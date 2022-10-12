Advanced search
    GCN   CA38076H2000

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

(GCN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:34 2022-10-07 pm EDT
0.0450 CAD    0.00%
03:42pGoldcliff Announces Loan Agreement and Issuance of Bonus Shares
GL
03:22pGoldcliff Resource : Arranges Loan
PU
09/28Goldcliff Resource Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022
CI
Goldcliff Resource : Arranges Loan

10/12/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
#400 - 789

W. Pender St.

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1H2

Phone: 250-764-8879

www.goldcliff.com

Toll Free:

866-769-4802

GCN.TSXV

www.directroyalty.com

info@directroyalty.com

October 12, 2022

GOLDCLIFF ANNOUNCES LOAN AGREEMENT and ISSUANCE OF BONUS

SHARES

Vancouver, B.C. -Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (GCN: TSX.V,

GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that it has entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with George Sanders, the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company (the "Lender") for an amount of $175,000 (the "Loan"). Proceeds from the Loan will be used for working capital purposes.

The interest-free Loan will mature on September 7, 2023. As consideration for providing the Loan, the Company has agreed to issue 700,000 common shares of the Company (the "Bonus Shares") to the Lender at a deemed price of $0.05 per Bonus Share. All Bonus Shares will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities law.

The Loan Agreement and the Bonus Shares are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: "George W. Sanders"

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Goldcliff Resource Corporation published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 19:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
