    AUU   CA3807191042

GOLD79 MINES LTD.

(AUU)
  Report
Gold79 Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol AUSVF

07/08/2021 | 07:05am EDT
Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - July 8, 2021 - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., under the stock symbol "AUSVF". The Company's common shares will also continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AUU".

Mr. Derek Macpherson, President, CEO and Director stated, "Having our core projects located in the Southwest U.S. it made sense for the Company's shares to be listed on the OTCQB to provide easier access for U.S. investors." Mr. Macpherson continued, "This listing is timely as we prepare to embark on the Company's first drilling campaign in several years at our Gold Chain project later this summer."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AUSVF/overview.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture and OTCQB Venture Market listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 37.1% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

For further information regarding this press release contact: Derek Macpherson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director by email at dm@gold79mines.com or by phone at 416-294-6713. Gold79's website is located at www.gold79mines.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Gold79 does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89732


© Newsfilecorp 2021
