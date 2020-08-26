Gold Rush Cariboo Announces Change of Management

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2020) - Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. (TSXV: GDBO) (OTC: SGRWF) ("Gold Rush" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Conan Taylor as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Taylor for his contributions to the Company and wishes him every success in future endeavors. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Hergenhein as a director and Mr. Kyle Hookey as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



About the New Management Team and Directors

Brief biographies of the members of the newly appointed director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company are as follows:

Kyle Hookey, Chief Executive Officer - Mr. Hookey has over 8 years' experience in international capital markets, consulting on equity and debt portfolios, corporate transactions and broad investment portfolio mandates. Mr. Hookey specialises in providing advisory in M&A, transaction financing and corporate restructuring and has advised across both private and public companies, primarily in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Currently, Mr. Hookey is a Non-Executive Director of AQSE listed Imperial X Plc and a Partner in Cronin Capital Corp., a natural resource focused merchant banking group based in Vancouver, Canada.

David Hergenhein, Director - Mr. Hergenhein has served as controller for several public junior international Oil & Gas exploration companies including Mena Hydrocarbons Inc and Gallic Energy Ltd. Mr. Hergenhein is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta since 1993 with 17 years of public accounting and reporting experience including 4 years with Deloitte & Touche. He has a Bachelor of Commerce from University of Calgary. He is currently Chairman of the Audit Committee for ROK Resources Inc (formerly Petrodorado Energy Ltd.) (CVE listed). Mr. Hergenhein has a public practice which serves small business compliance needs in an around the Calgary area.

Aleem Nathwani

Director

Tel: (604) 290-7073

Email: aleem.nathwani@gmail.com

We Seek Safe Harbour

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of future exploration work or drilling, and the expansion of the mineralization. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Gold Rush Cariboo Inc.., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62577