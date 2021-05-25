Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Fintechs
The SPAC
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Fintechs
The SPAC
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Canada
Bourse de Toronto
Goldcliff Resource Corporation
News
Summary
GCN
CA38076H2000
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION
(GCN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto -
05/25 09:38:07 am
0.1
CAD
+5.26%
11:17a
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE
: Completes Trenching at Kettle Valley
PU
11:02a
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE
: Phase I Exploration Programme Completed at Kettle Valley Gold Project; Land Position Expanded
AQ
05/06
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE
: Trenching Underway at Kettle Valley Gold Project
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Calendar
Company
Financials
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
All news about GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION
11:17a
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE
: Completes Trenching at Kettle Valley
PU
11:02a
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE
: Phase I Exploration Programme Completed at Kettle Valley G..
AQ
05/06
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE
: Trenching Underway at Kettle Valley Gold Project
PU
05/06
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION
: - Trenching Programme Underway at the Kettle V..
AQ
05/05
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE
: Provides Kettle Valley Gold Project Update
MT
05/05
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE
: Begins Sampling at Kettle Valley Gold Project in British C..
MT
05/05
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE
: Trenching Programme Underway at the Kettle Valley Gold Pro..
AQ
03/30
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION
: - Kettle Valley Gold Targets Identified, Permi..
AQ
03/29
Goldcliff Resource Receives Permits for Trenching and Drilling Program at the..
MT
03/29
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE
: Receives Kettle Valley Drill Permit
PU
More news
Financials
CAD
USD
Sales 2020
-
-
-
Net income 2020
-0,93 M
-0,77 M
-0,77 M
Net cash 2020
1,54 M
1,27 M
1,27 M
P/E ratio 2020
-6,76x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
5,69 M
4,71 M
4,70 M
EV / Sales 2019
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
63,6%
More Financials
Chart GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
George Walter Sanders
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Robert Moore
Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Edwin Ross Rockel
Independent Director
Paul Fredrick Saxton
Independent Director
Shobodian Zastavnikovich
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION
-16.67%
5
BHP GROUP
11.90%
170 000
RIO TINTO PLC
7.95%
138 885
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
27.16%
53 953
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
8.18%
35 631
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)
40.49%
18 672
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave