Goldbond : (1) REQUEST FOR REVIEW OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE'S DECISION TO CANCEL THE COMPANY'S LISTING; AND (2) QUARTERLY UPDATE ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND RESUMPTION PROGRESS

The Board wishes to update the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company of the progress of actions taken in order to comply with the Resumption Guidance and the latest developments on the Group's business operations.

REQUEST FOR REVIEW OF THE DELISTING DECISION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 22 March 2021 on the Listing Committee's decision to cancel the Company's listing under Rule 6.01A of the Listing Rules (the "Delisting Decision").

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, after seeking professional advice and with due consideration, the Company has, on 26 March 2021, submitted a written request for the Delisting Decision be referred to the Listing Review Committee for review pursuant to Chapter 2B of the Listing Rules (the "Review").

The Company hereby reminds the Shareholders and potential investors that the outcome of the Review is uncertain. Shareholders and potential investors who have any queries about the implications of the Delisting Decision are advised to seek appropriate professional advice as they may consider appropriate.

Should there be any material development of this matter, further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate and in accordance with the Listing Rules.

UPDATE ON THE BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP

The Group is principally engaged in the businesses of the (i) provision of financial services covering finance lease, factoring and small loan financing; (ii) provision of car operating lease services; and (iii) provision of property technology services.

As at the date of this announcement, the Group is carrying on its normal day-to-day operations. The Group will continue to review its existing businesses from time to time and strive to improve the business operations and financial position of the Group. It has been the business strategy of the Group to proactively seek for potential business and investment opportunities with the aim of broadening its source of income and maximising return to the Shareholders.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 28 June 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise extreme caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

