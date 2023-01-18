Gold Royalty : Notice of Meeting and Record Date (Amendment) - Form 6-K

Exhibit 99.1

January 18, 2023

All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Dear Mesdames/Sirs:

Re: 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of Gold Royalty Corp. (AMENDMENT)

As required by Section 2.2 of National Instrument 54-101, please be advised of the following:

Issuer: Gold Royalty Corp. Meeting Type: Annual General and Special Meeting (Amended) CUSIP #: 38071H106 Class of Security entitled to receive Notice: Common Class of Security entitled to Vote: Common Record Date for Notice: January 30, 2023 Record Date for Voting: January 30, 2023 Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: January 30, 2023 Meeting Date: March 28, 2023 Place of Meeting: Vancouver, British Columbia Company sending materials directly to NOBOs: No Company to pay for delivery of materials to OBOs: Yes Notice-and-Access for Registered Holders: Yes Registered Holders Stratification Criteria: Not applicable Notice-and-Access for Beneficial Holders: Yes Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria: Not applicable

If you require further information, please contact the undersigned.

Yours truly, GOLD ROYALTY CORP. /s/ Andrew Gubbels Andrew Gubbels Chief Financial Officer

Suite 1830, 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2Y3 t (604) 396 3066