  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Gold Springs Resource Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRC   CA3807211006

GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE CORP.

(GRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Springs Resource : News from Drilling Activities at White Point

10/01/2021 | 08:13pm EDT
Gold Springs Resource News from Drilling Activities at White Point
October 1, 2021
Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC, OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC") is pleased to announce that it has now completed 9 holes on the White Point target as part of the 27,300 meters, 2021 RC drilling program at its flagship Gold Springs project located in USA, on the border of Nevada and Utah, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.Randall Moore, Vice President of Explorationstated "We are encouraged by what we see from this first pass drill program at White Point, especially with the length of the vein intervals ranging up to 126.5 meters in the drill holes. As the results generated from surface sampling at White Point show a strong gold correlation with the veins, we are now looking forward to the assay results in October."

White PointTarget

White Point is located in Nevada, 400 meters west of the Grey Eagle resource along the same strong northwest trending ZTEM high resistivity measuring 800 meters wide and 2,000 meters long. The Grey Eagle resource occupies the southern portion and White Point the northwest extension of this ZTEM anomaly.

White Point is characterized by an outcropping, gold bearing, sheeted vein zone consisting of individual veins ranging from a few centimeters to over 5 meters in thickness. This vein zone is over 200 meters wide and can be followed along strike for 400 meters with possible extensions under the younger post-mineral rocks. Several historical mines exploited both the individual veins and sheeted vein zones and GRC sampling has generated grades of up to 8.4 g/t gold from these historical workings and 13.9 g/t gold from individual veins.

The 9 holes were drilled to test the subsurface in the areas of vein exposures and some of the projections under the younger cover. Of the 9 holes, 8 encountered significant vein intervals with composited lengths ranging from 24.4 meters to 126.5 meters, averaging 67.4 meters. These same quartz-calcite veins are exposed on surface along with silicified breccias, and extensive stockwork veining. The drill coverage tested an area 250x250 meters which will be expanded once the assays are received in October and the interpretation of the control of the gold mineralization is completed.

For more information, please visit: https://goldspringsresource.com/projects/target-with-drilling/the-white-point-target/

Gold Springs 2021 drill holes and resource locations

[Link]

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person on the Gold Springs Project is Randall Moore, Executive Vice President of Exploration for Gold Springs Resource Corp. He has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC and OTCQB: GRCAF) is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources of its PEA-stage Gold Springs project located in USA at the border of Nevada and Utah, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:

Antonio Canton, President and CEO
acanton@goldspringsresource.com


Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "creating", "believe", "would", "continue", "will", "promising", "should", and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, risks of the mineral exploration industry which may affect the advancement of the Gold Springs project, including possible variations in mineral resources, grade, recovery rates, metal prices, capital and operating costs, and the application of taxes; availability of sufficient financing to fund planned or further required work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; availability of equipment and qualified personnel, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, changes in project parameters, including water requirements for operations, as plans continue to be refined; regulatory, environmental and other risks of the mining industry more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form and continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The assumptions made in developing the forward-looking statements include: the accuracy of current resource estimates and the interpretation of drill, metallurgical testing and other exploration results; the continuing support for mining by local governments in Nevada and Utah; the availability of equipment and qualified personnel to advance the Gold Springs project; execution of the Company's existing plans and further exploration and development programs for Gold Springs, which may change due to changes in the views of the Company or if new information arises which makes it prudent to change such plans or programs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe the Company's expectations as of the date hereof.

Disclaimer

Gold Springs Resource Corp. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 00:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
