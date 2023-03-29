Gold Royalty : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
(Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations)
This report sets forth a summary of the matters voted upon at the annual general meeting of the Company held on March 28, 2023 (the "Meeting") and the outcome of such votes.
Description of Matter
Votes For
Votes Against
1. Each of the following management nominees was elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until he or she resigns or sooner ceases to hold office:
a. David Garofalo
45,875,529
6,684,118
b. Warren Gilman
38,617,857
13,947,792
c. Ken Robertson
47,063,110
5,502,539
d. Alan Hair
47,032,214
5,533,433
e. Glenn Mullan
49,808,578
2,757,070
f. Karri Howlett
48,109,029
4,456,619
g. Angela Johnson
48,091,445
4,474,202
Votes For
Votes Withheld
2. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the Company's board of directors was authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.
