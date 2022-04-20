Goldcliff Resource : Completes Drilling and Stakes More Claims at Kettle Valley

GCN.TSXV

April 20, 2022

GOLDCLIFF COMPLETES DRILLING at KETTLE VALLEY

STAKES ADDITIONAL CLAIMS

Vancouver, B.C. - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) announces that the Company has completed drilling at the Kettle Valley Gold-Silver project (KVG) located near Rock Creek, B.C. A total of 1,500 metres of drilling was conducted in five drill holes. Three holes were drilled to test the southern geochemical gold anomaly and two holes were drilled to test the northern gold anomaly. All holes encountered extensive zones of intense silicification, carbonate alteration, brecciation, and pyritization. The programme was completed earlier than anticipated due to the efficiency and high productivity of Goldcliff's contractor, Hardrock Diamond Drilling. Core logging and sampling is underway. Analytical results are anticipated in eight to ten weeks.

Based on reconnaissance prospecting and drill core observation, Goldcliff has staked an additional 17 units (357.906 hectares) extending the land position further west to cover prospective areas along the western boundary of the Rock Creek Graben.

Warner Gruenwald, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

