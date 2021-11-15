Gold Royalty : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

Exhibit 99.1
November 15, 2021
All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
Dear Sirs:
Re: 2022 Annual General Meeting of Gold Royalty Corp.
As required by Section 2.2 of National Instrument 54-101, please be advised of the following:
|
Issuer:
|
|
Gold Royalty Corp.
|
Meeting Type:
|
|
Annual General Meeting
|
CUSIP #:
|
|
38071H106
|
Class of Security entitled to receive Notice:
|
|
Common
|
Class of Security entitled to Vote:
|
|
Common
|
Record Date for Notice:
|
|
December 13, 2021
|
Record Date for Voting:
|
|
December 13, 2021
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
|
|
December 13, 2021
|
Meeting Date:
|
|
February 9, 2022
|
Place of Meeting:
|
|
Vancouver, British Columbia
|
Company sending materials directly to NOBOs:
|
|
No
|
Company to pay for delivery of materials to OBOs:
|
|
Yes
|
Notice-and-Access for Registered Holders:
|
|
Yes
|
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
|
Not applicable
|
Notice-and-Access for Beneficial Holders:
|
|
Yes
|
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
|
Not applicable
If you require further information, please contact the undersigned.
Yours truly,
GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
Josephine Man
Chief Financial Officer
Suite 1830, 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2Y3 t (604) 396 3066
