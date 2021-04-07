Goldbond : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Mr. Wong has entered into a service agreement as an executive Director with the Company for a initial term of three years commencing on 7 April 2021, which can be terminated by either party by serving three months' notice in writing. As a Director, Mr. Wong is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Wong will not receive any director's fee for his service as an executive Director. As the chief executive officer of the Company, under the pre-existing service contract between Mr. Wong and the Company, he is entitled to an annual salary of HK$1,800,000 and a discretionary bonus as may be decided by the Board, which are determined by reference to his performance for the year, experience, qualification, duties and responsibilities in the Company and the prevailing market rate and will be subject to review by the remuneration committee of the Company from time to time.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wong holds share options involving 26,000,000 shares in the Company.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wong (i) does not hold any other position with the Company and other members of the Group; (ii) has not held any other directorships in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years or any other major appointments or professional qualifications; (iii) does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iv) does not have any other interests in the shares of the Company which are required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Wong as an executive Director that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Wong to join the Board.

CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board further announces that Ms. Wong, Michelle Yatyee, an executive Director, has been appointed as a member of each of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company with effect from 7 April 2021.

By order of the Board

Goldbond Group Holdings Limited

Wong Yu Lung, Charles

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wong Yu Lung, Charles, Ms. Wong, Michelle Yatyee and Mr. Wong Ming Bun, David (all being executive Directors), Mr. Ma Ho Fai GBS JP, Mr. Cheng Yuk Wo and Mr. Yeh Shing Hang Kevin Arthur (all being independent non-executive Directors).