660,000 Common Shares of Golden Age Exploration Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JUL-2024.

660,000 Common Shares of Golden Age Exploration Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JUL-2024. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 548 days starting from 13-JAN-2023 to 14-JUL-2024.



The Escrowed Shares cannot generally be transferred or otherwise dealt with while in escrow. Permitted transfers or dealings within escrow include: (1) transfers to continuing or, upon their appointment, incoming directors and executive officers of the Issuer or of a material operating subsidiary, with approval of the Issuer?s Board; (ii) transfers to a person or company that, before the transfer, holds more than 20% of the Common Shares.