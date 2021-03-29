Log in
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

(GCN)
Goldcliff Resource : Receives Kettle Valley Drill Permit

03/29/2021
#400 - 789 W. Pender St. Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1H2

www.goldcliff.comwww.directroyalty.com

Phone: 250-764-8879 Toll Free: 866-769-4802 info@directroyalty.com

March 29, 2021

KETTLE VALLEY GOLD TARGETS IDENTIFIED; PERMITS RECEIVED

Vancouver, B.C. - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) is pleased to report that the Company has received a five-year multi use permit to conduct trenching and diamond drilling on its Kettle Valley gold project. Goldcliff holds an option to purchase a 100% interest in this newly recognised epithermal gold/silver prospect located north of Rock Creek, in south-central B.C. The permit allows for 1,500 metres of trenching and up to 20 diamond drill sites, to be completed over the next five years.

Results of detailed geologic mapping, soil, rock and lithic drainage geochemical sampling, all conducted in October 2020, have demonstrated a compelling target for follow up exploration. Elevated gold values to several grams per tonne and silver values to 43 grams per tonne occur in a north-trending zone, several hundreds of metres in width and at least 800 metres along strike. Intense silica, potassic and carbonate alteration characterise the zone, and textures include druse quartz, chalcedonic quartz, bladed calcite, multistage brecciation and veining, all typifying epithermal style mineralization. Clay alteration is ubiquitous extending well beyond the limits of presently known mineralization.

This target occurs in a structurally complex environment which is particularly important in the epithermal model. Goldcliff is finalizing mobilization of a detailed airborne geophysical survey which will assist in mapping structure. Upon compilation and analysis of geophysical data, initial trenching will begin near the end of April. The geophysical contractor will also conduct a detailed airborne survey over the Ainsworth silver property near Kaslo, B.C.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: "George W. Sanders"

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Goldcliff Resource Corporation published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 13:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,93 M -0,74 M -0,74 M
Net cash 2020 1,54 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,12 M 4,07 M 4,07 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Goldcliff Resource Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Walter Sanders President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Robert Moore Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Edwin Ross Rockel Independent Director
Paul Fredrick Saxton Independent Director
Shobodian Zastavnikovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION0.00%4
BHP GROUP6.22%171 818
RIO TINTO PLC1.15%129 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.28%56 733
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.73%40 503
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED3.68%12 036
