Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Goldcliff Resource Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCN   CA38076H2000

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

(GCN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/19 03:04:33 pm EDT
0.1300 CAD    0.00%
08:45aGOLDCLIFF RESOURCE : Completes Drilling and Stakes More Claims at Kettle Valley
PU
08:31aGoldcliff Completes Drilling at Kettle Valley Stakes Additional Claims
GL
04/06Goldcliff Resources Says Begins Drilling at Kettle Valley
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goldcliff Resource : Completes Drilling and Stakes More Claims at Kettle Valley

04/20/2022 | 08:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GCN.TSXV

#400 - 789 W. Pender St. Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1H2

www.goldcliff.comwww.directroyalty.com

Phone: 250-764-8879 Toll Free: 866-769-4802 info@directroyalty.com

April 20, 2022

GOLDCLIFF COMPLETES DRILLING at KETTLE VALLEY

STAKES ADDITIONAL CLAIMS

Vancouver, B.C. - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) announces that the Company has completed drilling at the Kettle Valley Gold-Silver project (KVG) located near Rock Creek, B.C. A total of 1,500 metres of drilling was conducted in five drill holes. Three holes were drilled to test the southern geochemical gold anomaly and two holes were drilled to test the northern gold anomaly. All holes encountered extensive zones of intense silicification, carbonate alteration, brecciation, and pyritization. The programme was completed earlier than anticipated due to the efficiency and high productivity of Goldcliff's contractor, Hardrock Diamond Drilling. Core logging and sampling is underway. Analytical results are anticipated in eight to ten weeks.

Based on reconnaissance prospecting and drill core observation, Goldcliff has staked an additional 17 units (357.906 hectares) extending the land position further west to cover prospective areas along the western boundary of the Rock Creek Graben.

Warner Gruenwald, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: "George W. Sanders"

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Goldcliff Resource Corporation published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 12:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION
08:45aGOLDCLIFF RESOURCE : Completes Drilling and Stakes More Claims at Kettle Valley
PU
08:31aGoldcliff Completes Drilling at Kettle Valley Stakes Additional Claims
GL
04/06Goldcliff Resources Says Begins Drilling at Kettle Valley
MT
04/06Goldcliff Begins Drilling at Kettle Valley
GL
04/06Goldcliff Resource Corporation Begins Drilling at Kettle Valley
CI
03/24Goldcliff Resource Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Jan..
CI
03/24Goldcliff Resource CEO Boosts Stake to 33.56% Following Warrant Exercise
MT
03/24GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE : CEO Exercises Warrants; Files Early Warning
PU
03/24Early Warning Filing CEO Exercises Warrants
AQ
03/22Goldcliff Resource Begins Geophysical Survey at Its Nevada Rand Claim Block
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,81 M -0,64 M -0,64 M
Net cash 2021 0,87 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,91 M 6,27 M 6,27 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Goldcliff Resource Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Walter Sanders President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Robert Moore Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edwin Ross Rockel Independent Director
Paul Fredrick Saxton Independent Director
Shobodian Zastavnikovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION44.44%6
BHP GROUP LIMITED28.12%198 233
RIO TINTO PLC25.55%132 921
GLENCORE PLC40.50%90 990
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC37.77%65 596
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)73.50%44 693