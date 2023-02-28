Golden Agri Resources : Financial Results Presentation Year Ended 31 December 2022 (FY2022)
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
Full Year 2022 Performance Presentation
28 February 2023
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. ("GAR" or "Company") for informational purposes, and may contain projections and forward looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on current assumptions which are subject to various risks and which may change over time. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the Company's assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. A prospective investor must make its own independent decision regarding investment in securities.
Opinions expressed herein reflect the judgement of the Company as of the date of this presentation and may be subject to change without notice if the Company becomes aware of any information, whether specific to the Company, its business, or in general, which may have a material impact on any such opinions.
The information is current only as of its date and shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that the information contained therein is correct as of any time subsequent to the date thereof or that there has been no change in the financial condition or affairs of GAR since such date. This presentation may be updated from time to time and there is no undertaking by GAR to post any such amendments or supplements on this presentation.
The Company will not be responsible for any consequences resulting from the use of this presentation as well as the reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or for any omission.
New record full year results underpinned by robust upstream and exceptional downstream contribution
FY 2022 Financial Performance
Revenue
EBITDA
Underlying Profit1
Total Dividend2
US$11.44 bn
US$1.83 bn
US$922 mn
S$1.791 cents
+12%
+50%
+53%
+12%
Average CPO FOB price appreciated by 7% to US$1,248/MT
(CPO FOB price for first and second half 2022 was US$1,595 and US$963 per MT, respectively)
Fruit production grew by 5%
Expanded downstream EBITDA margin of 9%
Notes:
Net profit attributable to owners of the Company, excluding net effect of net loss from changes in fair value of biological assets, depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional items, foreign exchange gain, and deferred tax expense
Consists of proposed dividend of S$0.991 cents per share and interim dividend of S$0.8 cents per share distributed on 28 November 2022
Before inter-segment eliminations
Segmental EBITDA3(US$ million)
1,826
1,214
1.022
1,018
434
808
288
734
779 804
520
284
FY21
FY22
1H22
2H22
Palm, laurics and others
Plantation and palm oil mills
3
Financial Highlights
Financial Performance
Record full year performance through optimal realisation of our integrated business model
US$ million
FY 2022
FY 2021
YoY
2H 2022
1H 2022
HoH
Revenue
11,439
10,183
12%
5,949
5,490
8%
Gross Profit
3,026
2,355
28%
1,656
1,369
21%
EBITDA1
1,826
1,214
50%
1,019
807
26%
Underlying Profit2
922
603
53%
515
407
27%
Net gain/(loss) from changes in fair value of
biological assets3
-13
3
n.m
-8
-5
50%
Depreciation of bearer plants3
-108
-115
-5%
-54
-54
-
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)3
12
34
-66%
-29
41
n.m
Deferred tax income/(expense)3
-30
-48
-38%
-31
1
n.m
Exceptional items3
-0.3
-0.7
-57%
-0.3
-
n.m
Net profit attributable to owners of
the Company
782
476
64%
392
390
1%
Notes:
1. EBITDA includes net fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets in accordance with IFRS 9 of US$(205) million, US$43 million, US$(207) million and US$2 million in 2022, 2021, 2H 2022 and 1H 2022, respectively
Net profit attributable to owners of the Company, excluding net effect of net gain/loss from changes in fair value of biological assets, depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional items, foreign exchange gain/loss, and deferred tax income/expense
