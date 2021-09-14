Gold Standard Ventures : Meters of 3.06 g Au/t sulphide mineralization intersected directly below Dark Star North pit boundary (Form 6-K)

Drill holes DR21-01 through DR21-09 were completed on a zone of gravels east of the Dark Star Main deposit. The gold grades intersected represent an eroded portion of the Dark Star Main deposit and are currently being evaluated for utilization / suitability as over- liner on the proposed heap leach pad.

Drill holes DR21-11, DR21-12, and DR21-17 through DR21-20 were completed at Dark Star Main as in-fill drill holes and intersected ore grade mineralization similar to holes previously drilled at Dark Star Main and indicate that the ore body is still open to the south.

Jason Attew, President and CEO, commented, 'Dark Star drilling was focused on development holes for 2021 and the drill program accomplished the desired objectives. The two deeper drill holes at Dark Star North both intersected mineralization below the pre-feasibility study pit boundary, highlighting the exploration potential at depth at Dark Star.'

Drill holes DR21-14 and DR21-15 were completed at Dark Star North to support conversion of certain Inferred resources to Measured and Indicated resources for inclusion in the mine plan.

including 254.6-295.7 41.2 3.06 DR21-17 RC -90 45.7 0-39.6 39.6 0.42 DR21-18 RC -90 91.4 0-76.2 76.2 0.68 DR21-19 RC -90 64.0 0-29.0 29.0 0.39 DR21-20 RC 270 -65 128.0 0-73.2 73.2 0.76

Note: Gold intervals reported in this table were calculated using a 0.14 g Au/t cutoff for oxide mineralization and a 1.0 g Au/t cutoff for sulphide mineralization. Weighted averaging has been used to calculate all reported intervals. True widths are estimated at 70-90% of drilled thicknesses. Drill holes presented in this table have a gold equivalent gram-meter product greater than 10.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All Gold Standard sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's senior geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank, certified reference material, or rig duplicate was inserted approximately every tenth sample. Samples were delivered to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories preparation facility in either Sparks, NV or Hermosillo, Mexico where they were crushed and pulverized. Resulting sample pulps were digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish on a 30-gram split. Over limit gold assays were determined using a fire assay fusion with a gravimetric finish on a 30-gram split. All other elements were determined by ICP in Vancouver, B.C. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to insure accurate and verifiable results.

Drill hole deviation was measured by gyroscopic down hole surveys that were completed on all holes by International Directional Services of Elko, NV. Final drill collar locations are surveyed by differential GPS by Apex Surveying, LLC of Spring Creek, Nevada.

All third party laboratories and service providers used or retained in the analysis of the samples are independent of Gold Standard.

Qualified Persons

Richard Yancey, Geology Manager, is the Company's Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Gold Standard

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the ability of the Company to increase the resource base at Dark Star; the nature and extent of mineralization at the