Goldcliff Resource : Samples More Strong Grades at Kettle Valley

January 5, 2022

GOLDCLIFF SAMPLING CONTINUES TO YIELD STRONG GOLD-SILVER

GRADES AT KETTLE VALLEY GOLD PROJECT

Vancouver, B.C. - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) is pleased to announce new results from the third exploration phase at the Company's Kettle Valley Gold (KVG) project located near Rock Creek, B.C. This project represents a newly recognized epithermal gold-silver (Au, Ag) occurrence in an area where there is no record or evidence of previous mineral exploration.

The encouraging results of the July sampling program (News Release dated November 16, 2021) led to a mid-October program consisting of expanded, detailed soil and rock geochemical sampling. In all, the 2021 exploration programs resulted in the collection of 126 rock, 53 trench, 446 soil and 32 stream sediment samples.

The most recent program yielded additional strong Au-Ag grades in rock and significant soil Au-Ag anomalies. Highlighting these results is bedrock sample KV21-35 that assayed 2.62 g/t Au and 181 g/t Ag collected slightly upslope from float sample DS21-20R (1.79 g/t Au and 93 g/t Ag reported in Goldcliff News Release dated November 16, 2021). Many of the better grade rock samples occur in strongly brecciated, silicified rhyolitic volcanics and granitic rocks all heavily quartz veined and carbonate altered.

The 2021 soil sampling surveys proved to be very successful resulting in delineation of sizeable Au-Ag geochemical anomalies extending nearly one kilometre north-south and up to 250 metres wide. Gold and silver-in-soil values range up to 738 ppb Au and 19.3 ppm Ag. Several soil anomalies as well as mineralized rocks show a close spatial relationship to several northwest and northeast trending faults. Faulting likely formed the brecciated rocks and served as conduits for precious metal mineralizing fluids. Coincident low levels of pathfinder elements such as arsenic and mercury and base metals (copper, molybdenum, manganese, lead and zinc) are also present in this epithermal system.

The KVG project has in one field season emerged as a robust, large epithermal system. This along with excellent all weather road access, low elevation and favourable climate will allow the Company to conduct a maiden drilling program in early 2022. Goldcliff holds an option to purchase a 100% interest in the property by paying $450,000 over five years ($70,000 paid to date), subject to a 2.5% Net Smelter Return royalty.

Warner Gruenwald, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.