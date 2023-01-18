Advanced search
    GROY   CA38071H1064

GOLD ROYALTY CORP.

(GROY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:38:35 2023-01-18 pm EST
2.435 USD   -2.60%
Gold Royalty : Notice of Meeting and Record Date (Amendment) - Form 6-K
PU
01/13TSX futures edge lower as big U.S. lenders report earnings
RE
01/12Gold royalty corp. to participate in renmark's virtual non-deal roadshow series on thursday, january 19, 2023 and thursday, january 26, 2023
AQ
Gold Royalty : Notice of Meeting and Record Date (Amendment) - Form 6-K

01/18/2023 | 02:40pm EST
Exhibit 99.1

January 18, 2023

All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Dear Mesdames/Sirs:

Re: 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of Gold Royalty Corp. (AMENDMENT)

As required by Section 2.2 of National Instrument 54-101, please be advised of the following:

Issuer: Gold Royalty Corp.
Meeting Type: Annual General and Special Meeting (Amended)
CUSIP #: 38071H106
Class of Security entitled to receive Notice: Common
Class of Security entitled to Vote: Common
Record Date for Notice: January 30, 2023
Record Date for Voting: January 30, 2023
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: January 30, 2023
Meeting Date: March 28, 2023
Place of Meeting: Vancouver, British Columbia
Company sending materials directly to NOBOs: No
Company to pay for delivery of materials to OBOs: Yes
Notice-and-Access for Registered Holders: Yes
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria: Not applicable
Notice-and-Access for Beneficial Holders: Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria: Not applicable

If you require further information, please contact the undersigned.

Yours truly,
GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
/s/ Andrew Gubbels
Andrew Gubbels
Chief Financial Officer

Suite 1830, 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2Y3 t (604) 396 3066

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gold Royalty Corp. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 19:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
