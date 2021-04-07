Goldbond : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES
04/07/2021 | 05:10am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GOLDBOND GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
金 榜 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00172)
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
AND CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" and each a "Director") of Goldbond Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Mr. Wong Ming Bun, David ("Mr. Wong") has been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 7 April 2021.
Mr. Wong, aged 48, has over 20 years of professional capital market, financial investment and asset management experience. Mr. Wong joined the Company as the chief executive officer of the Company on 1 May 2019. Mr. Wong is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, he was a Senior Vice President at Franklin Templeton Darby Private Equity responsible for deal origination, execution and monitoring and involved in fundraising for regional growth capital funds with a primary focus on private credit and mezzanine financing in the Greater and Southeast Asian region. Before that, he was an Equity Research Analyst in Citigroup Smith Barney's Asia Pacific Consumer Research team, covering a portfolio of listed companies in Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia. Previously, Mr. David Wong worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers focusing on banking and capital market assurance and business advisory services. He graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Commerce degree majoring in Accounting & Finance and is also a Certified Public Accountant (AICPA, HKICPA), Chartered Global Management Accountant (AICPA) and Certified Management Accountant (IMA).
Mr. Wong served as a non-executive director of China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3963), since 11 July 2019.
1
Mr. Wong has entered into a service agreement as an executive Director with the Company for a initial term of three years commencing on 7 April 2021, which can be terminated by either party by serving three months' notice in writing. As a Director, Mr. Wong is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Wong will not receive any director's fee for his service as an executive Director. As the chief executive officer of the Company, under the pre-existing service contract between Mr. Wong and the Company, he is entitled to an annual salary of HK$1,800,000 and a discretionary bonus as may be decided by the Board, which are determined by reference to his performance for the year, experience, qualification, duties and responsibilities in the Company and the prevailing market rate and will be subject to review by the remuneration committee of the Company from time to time.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wong holds share options involving 26,000,000 shares in the Company.
Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wong (i) does not hold any other position with the Company and other members of the Group; (ii) has not held any other directorships in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years or any other major appointments or professional qualifications; (iii) does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iv) does not have any other interests in the shares of the Company which are required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Wong as an executive Director that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Wong to join the Board.
CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES
The Board further announces that Ms. Wong, Michelle Yatyee, an executive Director, has been appointed as a member of each of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company with effect from 7 April 2021.
By order of the Board
Goldbond Group Holdings Limited
Wong Yu Lung, Charles
Chairman
Hong Kong, 7 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wong Yu Lung, Charles, Ms. Wong, Michelle Yatyee and Mr. Wong Ming Bun, David (all being executive Directors), Mr. Ma Ho Fai GBS JP, Mr. Cheng Yuk Wo and Mr. Yeh Shing Hang Kevin Arthur (all being independent non-executive Directors).
Goldbond Group Holdings Limited published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 09:09:05 UTC.