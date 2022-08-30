Gold State Resources : MD&A of Year Ended March 31, 2022

Cautionary Notices

The Company's unaudited financial statements for the Year, and this accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Forward-looking statements often, but not always, are identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeting" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A include statements regarding the Company's future exploration plans and expenditures, the satisfaction of rights and performance of obligations under agreements to which the Company is a part, the ability of the Company to hire and retain employees and consultants and estimated administrative assessment and other expenses. The forward-looking statements that are contained in this MD&A involve a number of risks and uncertainties. As a consequence, actual results might differ materially from results forecast or suggested in these forward-looking statements. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified under the heading "Risks Related to the Company's Business" in this MD&A. Additional information regarding these factors and other important factors that could cause results to differ materially may be referred to as part of particular forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the important factors discussed under the heading "Risks Related to the Company's Business" and to those that may be discussed as part of particular forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ include market prices, exploration success, continued availability of capital and financing, inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and general market conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding general market conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory approvals, the ability of the Company and other relevant parties to satisfy regulatory requirements, the availability of financing for proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this MD&A and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Introduction

The management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A" or "Report") of Gold State Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Gold State") has been prepared by management in accordance with the requirements under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations as at July 28, 2022 (the "Report Date"), and provides comparative analysis of the Company's financial results for the Year. The following information should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Financial Statements"). Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this document are in Canadian dollars.

The Financial Statements, together with this MD&A, are intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing the financial performance of the Company as well as potential future performance, and are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected in future periods. The information in the MD&A may contain forward-looking statements, and the Company cautions investors that any forward looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, as they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause projected results or events to differ materially from actual results or events. Please refer to the risks and cautionary notices of this MD&A. Additional information relating to the Company may be found at www.sedar.com.

Management is responsible for the preparation and integrity of the financial statements, including the maintenance of appropriate information systems, procedures and internal controls to ensure that information used internally or disclosed externally, including the financial statements and MD&A, is complete and reliable.

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic. This contagious disease outbreak, which has continued to spread, and any related adverse public health developments, has adversely affected workforces, economies, and financial markets globally, potentially leading to an economic downturn. It is not possible for the Company to predict the duration or magnitude of the adverse results of the outbreak and its effects on the Company's business or ability to raise funds.