Gold79 Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol AUSVF

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - July 8, 2021 - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., under the stock symbol "AUSVF". The Company's common shares will also continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AUU".

Mr. Derek Macpherson, President, CEO and Director stated, "Having our core projects located in the Southwest U.S. it made sense for the Company's shares to be listed on the OTCQB to provide easier access for U.S. investors." Mr. Macpherson continued, "This listing is timely as we prepare to embark on the Company's first drilling campaign in several years at our Gold Chain project later this summer."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AUSVF/overview.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture and OTCQB Venture Market listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 37.1% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

For further information regarding this press release contact: Derek Macpherson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director by email at dm@gold79mines.com or by phone at 416-294-6713. Gold79's website is located at www.gold79mines.com.

