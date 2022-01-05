Log in
    GCN   CA38076H2000

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

(GCN)
Goldcliff Resource : Samples More Strong Grades at Kettle Valley

01/05/2022 | 04:18pm EST
#400 - 789

W. Pender St.

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1H2

Phone: 250-764-8879

www.goldcliff.com

Toll Free:

866-769-4802

GCN.TSXV

www.directroyalty.com

info@directroyalty.com

January 5, 2022

GOLDCLIFF SAMPLING CONTINUES TO YIELD STRONG GOLD-SILVER

GRADES AT KETTLE VALLEY GOLD PROJECT

Vancouver, B.C. - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) is pleased to announce new results from the third exploration phase at the Company's Kettle Valley Gold (KVG) project located near Rock Creek, B.C. This project represents a newly recognized epithermal gold-silver (Au, Ag) occurrence in an area where there is no record or evidence of previous mineral exploration.

The encouraging results of the July sampling program (News Release dated November 16, 2021) led to a mid-October program consisting of expanded, detailed soil and rock geochemical sampling. In all, the 2021 exploration programs resulted in the collection of 126 rock, 53 trench, 446 soil and 32 stream sediment samples.

The most recent program yielded additional strong Au-Ag grades in rock and significant soil Au-Ag anomalies. Highlighting these results is bedrock sample KV21-35 that assayed 2.62 g/t Au and 181 g/t Ag collected slightly upslope from float sample DS21-20R (1.79 g/t Au and 93 g/t Ag reported in Goldcliff News Release dated November 16, 2021). Many of the better grade rock samples occur in strongly brecciated, silicified rhyolitic volcanics and granitic rocks all heavily quartz veined and carbonate altered.

The 2021 soil sampling surveys proved to be very successful resulting in delineation of sizeable Au-Ag geochemical anomalies extending nearly one kilometre north-south and up to 250 metres wide. Gold and silver-in-soil values range up to 738 ppb Au and 19.3 ppm Ag. Several soil anomalies as well as mineralized rocks show a close spatial relationship to several northwest and northeast trending faults. Faulting likely formed the brecciated rocks and served as conduits for precious metal mineralizing fluids. Coincident low levels of pathfinder elements such as arsenic and mercury and base metals (copper, molybdenum, manganese, lead and zinc) are also present in this epithermal system.

The KVG project has in one field season emerged as a robust, large epithermal system. This along with excellent all weather road access, low elevation and favourable climate will allow the Company to conduct a maiden drilling program in early 2022. Goldcliff holds an option to purchase a 100% interest in the property by paying $450,000 over five years ($70,000 paid to date), subject to a 2.5% Net Smelter Return royalty.

Warner Gruenwald, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: "George W. Sanders"

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Goldcliff Resource Corporation published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 21:17:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
