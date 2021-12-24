Gold Royalty : Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended September 30, 2021
12/24/2021 | 12:07pm EST
GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Expressed in United States Dollars unless otherwise stated)
December 23, 2021
Gold Royalty Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the year ended September 30, 2021
General
Management's discussion and analysis in this Item 5 are intended to provide the reader with a review of the factors that affected Gold Royalty's performance during the periods presented, including matters that have affected reported operations, and matters that are reasonably likely based on management's assessment to have a material impact on future operations and results.
This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Gold Royalty Corp., for the year ended September 30, 2021, should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto for the years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.
The Company's financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). Unless otherwise stated, all information contained in this MD&A is as of December 23, 2021.
Unless otherwise stated, references herein to "$" or "dollars" are to United States dollars and references to "C$" are to Canadian dollars. Reference in this MD&A to the "Company" and "GRC" mean Gold Royalty Corp., together with its subsidiaries unless the context otherwise requires.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this MD&A constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws in the United States (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements"). These statements relate to the expectations of management about future events, results of operations and the Company's future performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are Forward-Looking Statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "target", "aim", "pursue", "potential", "objective" and "capable" and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are generally indicative of Forward-Looking Statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such Forward- Looking Statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such Forward- Looking Statements should not be unduly relied on. These statements speak only as of the date of this MD&A. In addition, this MD&A may contain Forward-Looking Statements attributed to third-party industry sources. Without limitation, this MD&A contains Forward-Looking Statements pertaining to the following:
the Company's plans and objectives, including its acquisition and growth strategy;
the Company's future financial and operational performance;
royalty and other payments to be made to the Company by the owners and operators of the projects underlying the Company's royalties and other interests;
expectations regarding the royalty and other interests of the Company;
the plans of the operators of properties where the Company owns royalty interests;
estimates of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources on the projects in which the Company has royalty interests;
estimates regarding future revenue, expenses and needs for additional financing;
adequacy of capital and financing needs;
the Company's proposed credit facility; and
expectations regarding the impacts of COVID-19 on the operators of the properties underlying the Company's interests.
These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of the Company's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, including that:
1
Gold Royalty Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the year ended September 30, 2021
the public disclosures of the operators regarding the properties underlying the Company's interests are accurate;
current gold, base metal and other commodity prices will be sustained, or will improve;
the proposed development of the Company's royalty projects will be viable operationally and economically and will proceed as expected;
any additional financing required by the Company will be available on reasonable terms;
the Company and its proposed lender will complete definitive documentation and satisfy conditions to its proposed credit facility; and
operators of the properties where the Company holds royalty interests will not experience any material accident, labor dispute or failure of equipment.
Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these Forward-Looking Statements as a result of the following risk factors, among others:
dependence on third-party operators;
a substantial majority of the Company's current royalty interests are on exploration, advanced- exploration and development stage properties, which are non-producing and are subject to the risk that they may never achieve production;
volatility in gold and other commodity prices;
the Company has limited or no access to data or the operations underlying its interests;
a significant portion of the Company's revenues is derived from a small number of operating properties;
the Company is subject to many of the risks faced by owners and operators of the properties underlying the Company's interests;
the Company may enter into acquisitions and other material transactions at any time;
the Company's future growth is to a large extent dependent on its acquisition strategy;
as a royalty holder, the Company may become subject to potential disputes with operators regarding the existence, enforceability or terms of its interests;
certain of the Company's royalty interests are subject to buy-back or other rights of third- parties;
risks related to epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including COVID-19, and the
potential impact thereof on the Company and the operators of the properties underlying its interests;
risks related to Mineral Reserve estimates and Mineral Resource estimates completed by third- party owners and operators on the projects underlying the Company's interests, including that such estimates may be subject to significant revision;
title, permit or licensing disputes related to any of the properties in which the Company holds or may hold royalties, streams or similar interests;
potential conflicts of interests;
regulations and political or economic developments in any of the jurisdictions where properties in which the Company holds or may hold royalties, streams or similar interests are located;
the availability of any necessary financing in the future on acceptable terms or at all;
litigation risks;
the Company holds investments in a concentrated number of equity securities and the fair values thereof are subject to loss in value; and
the other factors discussed under "Item 3. Key Information - D. Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report and other disclosure documents, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.comand www.sec.gov.
This list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligations to update Forward-Looking Statements, except as required by applicable law.
Please see "Item 3. Key Information - D. Risk Factors" in the Annual Report for further information regarding key risks faced by the Company.
Technical Information
Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure herein relating to the properties underlying the Company's royalty and other interests is based on information publicly disclosed by the owners and operators of such properties. Specifically, as a royalty holder, the Company has limited, if any, access to properties included in its asset portfolio. Additionally, the Company may from time to time receive operating information from the owners and operators of the properties,
1
Gold Royalty Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the year ended September 30, 2021
which the Company is not permitted to disclose to the public. The Company is dependent on the operators of the properties and their qualified persons to provide information to the Company or on publicly available information to prepare disclosure pertaining to properties and operations on the properties on which the Company holds interests and generally will have limited or no ability to independently verify such information. Although the Company does not currently have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third- party information is complete or accurate.
The scientific and technical information contained in this document relating to the Company's royalty and other interests has been reviewed and approved by Alastair Still, P.Geo., who is the Director of Technical Services of the Company, a qualified person as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 and a member of Professional Geoscientists Ontario and Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia.
Business Overview
GRC is a precious metals focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. The Company's diversified portfolio includes 191 royalties across producing, developing, advanced- exploration and early-exploration staged properties.
The head office and principal address of the Company is located at 1030 West Georgia Street, Suite 1830, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2Y3, Canada. The Company's common share and its common share purchase warrant are listed on the NYSE American under the symbols 'GROY" and "GROY.WS", respectively.
Business Strategy
The Company's mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term returns for its investors. The Company does not conduct exploration, development or mining operations on the properties in which it holds interests and it is not required to contribute capital costs for these properties.
In addition, the Company seeks to acquire and manage additional royalties, streams and other interests on gold and other precious metals projects. In the ordinary course of business, the Company engages in a continual review of opportunities to acquire royalty, stream or similar interests, to establish new interests on mining projects, to create new royalty, stream or similar interests through the financing of mine development or exploration, or to acquire companies that hold such interests. The Company currently, and generally at any time, has acquisition opportunities in various stages of active review, including, for example, the engagement of consultants and advisors to analyze particular opportunities, the Company's analysis of technical, financial, legal and other confidential information of particular opportunities, submission of indications of interest and term sheets, participation in preliminary discussions and negotiations and involvement as a bidder in competitive processes.
As a result of its acquisition of Ely Gold Royalties Inc. ("Ely"), Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. ("Golden Valley") and Abitibi Royalties Inc. ("Abitibi") and the addition of certain of their personnel to our team, the Company also implements a "royalty generator model" to complement its overall royalty business. As part of this model, these acquired subsidiaries hold, and may, from time to time, acquire through prospecting and staking or otherwise additional mineral properties, with the aim of subsequently optioning or selling them to third-party mining companies in transactions where the Company would retain a royalty, carried interest or other similar interest. Currently, the Company indirectly holds approximately 45 exploration properties as part of this royalty generator model. The Company believes the royalty generator model provides increased volume of potential royalty opportunities, targeting opportunities with potential exploration upside.
Fiscal 2021 Highlights
In fiscal 2021, the Company has taken several important steps in advancing its business strategy, which have impacted, and are expected to continue to impact, the Company's financial condition and results of operations. These actions are discussed in greater detail below and include, among other things:
2
Gold Royalty Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the year ended September 30, 2021
the Company completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") in March 2021 for gross proceeds of $90 million;
the Company furthered its stated business plan by successfully completing the acquisitions of the outstanding shares of Ely in August 2021 and the acquisition of five gold royalty interests in August 2021 on properties managed by Monarch Mining Corporation ("Monarch");
in addition, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of Golden Valley and Abitibi, which was completed subsequent to the fiscal year end in November 2021; and
substantially diversified its portfolio to include 6 royalties on producing projects, 21 royalties on developing projects, 30 royalties on advanced-exploration stage projects and 134 royalties on early-exploration stage properties.
Selected 2021 Developments
The following is a description of selected developments respecting the business of the Company since the beginning of the year ended September 30, 2021.
GoldMining Royalty Purchase Agreement
On November 27, 2020, the Company entered into a royalty purchase agreement with GoldMining Inc. ("GoldMining"), pursuant to which GoldMining caused its applicable subsidiaries to create and issue to the Company net smelter return ("NSR") royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2.0% on 17 gold properties and assign certain buyback rights to the Company. The royalties acquired included:
a 0.5% NSR on the Almaden Project, located in Idaho, USA;
a 1.0% NSR on the Batistão Project, located in Brazil;
a 1.0% NSR on the Cachoeira Project, located in Brazil;
a 1.0% NSR on the Crucero Project, located in Peru;
a 2.0% NSR on the La Mina Project, located in Colombia;
a 1.0% NSR on the São Jorge Project, located in Brazil;
a 1.0% NSR on the Surubim Project, located in Brazil, including the Surubim and Rio Novo areas;
a 2.0% NSR on the Titiribi Project, located Colombia;
a 1.0% NSR on the Whistler Project, located in Alaska, USA, including each of the Whistler, Raintree West and Island Mountain properties;
a 1.0% NSR on the Yarumalito Project, located in Colombia; and
a 1.0% NSR on the Yellowknife Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada, including each of the Nicholas Lake, Ormsby-Bruce, Goodwin Lake, Clan Lake and Big Sky properties.
December 2020 Private Placement
On December 4, 2020, the Company completed a private placement, pursuant to which it issued 1,325,000 common shares at a subscription price of $2.15 per share for gross proceeds of $2,848,750.
Initial Public Offering
On March 8, 2021, the Company entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and BMO Capital Markets Corp. (collectively the "Underwriters") for an offering of 18,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $5.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "GRC Share") and one half of a common share purchase warrant, and each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to acquire a common share at a price of $7.50 per share until March 11, 2024.
The Company granted the Underwriters the over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to 2,700,000 GRC Shares and/or 1,350,000 common share purchase warrants at $4.995 per GRC Share and $0.01 per
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Gold Royalty Corp. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 17:06:05 UTC.