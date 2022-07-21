Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Gold Standard Ventures Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSV   CA3807381049

GOLD STANDARD VENTURES CORP

(GSV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:34 2022-07-21 pm EDT
0.4050 CAD   +3.85%
05:39pIndependent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Gold Standard Security Holders Vote for the Proposed Transaction With Orla
GL
05:39pIndependent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Gold Standard Security Holders Vote for the Proposed Transaction With Orla
GL
07/20Sun Valley Gold LLC On Control and Direction Over Securities of Gold Standard Ventures Corp
MT
Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Gold Standard Security Holders Vote for the Proposed Transaction With Orla

07/21/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
  • The deadline to vote is 8:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Friday August 5, 2022.
  • For any questions, please contact Gold Standard’s proxy solicitation agent and communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free at 1-877-452-7184 (1-416-304-0211 outside North America) or email assistance@laurelhill.com.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) have each recommended Gold Standard security holders (“Security Holders”) vote “FOR” the proposed acquisition by Orla Mining Ltd. (“Orla”) at the upcoming special meeting of the Security Holders (the “Meeting”) to be held on August 9, 2022.

ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent, third party proxy advisory firms who, among other services, provide proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.

In their report ISS stated, “The proposed amalgamation makes strategic sense as the arrangement appears to represent the best alternative among the opportunities available to improve the ability to increase shareholder value, and provides access to a strong balance sheet and increased cash flow generation to fund the construction of the company's assets and future exploration initiatives at reduced dilution, financing, development, and execution risk.”

Glass Lewis’ report noted, “the arrangement affords continuing investors exposure to a considerably larger, financially stronger and more strategically diverse enterprise with suitable development expertise and a clearer path towards stable advancement of Gold Standard’s South Railroad Project.”

Gold Standard’s Board of Directors UNANIMOUSLY recommends that Security Holders
VOTE FOR the Arrangement Resolution

How to Vote

In the essence of time, Security Holders are encouraged to vote online or by telephone.

THE VOTING DEADLINE IS 8:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) ON FRIDAY AUGUST 5, 2022

Vote using the following methods prior to the Meeting.
InternetTelephone or Fax 
 
Registered Shareholders
Shares held in own name and represented by a physical certificate. 		www.investorvote.comTelephone: 1-866-732-8683
Fax: 1-866-249-775		 
    
Non-Registered Shareholders
Shares held with a broker, bank or other intermediary. 		www.proxyvote.comCall or fax to the number(s) listed on your voting instruction form 

The Meeting Materials have been filed by the Company on SEDAR and are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.goldstandardv.com/investors/filings-financials/sms.

Security Holder Questions and Voting Assistance

For any questions or assistance with voting, Security Holders can contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free in North America), 1-416-304-0211 (calls outside North America) or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

About Gold Standard

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, statements regarding the benefits of the transaction and the Meeting. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including that the Company will complete the transaction, including receipt of required Security Holder, regulatory and Court approvals. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: that the Company may not complete the transaction, including receipt of required Security Holder, regulatory and Court approvals, and the additional risks identified in our filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com) and with the SEC on EDGAR (available at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

For further information contact:
Michael McDonald
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 1-604-687-2766
E-Mail: info@goldstandardv.com


