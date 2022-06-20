Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Gold Springs Resource Corp.
  News
  Summary
    GRC   CA3807211006

GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE CORP.

(GRC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:30 2022-06-20 am EDT
0.1750 CAD    0.00%
01:04pGOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE : Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting and One New Director
PU
06/13Gold Springs Resource Corp. Releases A Significant Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its Gold Springs Project
CI
06/13GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE : Reaches 1 Million Oz Gold Equivalent in a New Mineral Resource Estimate
PU
Summary 
Summary

Gold Springs Resource : Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting and One New Director

06/20/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting and One New Director
June 20, 2022
Vancouver, British Columbia-Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC, OTCQB: GRCAF), (the "Company"),is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2022 Annual Meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia, were approved.

The number of directors of the Company was set at five and the five directors named in the management information circular of the Company were elected. Voting on the election of directors was conducted by ballot and the results reported by the scrutineer of the meeting are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Antonio Canton

111,678,566

99.63%

415,018

0.37%

Victor Dario

110,627,781

98.69%

1,465,803

1.31%

Horst Daspersgruber

112,003,566

99.92%

90,018

0.08%

Laurent Arnoux

112,003,566

99.92%

90,018

0.08%

Tina Woodside-Shaw

111,736,207

99.68%

357,377

0.32%

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company. Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company welcomes Laurent Arnoux to its Board of Directors. Mr. Arnoux is Independent Consultant and/or Director for international investment companies & Hedge Funds.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC and OTCQB: GRCAF) is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources of its large Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA. The project is situated in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:

Antonio Canton, President and CEO
acanton@goldspringsresource.com

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "shall", "will", and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, risks more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form and continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forwardlooking statements in this press release describe the Company's expectations as of the date hereof.

SOURCE: Gold Springs Resource Corp.

Disclaimer

Gold Springs Resource Corp. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
