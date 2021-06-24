Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Gold Springs Resource Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRC   CA3807211006

GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE CORP.

(GRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Springs Resource : Announces New President and CEO

06/24/2021 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gold Springs Resource Announces New President and CEO
June 24, 2021
Vancouver, British Columbia-Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC, OTCQB: GRCAF) (the 'Company' or 'GRC') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Antonio Canton as President and Chief Executive Officer to succeed Matias Herrero, who will step down effective June 30, 2021 to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Canton is a Swiss Certified Public Accountant and experienced businessman with deep expertise in finance and marketing. He has been an active director of the Company for more than 10 years. He was instrumental in negotiating the merger between the Company (then named South American Silver Corp.) and High Desert Gold Corp. that resulted in the Company acquiring the Gold Springs project. Together with management of the Company, he negotiated the settlement agreement with the Government of Bolivia to settle the Company's international arbitration against Bolivia for the 2012 expropriation of the Malku Khota project. Most recently, he was instrumental in structuring the Company's non-equity financing structure with a view to raising up to US$20 million to fund drilling programs at the Gold Springs project (please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 20 and 27, 2021).

Tina Woodside-Shaw, Chair of the Board of GRC, said 'I am very pleased that Antonio is now taking on the role as the President and CEO of the Company. He brings a wealth of experience to the CEO role, and has been a key contributor in shaping the Company's strategic direction over the last 10 years. I would also like to thank Matias for his contribution during the past two years as CEO of the Company, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.'

About Gold Springs Resource Corp.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC and OTCQB: GRCAF) is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources at multiple targets at the Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA. The project is situated in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:

Killian Ruby
Chief Financial Officer

info@goldspringsresource.com
+1 (604) 639-4527

Disclaimer

Gold Springs Resource Corp. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 08:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE CORP.
04:08aGOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE  : Announces New President and CEO
PU
06/11GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE  : Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting
PU
06/07GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE  : Drills 7 More Holes at Gold Springs, Brings Total to 22..
AQ
06/04GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE  : Drills 7 More Holes at Gold Springs; Brings Total to 22..
PU
06/04GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE  : Completes Drilling of Seven More Holes at Namesake Proj..
MT
05/11GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE  : files Q1 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A
PU
05/11GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE  : First-Quarter Loss Widens on a Non-Cash Charge
MT
05/07GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE  : Shareholder Antonio Canton Boosts Stake to 14.03%
MT
04/28GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE  : Offers Update on Drilling Program at Gold Springs Proje..
MT
04/28GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE  : Drills Nine Additional Holes at Gold Springs. Assay Res..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,35 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,56 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27,4 M 27,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gold Springs Resource Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,14 CAD
Average target price 0,30 CAD
Spread / Average Target 122%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matias Herrero President & Chief Executive Officer
Killian Ruby Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tina Mercedes Woodside-Shaw Chairman
Antonio Canton Independent Director
Roman Mironchik Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE CORP.12.50%27
BHP GROUP11.15%166 774
RIO TINTO PLC8.34%137 742
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.40%48 818
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.99%35 151
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)40.25%18 639