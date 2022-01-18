Log in
    GSV   CA3807381049

GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP

(GSV)
GOLD STANDARD VENTURES : TO PRESENT AT THE TD SECURITIES GLOBAL MINING CONFERENCE - Form 6-K

01/18/2022 | 04:52pm EST
GOLD STANDARD VENTURES TO PRESENT AT THE TD SECURITIES GLOBAL MINING CONFERENCE

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) ("Gold Standard" or the "Company") announced today that Jason Attew, President and CEO, will present virtually at the TD Securities Global Mining Conference on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available on the "Investors - Virtual Presentations" section of the Company's website.

About Gold Standard

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.

For further information contact:
Michael McDonald
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 1-604-687-2766
E-Mail: info@goldstandardv.com

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. PHONE +1 604.687.2766 Suite 610 - 815 West Hastings Street
www.goldstandardv.com Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1B4

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 21:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -10,0 M -7,97 M -7,97 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 193 M 154 M 154 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 85,0%
Managers and Directors
Jason Mark Attew President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jordan Neeser Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lawrence P. Radford Chief Operating Officer
William E. Threlkeld Independent Director
Donald Bruce McLeod Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
