Gold Royalty : Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended September 30, 2021

Gold Royalty Corp.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the year ended September 30, 2021

General

Management's discussion and analysis in this Item 5 are intended to provide the reader with a review of the factors that affected Gold Royalty's performance during the periods presented, including matters that have affected reported operations, and matters that are reasonably likely based on management's assessment to have a material impact on future operations and results.

This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Gold Royalty Corp., for the year ended September 30, 2021, should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto for the years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

The Company's financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). Unless otherwise stated, all information contained in this MD&A is as of December 23, 2021.

Unless otherwise stated, references herein to "$" or "dollars" are to United States dollars and references to "C$" are to Canadian dollars. Reference in this MD&A to the "Company" and "GRC" mean Gold Royalty Corp., together with its subsidiaries unless the context otherwise requires.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this MD&A constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws in the United States (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements"). These statements relate to the expectations of management about future events, results of operations and the Company's future performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are Forward-Looking Statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "target", "aim", "pursue", "potential", "objective" and "capable" and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are generally indicative of Forward-Looking Statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such Forward- Looking Statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such Forward- Looking Statements should not be unduly relied on. These statements speak only as of the date of this MD&A. In addition, this MD&A may contain Forward-Looking Statements attributed to third-party industry sources. Without limitation, this MD&A contains Forward-Looking Statements pertaining to the following:

the Company's plans and objectives, including its acquisition and growth strategy;

the Company's future financial and operational performance;

royalty and other payments to be made to the Company by the owners and operators of the projects underlying the Company's royalties and other interests;

expectations regarding the royalty and other interests of the Company;

the plans of the operators of properties where the Company owns royalty interests;

estimates of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources on the projects in which the Company has royalty interests;

estimates regarding future revenue, expenses and needs for additional financing;

adequacy of capital and financing needs;

the Company's proposed credit facility; and

expectations regarding the impacts of COVID-19 on the operators of the properties underlying the Company's interests.

These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of the Company's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, including that: