Gold Royalty Secures Revolving Loan of Up to $25 Million

By Adriano Marchese

Gold Royalty Corp. said it has secured a revolving credit facility valued at up to $25 million, which it will use primarily toward acquisitions and investments.

The precious-metals-focused royalty and streaming company said the loan is made up of a $10 million revolving credit facility with an accordion feature that allows access to an additional $15 million.

The facility has a maturing date of Dec. 31, 2022, it said.

"We are excited to have the support of BMO as this up to $25 million facility strengthens our balance sheet and provides us with further financial flexibility as we continue to grow our already strong and well-diversified royalty portfolio," Chief Financial Officer Josephine Man said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 0705ET