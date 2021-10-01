Gold Springs Resource : News from Drilling Activities at White Point

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (T S X: GRC, OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC") is pleased to announce that it has now completed 9 holes on the White Point target as part of the 27,300 meters, 2021 RC drilling program at its flagship Gold Springs project located in USA, on the border of Nevada and Utah, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Randall Moore, Vice President of Exploration stated "We are encouraged by what we see from this first pass drill program at White Point, especially with the length of the vein intervals ranging up to 126.5 meters in the drill holes. As the results generated from surface sampling at White Point show a strong gold correlation with the veins, we are now looking forward to the assay results in October."

White PointTarget

White Point is located in Nevada, 400 meters west of the Grey Eagle resource along the same strong northwest trending ZTEM high resistivity measuring 800 meters wide and 2,000 meters long. The Grey Eagle resource occupies the southern portion and White Point the northwest extension of this ZTEM anomaly.

White Point is characterized by an outcropping, gold bearing, sheeted vein zone consisting of individual veins ranging from a few centimeters to over 5 meters in thickness. This vein zone is over 200 meters wide and can be followed along strike for 400 meters with possible extensions under the younger post-mineral rocks. Several historical mines exploited both the individual veins and sheeted vein zones and GRC sampling has generated grades of up to 8.4 g/t gold from these historical workings and 13.9 g/t gold from individual veins.

The 9 holes were drilled to test the subsurface in the areas of vein exposures and some of the projections under the younger cover. Of the 9 holes, 8 encountered significant vein intervals with composited lengths ranging from 24.4 meters to 126.5 meters, averaging 67.4 meters. These same quartz-calcite veins are exposed on surface along with silicified breccias, and extensive stockwork veining. The drill coverage tested an area 250x250 meters which will be expanded once the assays are received in October and the interpretation of the control of the gold mineralization is completed.

For more information, please visit: https://goldspringsresource.com/projects/target-with-drilling/the-white-point-target/

Gold Springs 2021 drill holes and resource locations

[Link]

