  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gold Royalty Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GROY   CA38071H1064

GOLD ROYALTY CORP.

(GROY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Gold Royalty Secures Revolving Loan of Up to $25 Million

09/03/2021 | 07:06am EDT
By Adriano Marchese

Gold Royalty Corp. said it has secured a revolving credit facility valued at up to $25 million, which it will use primarily toward acquisitions and investments.

The precious-metals-focused royalty and streaming company said the loan is made up of a $10 million revolving credit facility with an accordion feature that allows access to an additional $15 million.

The facility has a maturing date of Dec. 31, 2022, it said.

"We are excited to have the support of BMO as this up to $25 million facility strengthens our balance sheet and provides us with further financial flexibility as we continue to grow our already strong and well-diversified royalty portfolio," Chief Financial Officer Josephine Man said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 0705ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.29% 1814.91 Delayed Quote.-4.48%
GOLD ROYALTY CORP. 3.33% 4.35 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,00 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 305 M 305 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 102x
Capi. / Sales 2022 44,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gold Royalty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD ROYALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,35 $
Average target price 7,75 $
Spread / Average Target 78,2%
Managers and Directors
David A. Garofalo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Josephine Man Chief Financial Officer
Alastair Still Director-Technical Services
Warren Philip Gilman Lead Independent Director
Kenneth Robertson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLD ROYALTY CORP.0.00%305
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED1.17%11 322
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-6.27%11 317
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.28.77%7 891
HECLA MINING COMPANY-5.25%3 297
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD46.00%2 549