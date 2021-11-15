Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gold Royalty Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GROY   CA38071H1064

GOLD ROYALTY CORP.

(GROY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/15 01:54:01 pm
5.255 USD   +0.48%
01:45pGOLD ROYALTY : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K
PU
12:25pGOLD ROYALTY : Provides ROYALTY PORTFOLIO Update - Form 6-K
PU
07:02aGold Royalty Corp. Provides Royalty Portfolio Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Royalty : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

11/15/2021 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit 99.1

November 15, 2021

All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Dear Sirs:

Re: 2022 Annual General Meeting of Gold Royalty Corp.

As required by Section 2.2 of National Instrument 54-101, please be advised of the following:

Issuer: Gold Royalty Corp.
Meeting Type: Annual General Meeting
CUSIP #: 38071H106
Class of Security entitled to receive Notice: Common
Class of Security entitled to Vote: Common
Record Date for Notice: December 13, 2021
Record Date for Voting: December 13, 2021
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: December 13, 2021
Meeting Date: February 9, 2022
Place of Meeting: Vancouver, British Columbia
Company sending materials directly to NOBOs: No
Company to pay for delivery of materials to OBOs: Yes
Notice-and-Access for Registered Holders: Yes
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria: Not applicable
Notice-and-Access for Beneficial Holders: Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria: Not applicable

If you require further information, please contact the undersigned.

Yours truly,

GOLD ROYALTY CORP.

/s/Josephine Man

Josephine Man
Chief Financial Officer

Suite 1830, 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2Y3 t (604) 396 3066

Disclaimer

Gold Royalty Corp. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 18:44:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
01:45pGOLD ROYALTY : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K
PU
12:25pGOLD ROYALTY : Provides ROYALTY PORTFOLIO Update - Form 6-K
PU
07:02aGold Royalty Corp. Provides Royalty Portfolio Update
AQ
11/11Gold Royalty Announces Town Hall Meeting – November 15, 2021
PU
11/11Gold Royalty Announces Town Hall Meeting - November 15, 2021
AQ
11/08Gold Royalty, Abitibi Royalties and Golden Valley Complete Combination
AQ
11/08MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K
PU
11/05Gold Royalty, Abitibi Royalties and Golden Valley Complete Combination - Form 6-K
PU
11/05Gold Royalty to Seek Acquisitions
CI
11/05Gold Royalty, Abitibi Royalties and Golden Valley Complete Combination
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,05 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 699 M 699 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 230x
Capi. / Sales 2022 100x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gold Royalty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,23 $
Average target price 8,13 $
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
Managers and Directors
David A. Garofalo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Josephine Man Chief Financial Officer
Alastair Still Director-Technical Services
Warren Philip Gilman Lead Independent Director
Kenneth Robertson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD ROYALTY CORP.0.00%699
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED0.69%10 828
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-8.98%10 035
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.25.78%7 569
HECLA MINING COMPANY-0.93%3 455
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD22.53%2 165