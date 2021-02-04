Gold Terra Resource : Provides Update on Newmont Option Drilling Program Adjacent to the Past-producing 5 M ozs. Con Mine, Yellowknife City Gold Project, NWT

Gold Terra Provides Update on Newmont Option Drilling Program Adjacent to the
Past-producing 5 M ozs. Con Mine, Yellowknife City Gold Project, NWT
Feb 4, 2021, Vancouver, B.C. - Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V: YGT; Frankfurt: TX0;
OTC QX: YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing drilling at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the "Newmont Option") adjacent to its 100% owned Yellowknife City Gold Project ("YCG"), NWT. The fully funded drilling program is targeting the immediate southern extension of the Campbell Shear, which hosted approximately 5 of the 6 million ounces of gold produced at the former Con Mine and is currently one of the highest priority targets to add additional high-grade ounces to the current YCG mineral resource.
The Company has completed the first 2 holes of the current winter 2021 program. While assays are pending, images of the core are shown further along in this press release illustrating the mineralization, alteration, and quartz veining of the Campbell Shear zone.
To hear an update about the YCG Gold Project, please join us at our webinar event:
Adelaide Capital Hosts Gold Terra Update
Webinar Registration Click Here
Topic: Update by Gerald Panneton and David Suda
Date and Time: Feb. 4, 2021 04:15 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
David Suda, President and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased to have hit the Campbell Shear Structure with our first two holes on the Newmont Option which is now our highest priority target area where we believe there is the potential to make a new discovery. The Campbell Shear structure extends over a minimum of 20 kilometres south of the Con Mine. The Campbell Shear is an extensive plumbing system for potential gold mineralization, and we have only started to drill a small portion of it immediately south of the former Con Mine."
Drilling Program Highlights
The first two holes (GTCM21-001 and 002) are completed, approximately 300 metres below surface, and approximately 125 metres apart. The Campbell shear was intersected in both holes:
Hole GTCM21-001:
-
Intersected 67 metres of Campbell Shear from 368-473 metres, strongly sheared and cross-cut by multi-generationalquartz-carbonate veins. The zone includes 3.0 metres (412-415 metres) of strong arsenopyrite-pyrite mineralization and
sericite alteration associated with quartz-carbonate veins (see attached image 1 and 2)
-
Also intersected a 9.5 metre footwall shear from 627-636.5 metres with strong multi-generationalquartz-carbonate veining with pyrite mineralization.
Hole GTCM21-002:
-
Located approximately 125 metres south of GTCM21-001.
-
Intersected 65.5 metres of Campbell Shear from 288.5-354 metres, similar to GTCM21-001, but with multiple arsenopyrite-pyrite zones, including a 4.5 metre zone of intense quartz-carbonate veining and sericite alteration.
1 / 6
The drill rig is currently moving to the next location to drill approximately 200 metres below hole GTCM21-002.
A second drill has been mobilized to begin drilling in the Yellowrex area located approximately 500 metres north of GTCM21-001 along strike on Campbell Shear.
Images of the core
Photos of the core can be found on the Company website at www.goldterracorp.com.
2 / 6
Image 1 and 2 - Core from drill hole GTCM21-001. This is the bottom part of the Campbell Shear zone. The second image is a close-up of the sulphide mineralization, alteration, and quartz veining of the more intense sheared area between 412 and 415m.
3 / 6
Image 3 - Core showing footwall zone from drill hole GTCM21-001.
Figure 1 - Location of drill holes targeting Campbell Shear mineralization
4 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Gold Terra Resource Corp. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 13:10:06 UTC.