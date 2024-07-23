Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that the Company intends to issue 306,396 common shares of the Company in connection with a US$48,000 (CAD$66,024) share payment due under the option agreement covering a portion of the Company's landholdings for the Gold Chain project in Arizona.

The common shares issued will have a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. This shares-for-debt transaction remains subject to TSX-V approval.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 has four gold projects, two of which are partnered with major gold producers (Kinross at Jefferson Canyon and Agnico at Greyhound). Gold79 is focused on establishing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona and advancing its Tip Top Project in Nevada.

