Golden Agri Resources : Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food Partners with Tanjungpura University to Conduct Biodiversity Research in West Kalimantan

Pontianak, October 25, 2022 - Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food and Tanjungpura University signed a biodiversity research collaboration agreement in the company's conservation area in Kapuas Hulu Regency, West Kalimantan Province. Monitoring jungle cats, studies on the diversity of pitcher plants, and species detection studies using environmental DNA (e-DNA) techniques are among the research program that will last for a year. This program aims to preserve and improve the quality of biodiversity.

According to Ahmad Yudana, Head of Conservation Assessment Department from Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food, biodiversity is an important component in maintaining the ecosystem's balance. Biodiversity-rich areas will be able to ensure the sustainability of ecological processes, including the support of human life and other living things.

The signing of the biodiversity research collaboration agreement between Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food and Tanjungpura University (UNTAN) in the UNTAN 3rd Floor Meeting Room.

"Based on the study of biodiversity in the Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food plantation area, various species of flora and fauna are still well preserved, particularly in areas designated as conservation areas by the company. However, further research with partners, in this case universities, is required to update existing biodiversity information," Yuda said.

This research study is a continuation of the company's previous 2017 program, which was a research on the existence of mammals. In that study, flat-headed cat and marble cat species were discovered. Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food, in collaboration with Tanjungpura University, agreed to conduct additional research into the existence of this species.

Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food and Tanjungpura University (UNTAN) pose for a group photo after signing the biodiversity research collaboration agreement. The program, which aims to preserve and improve biodiversity quality, will last one year.

This time, the researchers will also study and record in more detailed, the pitcher plant varieties that are commonly found in the company's conservation area. Meanwhile, environmental DNA techniques will detect local flora and fauna, which will serve as the foundation for the company's future conservation efforts. This is an important step in preserving, maintaining, and improving the company's conservation area.

The Tanjungpura University Integrated Laboratory's Technical Implementation Unit (UPT) team, represented by Kiki Prio Utomo, explained that universities play an important role in knowledge transfer and helping companies realize their commitment to environmental conservation. According to Kiki, universities not only serve as a place for knowledge development, but also provide solutions to problems that partners face in the field.

"This collaboration allows both parties to expand their respective expertise and continuously improve the management quality of existing conservation areas. Universities can apply what they've learned on campus, and companies will benefit from identifying biodiversity in their area," said Kiki.



