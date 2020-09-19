Log in
Ellis Martin Report: Gold Terra (OTCMKTS:YGTFF) to Earn up to a 60% Interest on Adjacent Mining Claims to the Former Con Mine Owned by Newmont

09/19/2020 | 12:00am EDT
To Earn up to a 60% Interest on Adjacent Mining Claims to the Former Con Mine Owned by Newmont

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we speak with David Suda, President and CEO of Gold Terra Corp (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:YGTFF). The company just signed an agreement to earn up to a 60% Interest on adjacent mining Claims to the former Con Mine owned by Newmont Mining.

To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/102504/ygt



About Gold Terra Resource Corp.:

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:YGTFF) owns a 100% interest in the Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") Project, encompassing 790 sq km of contiguous land within 12 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Project is located in the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized break in proximity to the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The YCG Project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople. On November 4, 2019, Gold Terra announced an Inferred mineral resource of 735,000 ounces of gold for the YCG Project, consisting of a pit constrained Inferred mineral resource of 11.6 million tonnes averaging 1.4 g/t for 523,000 ounces of contained gold and an underground Inferred mineral resource of 1.2 million tonnes averaging 5.7 g/t for 212,000 ounces of contained gold.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:
Gold Terra Resource Corp. The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

David Suda, President and CEO
Phone: 604-928-3101 | Toll-Free: 1-855-737-2684
dsuda@goldterracorp.com 
www.goldterracorp.com
Suite 410 - 325 Howe Street
Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1Z7

© ABN Newswire 2020
