Gold Royalty : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Gold Royalty Corp.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022

General

This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty" or the "Company") should be read in conjunction with its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, and its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report"), including the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto, for the year ended September 30, 2021, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") applicable to the presentation of interim financial statements including International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. This MD&A refers to various non- IFRS measures. Non-IFRS measures do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. Accordingly, non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. To facilitate a better understanding of these measures as calculated by the Company, additional information has been provided in this MD&A. Please refer to section "Non-IFRSMeasures" of this MD&A for detailed descriptions and reconciliations.

Unless otherwise stated, all information contained in this MD&A is as of August 15, 2022. Unless otherwise stated, references herein to "$" or "dollars" are to United States dollars and references to "C$" are to Canadian dollars. References in this MD&A to the "Company", "Gold Royalty" and "GRC" mean Gold Royalty Corp., together with its subsidiaries unless the context otherwise requires.

Business Overview

Gold Royalty is a precious metals-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. The Company's diversified portfolio includes 198 royalties across producing, developing, advanced- exploration and early-exploration staged properties.

The head office and principal address of the Company is located at 1030 West Georgia Street, Suite 1830, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2Y3, Canada. The Company's common share (the "GRC Shares") and certain of its outstanding common share purchase warrant are listed on the NYSE American under the symbols "GROY" and "GROY.WS", respectively.

Business Strategy

The Company's mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term returns for its investors.

In carrying out its long-term growth strategy, the Company seeks out and continually reviews opportunities to expand its portfolio through the acquisition of existing or newly created royalty, stream or similar interests and through accretive acquisitions of companies that hold such assets. In acquiring newly created interests, the Company acts as a source of financing to mining companies for the development and exploration of projects.

The Company's "royalty generator model" is focused on mineral properties held by the Company and its subsidiaries and additional properties they may acquire from time to time, with the aim of subsequently optioning or selling them to third-party mining companies in transactions where the Company would retain a royalty, carried interest or other similar interest. The Company believes the royalty generator model provides increased volume of potential royalty opportunities, targeting opportunities with potential exploration upside.

The Company generally does not conduct development or mining operations on the properties in which it holds interests and it is not required to contribute capital costs for these properties. The Company may, from time to time, conduct non-material exploration related activities to advance its royalty generator model.