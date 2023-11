Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked up as the dollar lost ground against rivals.

Australian agriculture giant GrainCorp initiated a share buyback despite annual profit falling 34% as grain markets stabilized after the shock Russia's invasion of Ukraine early in 2022.

Wheaton Precious Metals rose after the mining concern added three new gold royalty streams to its portfolio.

