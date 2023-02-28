Advanced search
    E5H   MU0117U00026

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

(E5H)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:06:42 2023-02-28 am EST
0.2550 SGD    0.00%
Golden Agri Resources : Financial Results Presentation Year Ended 31 December 2022 (FY2022)

02/28/2023 | 04:15am EST
www.goldenagri.com.sg

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd

Full Year 2022 Performance Presentation

28 February 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. ("GAR" or "Company") for informational purposes, and may contain projections and forward looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on current assumptions which are subject to various risks and which may change over time. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the Company's assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. A prospective investor must make its own independent decision regarding investment in securities.

Opinions expressed herein reflect the judgement of the Company as of the date of this presentation and may be subject to change without notice if the Company becomes aware of any information, whether specific to the Company, its business, or in general, which may have a material impact on any such opinions.

The information is current only as of its date and shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that the information contained therein is correct as of any time subsequent to the date thereof or that there has been no change in the financial condition or affairs of GAR since such date. This presentation may be updated from time to time and there is no undertaking by GAR to post any such amendments or supplements on this presentation.

The Company will not be responsible for any consequences resulting from the use of this presentation as well as the reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or for any omission.

© Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. All rights reserved.

2

Executive Summary

New record full year results underpinned by robust upstream and exceptional downstream contribution

FY 2022 Financial Performance

Revenue

EBITDA

Underlying Profit1

Total Dividend2

US$11.44 bn

US$1.83 bn

US$922 mn

S$1.791 cents

+12%

+50%

+53%

+12%

Average CPO FOB price appreciated by 7% to US$1,248/MT

(CPO FOB price for first and second half 2022 was US$1,595 and US$963 per MT, respectively)

Fruit production grew by 5%

Expanded downstream EBITDA margin of 9%

Notes:

  1. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company, excluding net effect of net loss from changes in fair value of biological assets, depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional items, foreign exchange gain, and deferred tax expense
  2. Consists of proposed dividend of S$0.991 cents per share and interim dividend of S$0.8 cents per share distributed on 28 November 2022
  3. Before inter-segment eliminations

Segmental EBITDA3 (US$ million)

1,826

1,214

1.022

1,018

434

808

288

734

779 804

520

284

FY21

FY22

1H22

2H22

Palm, laurics and others

Plantation and palm oil mills

3

Financial Highlights

Financial Performance

Record full year performance through optimal realisation of our integrated business model

US$ million

FY 2022

FY 2021

YoY

2H 2022

1H 2022

HoH

Revenue

11,439

10,183

12%

5,949

5,490

8%

Gross Profit

3,026

2,355

28%

1,656

1,369

21%

EBITDA1

1,826

1,214

50%

1,019

807

26%

Underlying Profit2

922

603

53%

515

407

27%

Net gain/(loss) from changes in fair value of

biological assets3

-13

3

n.m

-8

-5

50%

Depreciation of bearer plants3

-108

-115

-5%

-54

-54

-

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)3

12

34

-66%

-29

41

n.m

Deferred tax income/(expense)3

-30

-48

-38%

-31

1

n.m

Exceptional items3

-0.3

-0.7

-57%

-0.3

-

n.m

Net profit attributable to owners of

the Company

782

476

64%

392

390

1%

Notes:

1. EBITDA includes net fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets in accordance with IFRS 9 of US$(205) million, US$43 million, US$(207) million and US$2 million in 2022, 2021, 2H 2022 and 1H 2022, respectively

  1. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company, excluding net effect of net gain/loss from changes in fair value of biological assets, depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional items, foreign exchange gain/loss, and deferred tax income/expense
  2. Net of tax and/or non-controlling interests

5

Disclaimer

gar - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 09:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
