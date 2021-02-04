Gold Terra Resource : Provides Update on Newmont Option Drilling Program Adjacent to the Past-producing 5 M ozs. Con Mine, Yellowknife City Gold Project, NWT

Gold Terra Provides Update on Newmont Option Drilling Program Adjacent to the

Past-producing 5 M ozs. Con Mine, Yellowknife City Gold Project, NWT

Feb 4, 2021, Vancouver, B.C. - Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V: YGT; Frankfurt: TX0;

OTC QX: YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing drilling at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the "Newmont Option") adjacent to its 100% owned Yellowknife City Gold Project ("YCG"), NWT. The fully funded drilling program is targeting the immediate southern extension of the Campbell Shear, which hosted approximately 5 of the 6 million ounces of gold produced at the former Con Mine and is currently one of the highest priority targets to add additional high-grade ounces to the current YCG mineral resource.

The Company has completed the first 2 holes of the current winter 2021 program. While assays are pending, images of the core are shown further along in this press release illustrating the mineralization, alteration, and quartz veining of the Campbell Shear zone.

To hear an update about the YCG Gold Project, please join us at our webinar event:

Adelaide Capital Hosts Gold Terra Update

Webinar Registration Click Here

Topic: Update by Gerald Panneton and David Suda

Date and Time: Feb. 4, 2021 04:15 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

David Suda, President and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased to have hit the Campbell Shear Structure with our first two holes on the Newmont Option which is now our highest priority target area where we believe there is the potential to make a new discovery. The Campbell Shear structure extends over a minimum of 20 kilometres south of the Con Mine. The Campbell Shear is an extensive plumbing system for potential gold mineralization, and we have only started to drill a small portion of it immediately south of the former Con Mine."

Drilling Program Highlights

The first two holes (GTCM21-001 and 002) are completed, approximately 300 metres below surface, and approximately 125 metres apart. The Campbell shear was intersected in both holes:

Hole GTCM21-001:

Intersected 67 metres of Campbell Shear from 368-473 metres, strongly sheared and cross-cut by multi-generationalquartz-carbonate veins. The zone includes 3.0 metres (412-415 metres) of strong arsenopyrite-pyrite mineralization and

sericite alteration associated with quartz-carbonate veins (see attached image 1 and 2)

Also intersected a 9.5 metre footwall shear from 627-636.5 metres with strong multi-generationalquartz-carbonate veining with pyrite mineralization.

Hole GTCM21-002:

Located approximately 125 metres south of GTCM21-001.

Intersected 65.5 metres of Campbell Shear from 288.5-354 metres, similar to GTCM21-001, but with multiple arsenopyrite-pyrite zones, including a 4.5 metre zone of intense quartz-carbonate veining and sericite alteration.

1 / 6