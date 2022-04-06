Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gold Royalty Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GROY   CA38071H1064

GOLD ROYALTY CORP.

(GROY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Royalty : Completes Expanded Royalty Financing with Monarch Mining Corporation - Form 6-K

04/06/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gold Royalty Completes Expanded Royalty Financing with Monarch Mining Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia - April 6, 2022 - Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty" or the "Company") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced transaction with Monarch Mining Corporation ("Monarch"). Pursuant to the transaction, Gold Royalty provided C$4.5 million in additional royalty financing to Monarch in exchange for increasing the size of the Company's existing royalties and provided an additional C$1 million in financing to Monarch by participating in its marketed private placement.

The expanded royalties include:

Increased Per Tonne Royalty ("PTR"): The existing C$2.50 PTR on material from the Beaufor Mine through the Beacon Mill will be increased to C$3.75/t on material from the Beaufor Mine and C$1.25/t on material from the McKenzie Break, Croinor Gold, and Swanson properties.
Increased Net Smelter Return ("NSR") Royalties: The existing 2.50% NSR royalties on Monarch's McKenzie Break, Croinor Gold, and Swanson properties will be increased to a 2.75% NSR over the properties.
Buyback Elimination: Monarch's existing 1.25% NSR royalty buyback rights on the McKenzie Break, Croinor Gold, and Swanson properties will be extinguished.
Pre-emptive Rights: Gold Royalty will retain pre-emptive rights on any future PTR's on the Beacon Mill and will retain a right of first refusal on the creation of any additional NSR properties over the McKenzie Break, Croinor Gold, and Swanson properties.

Pursuant to the private placement, Gold Royalty acquired 1,666,667 units of Monarch at a price of C$0.60 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Monarch and one warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional share for C$0.95 for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance thereof.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

For additional information, please contact:

Gold Royalty Corp.

Telephone: (833) 396-3066

Email: info@goldroyalty.com

Disclaimer

Gold Royalty Corp. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 21:02:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
05:03pGOLD ROYALTY : Completes Expanded Royalty Financing with Monarch Mining Corporation - Form..
PU
04:31pGold Royalty Completes Expanded Royalty Financing with Monarch Mining Corporation
AQ
04:31pGold Royalty Completes Expanded Royalty Financing with Monarch Mining Corporation
PR
04:30pMonarch Mining Corporation Announces the Closing of the $4.5 Million Transaction With G..
AQ
04/05Goldmining issues letter to shareholders
AQ
04/01Elemental Royalties Issues 2021 Financial Results, Record Annual Revenue Reinforces Rec..
AQ
03/30GOLD ROYALTY : issues letter to elemental royalties shareholderS AND enters into commitmen..
PU
03/30ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES BRIEF : Gold Royalty Has Issued a Letter to Elemental Royalties Corp. ..
MT
03/30Gold royalty corp. issues letter to elemental royalties shareholders and enters into co..
AQ
03/30Gold Royalty Corp. Enters into Commitment Letter with Bank of Montreal and CIBC
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,93 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 557 M 557 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 93,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023 50,0x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gold Royalty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,15 $
Average target price 7,05 $
Spread / Average Target 69,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Garofalo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Josephine Man Chief Financial Officer
Alastair Still Director-Technical Services
Warren Philip Gilman Lead Independent Director
Kenneth Robertson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD ROYALTY CORP.-15.65%557
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.48%12 798
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED18.62%11 267
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.23.48%8 785
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.26.02%887
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-12.76%596