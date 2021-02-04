Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Gold Terra Resource Corp.    YGT   CA38076F1053

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP.

(YGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gold Terra Resource : Provides Update on Newmont Option Drilling Program Adjacent to the Past-producing 5 M ozs. Con Mine, Yellowknife City Gold Project, NWT

02/04/2021 | 08:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gold Terra Provides Update on Newmont Option Drilling Program Adjacent to the

Past-producing 5 M ozs. Con Mine, Yellowknife City Gold Project, NWT

Feb 4, 2021, Vancouver, B.C. - Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V: YGT; Frankfurt: TX0;

OTC QX: YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing drilling at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the "Newmont Option") adjacent to its 100% owned Yellowknife City Gold Project ("YCG"), NWT. The fully funded drilling program is targeting the immediate southern extension of the Campbell Shear, which hosted approximately 5 of the 6 million ounces of gold produced at the former Con Mine and is currently one of the highest priority targets to add additional high-grade ounces to the current YCG mineral resource.

The Company has completed the first 2 holes of the current winter 2021 program. While assays are pending, images of the core are shown further along in this press release illustrating the mineralization, alteration, and quartz veining of the Campbell Shear zone.

To hear an update about the YCG Gold Project, please join us at our webinar event:

Adelaide Capital Hosts Gold Terra Update

Webinar Registration Click Here

Topic: Update by Gerald Panneton and David Suda

Date and Time: Feb. 4, 2021 04:15 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

David Suda, President and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased to have hit the Campbell Shear Structure with our first two holes on the Newmont Option which is now our highest priority target area where we believe there is the potential to make a new discovery. The Campbell Shear structure extends over a minimum of 20 kilometres south of the Con Mine. The Campbell Shear is an extensive plumbing system for potential gold mineralization, and we have only started to drill a small portion of it immediately south of the former Con Mine."

Drilling Program Highlights

The first two holes (GTCM21-001 and 002) are completed, approximately 300 metres below surface, and approximately 125 metres apart. The Campbell shear was intersected in both holes:

Hole GTCM21-001:

  1. Intersected 67 metres of Campbell Shear from 368-473 metres, strongly sheared and cross-cut by multi-generationalquartz-carbonate veins. The zone includes 3.0 metres (412-415 metres) of strong arsenopyrite-pyrite mineralization and

sericite alteration associated with quartz-carbonate veins (see attached image 1 and 2)

  1. Also intersected a 9.5 metre footwall shear from 627-636.5 metres with strong multi-generationalquartz-carbonate veining with pyrite mineralization.

Hole GTCM21-002:

  1. Located approximately 125 metres south of GTCM21-001.
  1. Intersected 65.5 metres of Campbell Shear from 288.5-354 metres, similar to GTCM21-001, but with multiple arsenopyrite-pyrite zones, including a 4.5 metre zone of intense quartz-carbonate veining and sericite alteration.

1 / 6

The drill rig is currently moving to the next location to drill approximately 200 metres below hole GTCM21-002.

A second drill has been mobilized to begin drilling in the Yellowrex area located approximately 500 metres north of GTCM21-001 along strike on Campbell Shear.

Images of the core

Photos of the core can be found on the Company website at www.goldterracorp.com.

2 / 6

Image 1 and 2 - Core from drill hole GTCM21-001. This is the bottom part of the Campbell Shear zone. The second image is a close-up of the sulphide mineralization, alteration, and quartz veining of the more intense sheared area between 412 and 415m.

3 / 6

Image 3 - Core showing footwall zone from drill hole GTCM21-001.

Figure 1 - Location of drill holes targeting Campbell Shear mineralization

4 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gold Terra Resource Corp. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 13:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP.
02:11aGOLD TERRA RESOURCE : Provides Update on Newmont Option Drilling Program Adjacen..
PU
01/25GOLD TERRA RESOURCE : Resumes Drilling on Newmont Option Claims South of the 5 M..
PU
2020GOLD TERRA RESOURCE : Announces Mara Strazdins as Manager of Investor Relations
PU
2020GOLD TERRA RESOURCE : Grants Options
PU
2020GOLD TERRA RESOURCE : Reports Results from the Crestaurum Drilling Program on it..
PU
2020GOLD TERRA RESOURCE : Announces Phase 1 Drilling Program of 12,000 Metres on New..
PU
2020GOLD TERRA RESOURCE : Reports First Drill results from Crestaurum on its Yellowk..
PU
2020ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Gold Terra (VAN:YGT) (OTCMKTS:YGTFF) to Earn up to a 60% I..
AQ
2020ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Gold Terra (OTCMKTS:YGTFF) to Earn up to a 60% Interest o..
AW
2020GOLD TERRA RESOURCE : Upgraded to the OTCQX Market
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,30 M -1,80 M -1,80 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,1 M 37,6 M 37,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gold Terra Resource Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,27 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Richard Suda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald S. Panneton Executive Chairman
Joseph Campbell Chief Operating Officer
Mark Thomas Brown Chief Financial Officer
Elif Lévesque Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP.-18.46%38
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.64%47 508
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.55%39 753
POLYUS-4.76%25 606
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-2.11%18 302
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.73%16 808
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ