/s/ Ken Robertson /s/ Warren Gilman Ken Robertson Warren Gilman Director Director

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)

Notes For the three months ended December 31, 2022 For the year endedSeptember 30, 2022 ($) ($) For the year ended September 30, 2021 ($) Revenue Royalty and option income 12 582 3,944 192 Cost of sales Depletion 5 (216) (1,756) (164) Gross profit 366 2,188 28 Expenses Consulting fees (158) (4,125) (2,677) Depreciation (29) (72) (5) Management and directors' fees 14 (377) (1,895) (1,172) Salaries, wages and benefits (361) (1,103) (132) Investor communications and marketing expenses (571) (1,410) (1,141) Office and technology expenses (225) (811) (181) Transfer agent and regulatory fees (93) (536) (190) Insurance fees (438) (2,049) (1,293) Professional fees (678) (4,249) (2,481) Share-based compensation 11 (1,078) (3,146) (3,324) Mineral interest maintenance expenses (39) (229) (13) Share of loss in associate 7 1 (296) - Dilution gain in associate 7 - 100 - Impairment of royalty 5 - (3,821) - Operating loss for the period/year (3,680) (21,454) (12,581) Other items Change in fair value on derivative liabilities 8 278 4,588 (1,511) Change in fair value on short-term investments 4 1,060 (569) (168) Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 1 54 (813) Interest expense (285) (633) - Gain on loan modification 9 - 316 - Other income / (expense) (13) 337 67 Net loss before income taxes for the period/year (2,639) (17,361) (15,006) Current tax expense 10 - (114) - Deferred tax recovery 10 435 129 - Net loss after income taxes for the period/year (2,204) (17,346) (15,006) Other comprehensive income Item that may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Foreign currency translation differences 29 (145) 441 Total comprehensive loss for the period/year (2,175) (17,491) (14,565) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.02) (0.14) (0.45) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 143,913,069 128,232,364 33,555,265 192

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Gold Royalty Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)

NotesNumber of Common Shares

Issued Capital

Balance at September 30, 2020

Cancellation of common share issued upon incorporation Common shares issued to former parent company for cash Performance based restricted shares issued

Common shares issued to acquire royalties Private placement of common shares for cash

Share-based compensation - performance based restricted shares Share-based compensation - share options

Initial public offering:

Common shares and common share purchase warrants issued for cash Common shares issued on exercise of over-allotment option

Common share purchase warrants issued on exercise of over-allotment option Underwriters' fees and issuance costs

Common shares issued for marketing services

Common shares issued to acquire Ely Gold Royalties Inc. Common share purchase warrants of Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

Common shares issued upon exercise of common share purchase warrants Net loss for the year

Total other comprehensive income Balance at September 30, 2021

1

11

1,325,000--

11 3 3 11

Common shares issued to acquire Abitibi Royalties Inc.

Common shares issued to acquire Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd.

Share options issued on exchange of options of Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. Common shares issued to acquire royalties

Common shares issued for marketing services

Common shares issued upon exercise of common share purchase warrants Share-based compensation - performance based restricted shares Share-based compensation - share options

Share-based compensation - restricted share units Net loss for the year

Dividends

Total other comprehensive income Balance at September 30, 2022

11

11

11 7

Share-based compensation - share options Share-based compensation - restricted share units Net loss for the period

Dividends

Total other comprehensive income Balance at December 31, 2022

11 11

11 7

