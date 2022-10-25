Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    E5H   MU0117U00026

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

(E5H)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:08 2022-10-25 am EDT
0.2700 SGD   -1.82%
05:03aGolden Agri Resources : Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food Partners with Tanjungpura University to Conduct Biodiversity Research in West Kalimantan
PU
10/21Golden Agri Resources : introduces Sawit Terampil to enhance agricultural practices among farmers
PU
10/10Golden Agri Resources : To Prevent Forest and Land Fire, Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food Created GeoSMART App
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Agri Resources : Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food Partners with Tanjungpura University to Conduct Biodiversity Research in West Kalimantan

10/25/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food Partners with Tanjungpura University to Conduct Biodiversity Research in West Kalimantan
Listen
Posted: Oct 25, 2022 3 minute read GAR4 views

Pontianak, October 25, 2022 - Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food and Tanjungpura University signed a biodiversity research collaboration agreement in the company's conservation area in Kapuas Hulu Regency, West Kalimantan Province. Monitoring jungle cats, studies on the diversity of pitcher plants, and species detection studies using environmental DNA (e-DNA) techniques are among the research program that will last for a year. This program aims to preserve and improve the quality of biodiversity.

According to Ahmad Yudana, Head of Conservation Assessment Department from Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food, biodiversity is an important component in maintaining the ecosystem's balance. Biodiversity-rich areas will be able to ensure the sustainability of ecological processes, including the support of human life and other living things.

The signing of the biodiversity research collaboration agreement between Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food and Tanjungpura University (UNTAN) in the UNTAN 3rd Floor Meeting Room.

"Based on the study of biodiversity in the Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food plantation area, various species of flora and fauna are still well preserved, particularly in areas designated as conservation areas by the company. However, further research with partners, in this case universities, is required to update existing biodiversity information," Yuda said.

This research study is a continuation of the company's previous 2017 program, which was a research on the existence of mammals. In that study, flat-headed cat and marble cat species were discovered. Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food, in collaboration with Tanjungpura University, agreed to conduct additional research into the existence of this species.

Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food and Tanjungpura University (UNTAN) pose for a group photo after signing the biodiversity research collaboration agreement. The program, which aims to preserve and improve biodiversity quality, will last one year.

This time, the researchers will also study and record in more detailed, the pitcher plant varieties that are commonly found in the company's conservation area. Meanwhile, environmental DNA techniques will detect local flora and fauna, which will serve as the foundation for the company's future conservation efforts. This is an important step in preserving, maintaining, and improving the company's conservation area.

The Tanjungpura University Integrated Laboratory's Technical Implementation Unit (UPT) team, represented by Kiki Prio Utomo, explained that universities play an important role in knowledge transfer and helping companies realize their commitment to environmental conservation. According to Kiki, universities not only serve as a place for knowledge development, but also provide solutions to problems that partners face in the field.

"This collaboration allows both parties to expand their respective expertise and continuously improve the management quality of existing conservation areas. Universities can apply what they've learned on campus, and companies will benefit from identifying biodiversity in their area," said Kiki.

===END===

About Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.
GAR is a leading palm oil plantation company in Indonesia with a total planted area of 537,720 hectares (including plasma smallholders) as of 30 June 2022. It has integrated operations focused on the technology-driven production and distribution of an extensive portfolio of palm-based products.

Founded in 1996, GAR was listed on the Singapore Exchange in 1999 and has a market capitalisation of US$2.3 billion as of 30 June 2022. Flambo International Limited, an investment company, is GAR's largest shareholder, with a 50.56 percent stake. In addition, GAR has several subsidiaries, including PT SMART Tbk, which was listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 1992.

As an integrated agribusiness, GAR delivers an efficient end-to-end supply chain, from responsible production to global delivery. In Indonesia, its primary activities include cultivating and harvesting oil palm trees; the processing of fresh fruit bunch into crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel; refining CPO into value-added products such as cooking oil, margarine, shortening, biodiesel and oleo-chemicals; as well as merchandising palm products globally.

GAR's products are delivered to a diversified customer base in approximately 100 countries through its global distribution network with shipping and logistics capabilities, destination marketing, on-shore refining and ex-tank operations. GAR also has complementary businesses such as soybean-based products in China, sunflower-based products in India, and sugar businesses.

For media enquiries, please contact:
[email protected]

Stay up-to-date with latest in traceability by subscribing to our monthly newsletter here.

Disclaimer

gar - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 09:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
05:03aGolden Agri Resources : Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food Partners with Tanjungpura Universi..
PU
10/21Golden Agri Resources : introduces Sawit Terampil to enhance agricultural practices among ..
PU
10/10Golden Agri Resources : To Prevent Forest and Land Fire, Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food C..
PU
09/01Golden Agri Resources : bags Singapore Environmental Achievement Award
PU
08/31Golden-Agri Resources Shelves India Listing of Gemini Edibles
MT
08/18Golden Agri Resources : Wins bronze stevie® award in 2022 international business awards®
PU
08/17RHB Adjusts Golden Agri-Resources' Price Target to SG$0.30 From SG$0.29, Keeps at Neutr..
MT
08/12Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Declares an Interim Dividend for the First Half Ended June 30..
CI
08/12RHB Adjusts First Resources' Price Target to SG$1.50 From SG$2.20, Keeps at Neutral
MT
08/12RHB Adjusts Golden Agri-Resources' Price Target to SG$0.29 From SG$0.30, Keeps at Neutr..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 071 M - -
Net income 2022 652 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 034 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,92x
Yield 2022 8,35%
Capitalization 2 453 M 2 453 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,19 $
Average target price 0,29 $
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Franky Oesman Widjaja Chief Executive Officer & Director
Muktar Widjaja President & Executive Director
Rafael Buhay Concepcion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kok Yeow Khoo Chief Information Officer
Tony Kettinger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD12.24%2 453
SIME DARBY PLANTATION17.55%6 451
IOI CORPORATION5.63%5 162
AAK AB (PUBL.)-24.50%3 394
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-3.31%1 612
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK-11.58%1 050