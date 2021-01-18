Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Gold Standard Ventures Corp    GSV   CA3807381049

GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP

(GSV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Standard Ventures to Present at the TD Securities Mining Conference

01/18/2021 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) announced today that Jason Attew, President and CEO, will present virtually at the TD Securities Mining Conference on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About Gold Standard

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.

For further information contact:
Michael McDonald
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 1-604-687-2766
E-Mail: info@goldstandardv.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP
05:33pGold Standard Ventures to Present at the TD Securities Mining Conference
GL
01/06UPDATE ON OVERNIGHT STOCKS TO WATCH : Silvercorp Metals Down 1.3%; Sun Life Up 2..
MT
01/06MT NEWSWIRES OVERNIGHT STOCKS TO WAT : Silvercorp Metals; Sun Life Financial; Go..
MT
01/06Gold Standard Ventures Appoints Jordan Neeser CFO, Lawrence Radford COO
MT
01/05GOLD STANDARD VENTURES : Announces Senior Leadership Changes
AQ
01/05Gold Standard Ventures Announces Senior Leadership Changes
GL
2020FREMONT GOLD : Adds Mac Jackson, Former Chief Geologist of Gold Standard Venture..
AQ
2020Dual-Listed Gold Standard Ventures Names New President/CEO
MT
2020GOLD STANDARD BRIEF : Names Jason Attew as President and CEO; Attew Will Be Join..
MT
2020Gold Standard Announces completion of CEO Succession with the Appointment of ..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 269 M 211 M 211 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP
Duration : Period :
Gold Standard Ventures Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,10 CAD
Last Close Price 0,85 CAD
Spread / Highest target 194%
Spread / Average Target 147%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason Mark Attew President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence P. Radford Chief Operating Officer
Michael N. Waldkirch Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde Director
William E. Threlkeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP-6.59%211
NEWMONT CORPORATION3.29%49 887
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.59%41 132
POLYUS-2.79%27 460
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-4.53%17 911
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED1.75%16 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ