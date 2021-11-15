Gold Royalty : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

Exhibit 99.1

November 15, 2021

All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Dear Sirs:

Re: 2022 Annual General Meeting of Gold Royalty Corp.

As required by Section 2.2 of National Instrument 54-101, please be advised of the following:

Issuer: Gold Royalty Corp. Meeting Type: Annual General Meeting CUSIP #: 38071H106 Class of Security entitled to receive Notice: Common Class of Security entitled to Vote: Common Record Date for Notice: December 13, 2021 Record Date for Voting: December 13, 2021 Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: December 13, 2021 Meeting Date: February 9, 2022 Place of Meeting: Vancouver, British Columbia Company sending materials directly to NOBOs: No Company to pay for delivery of materials to OBOs: Yes Notice-and-Access for Registered Holders: Yes Registered Holders Stratification Criteria: Not applicable Notice-and-Access for Beneficial Holders: Yes Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria: Not applicable

If you require further information, please contact the undersigned.

Yours truly,

GOLD ROYALTY CORP.

/s/Josephine Man

Josephine Man

Chief Financial Officer

Suite 1830, 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2Y3 t (604) 396 3066