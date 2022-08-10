GOLD STANDARD VENTURES : ANNOUNCES SECURITYHOLDER APPROVAL OF THE PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT AT SPECIAL MEETING AND PROVIDES TRANSACTION UPDATE - Form 6-K

GOLD STANDARD VENTURES ANNOUNCES SECURITYHOLDER APPROVAL OF THE PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT AT SPECIAL MEETING AND PROVIDES TRANSACTION UPDATE

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Gold Standard") (TSX: GSV; NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) announced today the Company's security holders (as defined below) approved the previously announced acquisition of Gold Standard by Orla Mining Ltd. ("Orla") (TSX: OLA; NYSE AMERICAN: ORLA) by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") at a special meeting of the Securityholders held earlier today (the "Meeting")

The special resolution approving the Transaction was approved by (i) 98.08% of the votes cast by Gold Standard's shareholders (the "Shareholders") present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting; (ii) 98.21% of the votes cast by Shareholders, holders of options ("Optionholders") and holders of restricted share units ("RSU Holders", and together with the Shareholders and Optionholders, the "Securityholders") of Gold Standard, voting as a single class, present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting; and (iii) 98.06% of votes cast by Shareholders other than votes attached to Gold Standard shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

Under the terms of the plan of arrangement set out in the arrangement agreement between Gold Standard and Orla dated June 12, 2022 (the "Plan of Arrangement"), Shareholders will receive, in exchange for each Gold Standard common share (a "Gold Standard Share") held, 0.1193 of a common share of Orla (each whole share, an "Orla Share") and C$0.0001 (the "Consideration") in cash. Optionholders who have not validly exercised their Gold Standard stock options prior to the closing date of the Transaction will be entitled to receive appropriately adjusted options to acquire Orla Shares from Orla in accordance with the Plan of Arrangement. In addition, RSU Holders will receive the Consideration for each Gold Standard Share received following the settlement of their restricted share units in accordance with the Plan of Arrangement.

Information regarding the procedure for exchange of shares for the Consideration is provided in the Company's management information circular dated July 6, 2022, related to the Meeting (the "Circular"). The Circular and accompanying letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal") are available on SEDAR under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at https://goldstandardv.com/investors/filings-financials/sms/. Registered Shareholders who have not already done so must complete and sign the Letter of Transmittal and return it, together with the certificate(s)/DRS advice(s) representing their Gold Standard Shares and any other required documents and instruments, in accordance with the procedures set out in the Letter of Transmittal. Non-registered Shareholders who hold their Gold Standard Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary or depository (each, an "Intermediary") should contact their Intermediary for instructions and assistance in receiving the Consideration.

The Transaction remains subject to the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") and the satisfaction of other customary conditions. The Court hearing for the final order