Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gold Royalty Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GROY   CA38071H1064

GOLD ROYALTY CORP.

(GROY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-03-29 pm EDT
2.120 USD   -2.75%
05:23pGold Royalty : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
09:33aHC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Gold Royalty to $8.75 From $9, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/28Transcript : Gold Royalty Corp., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Royalty : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

03/29/2023 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

(Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations)

This report sets forth a summary of the matters voted upon at the annual general meeting of the Company held on March 28, 2023 (the "Meeting") and the outcome of such votes.

Description of Matter

Votes For

Votes Against
1. Each of the following management nominees was elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until he or she resigns or sooner ceases to hold office:
a. David Garofalo 45,875,529 6,684,118
b. Warren Gilman 38,617,857 13,947,792
c. Ken Robertson 47,063,110 5,502,539
d. Alan Hair 47,032,214 5,533,433
e. Glenn Mullan 49,808,578 2,757,070
f. Karri Howlett 48,109,029 4,456,619
g. Angela Johnson 48,091,445 4,474,202

Votes For

Votes Withheld
2. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the Company's board of directors was authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor. 64,562,679 188,430

Date: March 29, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gold Royalty Corp. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 21:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
05:23pGold Royalty : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
09:33aHC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Gold Royalty to $8.75 From $9, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
03/28Transcript : Gold Royalty Corp., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2023
CI
03/27Gold Royalty : Audited Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
PU
03/27Gold Royalty : Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ended December 31..
PU
03/27Earnings Flash (GROY) GOLD ROYALTY Posts Q4 Revenue $582,000
MT
03/27Gold royalty corp. announces quarterly results and forecasts continued growth in 2023
PR
03/27Gold Royalty Corp. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
03/21Vox Royalty Loses 3% As Provides Updates Across Gold Royalty Portfolio
MT
03/21Vox Royalty Provides Updates Across Gold Royalty Portfolio
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5,30 M - -
Net income 2023 -9,90 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6,50 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -31,1x
Yield 2023 1,83%
Capitalization 315 M 315 M -
EV / Sales 2023 60,6x
EV / Sales 2024 25,4x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gold Royalty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,18 $
Average target price 5,40 $
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Garofalo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Gubbels Chief Financial Officer
Alastair Still Director-Technical Services
Warren Philip Gilman Lead Independent Director
Kenneth Robertson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD ROYALTY CORP.-6.44%315
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.63%8 069
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-4.96%7 276
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-15.12%5 844
SILVERCREST METALS INC.18.77%1 040
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.-2.85%794
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer