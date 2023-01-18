Gold Royalty : Notice of Meeting and Record Date (Amendment) - Form 6-K

Exhibit 99.1
January 18, 2023
All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
Dear Mesdames/Sirs:
Re: 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of Gold Royalty Corp. (AMENDMENT)
As required by Section 2.2 of National Instrument 54-101, please be advised of the following:
|
|
Issuer:
|
|
Gold Royalty Corp.
|
|
Meeting Type:
|
|
Annual General and Special Meeting (Amended)
|
|
CUSIP #:
|
|
38071H106
|
|
Class of Security entitled to receive Notice:
|
|
Common
|
|
Class of Security entitled to Vote:
|
|
Common
|
|
Record Date for Notice:
|
|
January 30, 2023
|
|
Record Date for Voting:
|
|
January 30, 2023
|
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
|
|
January 30, 2023
|
|
Meeting Date:
|
|
March 28, 2023
|
|
Place of Meeting:
|
|
Vancouver, British Columbia
|
|
Company sending materials directly to NOBOs:
|
|
No
|
|
Company to pay for delivery of materials to OBOs:
|
|
Yes
|
|
Notice-and-Access for Registered Holders:
|
|
Yes
|
|
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
Notice-and-Access for Beneficial Holders:
|
|
Yes
|
|
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
|
Not applicable
If you require further information, please contact the undersigned.
|
Yours truly,
|
|
|
|
GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
|
|
|
|
/s/ Andrew Gubbels
|
|
|
|
Andrew Gubbels
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Suite 1830, 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2Y3 t (604) 396 3066
Disclaimer
Gold Royalty Corp. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 19:39:02 UTC.