    GCN   CA38076H2000

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

(GCN)
  Report
All news about GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION
11:17aGOLDCLIFF RESOURCE  : Completes Trenching at Kettle Valley
PU
11:02aGOLDCLIFF RESOURCE  : Phase I Exploration Programme Completed at Kettle Valley G..
AQ
05/06GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE  : Trenching Underway at Kettle Valley Gold Project
PU
05/06GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION  : - Trenching Programme Underway at the Kettle V..
AQ
05/05GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE  : Provides Kettle Valley Gold Project Update
MT
05/05GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE  : Begins Sampling at Kettle Valley Gold Project in British C..
MT
05/05GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE  : Trenching Programme Underway at the Kettle Valley Gold Pro..
AQ
03/30GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION  : - Kettle Valley Gold Targets Identified, Permi..
AQ
03/29Goldcliff Resource Receives Permits for Trenching and Drilling Program at the..
MT
03/29GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE  : Receives Kettle Valley Drill Permit
PU
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,93 M -0,77 M -0,77 M
Net cash 2020 1,54 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,69 M 4,71 M 4,70 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Walter Sanders President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Robert Moore Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Edwin Ross Rockel Independent Director
Paul Fredrick Saxton Independent Director
Shobodian Zastavnikovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION-16.67%5
BHP GROUP11.90%170 000
RIO TINTO PLC7.95%138 885
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.16%53 953
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.18%35 631
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)40.49%18 672