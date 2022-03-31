Golden Arrow Merger : INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT - Form 8-K/A 03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT ​ Page Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm F-2 Balance Sheet as of March 19, 2021 (as restated) F-3 Notes to Financial Statement (as restated) F-4 F-1 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Stockholders and the Board of Directors of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. Opinion on the Financial Statement We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (the "Company") as of March 19, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statement"). In our opinion, the financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of March 19, 2021, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Restatement of Financial Statement As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statement, the March 19, 2021 financial statement has been restated to correct certain misstatements. Going Concern The accompanying financial statement has been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statements, if the Company is unable to complete a business combination by March 19, 2023 then the Company will cease all operations except for the purpose of liquidating. The date for mandatory liquidation and subsequent dissolution raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 2. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Basis for Opinion This financial statement is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statement based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ WithumSmith+Brown, PC We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020. New York, New York March 25, 2021, except for the effects of the restatement disclosed in Notes 2, as to which the date is March 30, 2022 F-2 GOLDEN ARROW MERGER CORP. BALANCE SHEET MARCH 19, 2021 (As Restated - See Note 2) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 883,259 Prepaid expenses 545,650 Total Current Assets 1,428,909 Cash held in Trust Account 250,000,000 Total Assets $ 251,428,909 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Liabilities: Current liabilities Accrued offering costs $ 10,000 Promissory note - related party 141,367 Total Current Liabilities 151,367 Deferred underwriting fee payable 8,750,000 Warrant liabilities 12,833,333 Total Liabilities 21,734,700 Commitments and Contingencies Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 25,000,000 shares at a redemption value of $10.00 per share 250,000,000 Stockholders' Deficit: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding (excluding 25,000,000 shares subject to possible redemption) - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 7,187,500 shares issued and outstanding (1) 719 Additional paid-in capital - Accumulated deficit (20,306,510 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (20,305,791 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 251,428,909 (1) Includes an aggregate of up to 937,500 shares of Class B common stock subject to forfeiture if the over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part by the underwriters (see Note 6). The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial statement. F-3 GOLDEN ARROW MERGER CORP.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 1 - Description of Organization and Business Operations Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (the "Company") is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware on December 31, 2020. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). The Company is not limited to a particular industry or sector for purposes of consummating a Business Combination. The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies. As of March 19, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from December 31, 2020 (inception) through March 19, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering ("Initial Public Offering"), which is described below. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of a Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on March 16, 2021. On March 19, 2021, the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 25,000,000 units (the "Units" and, with respect to the Class A common stock included in the Units sold, the "Public Shares"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $250,000,000 which is described in Note 4. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 4,500,000 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants") at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC (the "Sponsor"), generating gross proceeds of $6,750,000, which is described in Note 5. Transaction costs amounted to $14,246,969, consisting of $5,000,000 in cash underwriting fees, $8,750,000 of deferred underwriting fees and $496,969 of other offering costs. In addition, as of March 19, 2021, cash of $883,259 was held outside of the Trust Account (as defined below) and is available for the payment of offering costs and for working capital purposes. Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on March 19, 2021, an amount of $250,000,000 ($10.00 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants was placed in a trust account (the "Trust Account"), located in the United States and will be invested only in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), with a maturity of 185 days or less or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund selected by the Company meeting the conditions of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the funds held in the Trust Account, as described below. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. The Company must complete one or more initial Business Combinations with one or more operating businesses or assets with a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (excluding any deferred underwriting fees and taxes payable on the interest earned on the Trust Account). The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target business sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. The Company will provide the holders of the outstanding Public Shares (the "Public Stockholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company. The Public Stockholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially $10.00 per Public Share, plus any pro rata interest then in the Trust Account, net of taxes payable). There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. F-4 GOLDEN ARROW MERGER CORP.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The Company will only proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 following any related redemptions and, if the Company seeks stockholder approval, a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a stockholder vote is not required by applicable law or stock exchange listing requirements and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Incorporation"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by applicable law or stock exchange listing requirements, or the Company decides to obtain stockholder approval for business or other reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor has agreed to vote its Founder Shares (as defined in Note 6) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of approving a Business Combination. Additionally, each Public Stockholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares without voting, and if they do vote, irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Company seeks stockholder approval of a Business Combination and it does not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, the Certificate of Incorporation will provide that a Public Stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% of the Public Shares, without the prior consent of the Company. The Sponsor has agreed (a) to waive its redemption rights with respect to the Founder Shares and Public Shares held by it in connection with the completion of a Business Combination and (b) not to propose an amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation (i) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemptions in connection with a Business Combination or to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period (as defined below) or (ii) with respect to any other provision relating to stockholders' rights or pre-business combination activity, unless the Company provides the Public Stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment. The Company will have until March 19, 2023 to complete a Business Combination (the "Combination Period"). If the Company has not completed a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to pay taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining stockholders and the Company's board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The Sponsor has agreed to waive its liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Sponsor acquires Public Shares in or after the Initial Public Offering, such Public Shares will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters have agreed to waive their rights to their deferred underwriting commission (see Note 7) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the other funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the assets remaining available for distribution will be less than the Initial Public Offering price per Unit ($10.00). In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.00 per Public Share and (ii) the actual amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.00 per Public Share due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, less taxes payable, provided that such liability will not apply to any claims by a third party or prospective target business who executed a waiver of any and all rights to monies held in the Trust Account nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (except for the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses and other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. F-5 GOLDEN ARROW MERGER CORP.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 2-Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statement The Company previously accounted for its outstanding Public Warrants (as defined in Note 8) and Private Placement Warrants (collectively, with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants") issued in connection with its Initial Public Offering as components of equity instead of as derivative liabilities. The warrant agreement governing the Warrants includes a provision that provides for potential changes to the settlement amounts dependent upon the characteristics of the holder of the warrant. In addition, the warrant agreement includes a provision that in the event of a tender offer or exchange offer made to and accepted by holders of more than 50% of the outstanding shares of a single class of stock all holders of the Warrants would be entitled to receive cash for their Warrants (the "tender offer provision"). On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the Securities and Exchange Commission together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" (the "SEC Statement"). Specifically, the SEC Statement focused on certain settlement terms and provisions related to certain tender offers following a business combination, which terms are similar to those contained in the warrant agreement. In further consideration of the SEC Statement, the Company's management further evaluated the Warrants under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Subtopic 815-40, Contracts in Entity's Own Equity. ASC Section 815-40-15 addresses equity versus liability treatment and classification of equity-linked financial instruments, including warrants, and states that a warrant may be classified as a component of equity only if, among other things, the warrant is indexed to the issuer's common stock. Under ASC Section 815-40-15, a warrant is not indexed to the issuer's common stock if the terms of the warrant require an adjustment to the exercise price upon a specified event and that event is not an input to the fair value of the warrant. Based on management's evaluation, the Company's audit committee, in consultation with management, concluded that the Company's Private Placement Warrants are not indexed to the Company's common stock in the manner contemplated by ASC Section 815-40-15 because the holder of the instrument is not an input into the pricing of a fixed-for-fixed option on equity shares. In addition, based on management's evaluation, the Company's audit committee, in consultation with management, concluded that the tender offer provision fails the "classified in stockholders' equity" criteria as contemplated by ASC Section 815-40-25. As a result of the above, the Company should have classified the Warrants as derivative liabilities in its previously issued financial statement as of March 19, 2021. Under this accounting treatment, the Company is required to measure the fair value of the Warrants at the end of each reporting period as well as re-evaluate the treatment of the warrants and recognize changes in the fair value from the prior period in the Company's operating results for the current period (See Note 3 and Note 9). In connection with the preparation of the Company's financial statements as of December 31, 2021, the Company considered that under the guidance in ASC 480, paragraph 10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require Class A common stock subject to possible redemption to be classified as temporary equity, which is outside of stockholders' equity (See Note 3). The Company had previously determined the shares of common stock subject to possible redemption to be equal to the redemption value of $10.00 per share of Class A common stock while also taking into consideration that a redemption cannot result in net tangible assets being less than $5,000,001. Management has since determined that the shares of common stock issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering can be redeemed or become redeemable subject to the occurrence of future events considered outside the Company's control. Management has subsequently concluded that the redemption value should include all the Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, resulting in the shares of common stock subject to possible redemption being equal to their redemption value. In accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 99, "Materiality," and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements," the Company evaluated the changes resulting from the above-described errors and has determined that the related impact was material to its previously presented financial statement. As a result, management has noted a classification error related to the Class A common stock between temporary equity and permanent equity. This resulted in adjustments to the initial carrying value of the shares of common stock subject to possible redemption with the offset recorded to additional paid-in capital (to the extent available), accumulated deficit and Class A common stock. The impact of these adjustments to the financial statement, as previously reported, is presented below: Balance Sheet as of March 19, 2021 (audited) As Previously

Reported Adjustment As Restated Warrant liabilities $ - $ 12,833,333 $ 12,833,333 Total Liabilities $ 8,901,367 $ 12,833,333 $ 21,734,700 Class A Common stock subject to possible redemption $ 237,527,540 $ 12,472,460 $ 250,000,000 Class A Common stock $ 125 $ (125 ) $ - Additional paid-in capital $ 4,999,647 $ (4,999,647 ) $ - Accumulated deficit $ (489 ) $ (20,306,021 ) $ (20,306,510 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 5,000,002 $ (25,305,793 ) $ (20,305,791 ) Number of shares subject to redemption 23,752,754 1,247,246 25,000,000 F-6 GOLDEN ARROW MERGER CORP.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Going Concern The Company intends to use the funds held outside the Trust Account primarily to identify and evaluate target businesses, perform business due diligence on prospective target businesses, travel to and from the offices, plants or similar locations of prospective target businesses or their representatives or owners, review corporate documents and material agreements of prospective target businesses, and structure, negotiate and complete a Business Combination. In order to fund working capital deficiencies or finance transaction costs in connection with a business combination, the sponsor, or certain of our officers and directors or their affiliates may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required. If we complete a business combination, we would repay such loaned amounts. In the event that a business combination does not close, we may use a portion of the working capital held outside the trust account to repay such loaned amounts but no proceeds from our trust account would be used for such repayment. Up to $1,500,000 of such loans may be convertible into, at the option of the lender. The warrants would be identical to the private placement warrants. On February 25, 2022, we issued a promissory note to our sponsor pursuant to which we may borrow up to an aggregate principal amount of $500,000. The promissory note is non-interest bearing and payable upon consummation of our initial business combination. At our sponsor's discretion, the promissory note may be converted into warrants of the post-business combination entity at a price of $1.50 per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the private placement warrants. The Company has incurred and expects to continue to incur significant costs in pursuit of its acquisition plans. The Company will need to raise additional capital through loans or additional investments from its Sponsor, stockholders, officers, directors, or third parties. The Company's officers, directors and Sponsor may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds, from time to time or at any time, in whatever amount they deem reasonable in their sole discretion, to meet the Company's working capital needs. Accordingly, the Company may not be able to obtain additional financing. If the Company is unable to raise additional capital, it may be required to take additional measures to conserve liquidity, which could include, but not necessarily be limited to, curtailing operations, suspending the pursuit of a potential transaction, and reducing overhead expenses. The Company cannot provide any assurance that new financing will be available to it on commercially acceptable terms, if at all. If the Company is unable to complete the Business Combination because it does not have sufficient funds available, the Company will be forced to cease operations and liquidate the Trust Account. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern one year from the date that these financial statements are issued. In connection with the Company's assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board's ("FASB's") Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2014-15, "Disclosures of Uncertainties about an Entity's Ability to Continue as a Going Concern," management has determined that if the Company is unable to raise additional funds to alleviate liquidity needs as well as complete a Business Combination by March 19, 2023, then the Company will cease all operations except for the purpose of liquidating. The liquidity condition and date for mandatory liquidation and subsequent dissolution raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. No adjustments have been made to the carrying amounts of assets or liabilities should the Company be required to liquidate after March 19, 2023. Note 3 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation The accompanying financial statement is presented in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statement with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. F-7 GOLDEN ARROW MERGER CORP.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Use of Estimates The preparation of the financial statement in conformity with GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statement. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statement, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash Held in Trust Account At March 19, 2021, the assets held in the Trust Account were held in cash. Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption (As Restated, see Note 2) The Company accounts for its Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Shares of Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption are classified as a liability instrument and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's Class A common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, at March 19, 2021, the 25,000,000 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption is presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. The Company recognizes changes in redemption value immediately as they occur and adjusts the carrying value of redeemable common stock to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. Increases or decreases in the carrying amount of redeemable common stock are affected by charges against additional paid-in capital and accumulated deficit. At March 19, 2021, the Class A common stock reflected in the balance sheet is reconciled in the following table: Gross proceeds $ 250,000,000 Less: Proceeds allocated to Public Warrants (8,333,333 ) Class A common stock issuance costs (13,765,145 ) Add: Accretion of carrying value to initial redemption value 22,098,478 Class A common stock subject to possible redemption $ 250,000,000 Offering Costs Offering costs consist of underwriting, legal, accounting and other expenses incurred through the Initial Public Offering that are directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs associated with the Class A common stock issued were initially charged to temporary equity and then accreted to common stock subject to redemption upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs amounting to $13,765,145 associated with the Class A common stock were charged against their carrying value upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering, and $481,824 of the offering costs were related to the warrant liabilities and charged to the statement of operations. F-8 GOLDEN ARROW MERGER CORP.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Warrant Liabilities (As Restated, see Note 2) The Company accounts for the warrants in accordance with the guidance contained in ASC 815-40-15 under which the warrants do not meet the criteria for equity treatment and must be recorded as liabilities. Accordingly, the Company classifies the warrants as liabilities at their fair value and adjust the warrants to fair value at each reporting period. This liability is subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our statement of operations. The Private Placement Warrants and the public warrants (the "Public Warrants") for periods where no observable traded price was available are valued using a lattice model, specifically a binomial lattice model incorporating the Cox-Ross-Rubenstein methodology. For periods subsequent to the detachment of the Public Warrants from the Units, the Public Warrant quoted market price was used as the fair value as of each relevant date. Income Taxes The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under ASC 740, "Income Taxes." Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statement's carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. The Company's deferred tax assets were deemed to be de minimis as of March 19, 2021. ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of March 19, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. The provision for income taxes was deemed to be de minimus as of March 19, 2021. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Corporation coverage limits of $250,000. The Company has not experienced losses on this account and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurement," approximate the carrying amounts represented in the accompanying balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature. Recent Accounting Standards Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's financial statement. Note 4 - Initial Public Offering Pursuant to the Initial Public Offering, the Company sold 25,000,000 Units, at a price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 8). F-9 GOLDEN ARROW MERGER CORP.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 5 - Private Placement Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 4,500,000 Private Placement Warrants, at a price of $1.50 per warrant, or $6,750,000 in the aggregate. The Sponsor has agreed to purchase up to an additional 500,000 Private Placement Warrants, at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant, or $750,000 in the aggregate, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full or in part by the underwriters. Each Private Placement Warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 8). A portion of the proceeds from the Private Placement Warrants were added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants held in the Trust Account will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law), and the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. Note 6 - Related Party Transactions Founder Shares In January 2021, the Sponsor paid $25,000 to cover certain of the Company's offering costs in consideration for the issuance of 7,187,500 shares of the Company's Class B common stock (the "Founder Shares"). The Founder Shares include an aggregate of up to 937,500 shares subject to forfeiture to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment is not exercised in full or in part, so that the number of Founder Shares will equal, on an as-converted basis, approximately 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock after the Initial Public Offering. The Sponsor has agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (A) one year after the completion of a Business Combination and (B) subsequent to a Business Combination, (x) if the last reported sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after a Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the Public Stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. Promissory Note - Related Party On January 8, 2021, the Sponsor issued an unsecured promissory note to the Company (the "Promissory Note"), pursuant to which the Company could borrow up to an aggregate principal amount of $200,000. The Promissory Note is non-interest bearing and payable on the earlier of (i) June 30, 2021 or (ii) the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. As of March 19, 2021, there was $141,367 outstanding under the Promissory Note, which is currently due on demand. Working Capital Loans In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor, an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors or their affiliates may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post Business Combination entity. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. As of March 19, 2021, no Working Capital Loans were outstanding. Note 7 - Commitments and Contingencies Risks and Uncertainties Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations, and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of this financial statement. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. F-10 GOLDEN ARROW MERGER CORP.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Registration Rights Pursuance to a registration rights agreement entered into on March 16, 2021, the holders of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans (and any Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans and upon conversion of the Founder Shares) have registration rights to require the Company to register a sale of any of the securities held by them. The holders of these securities are entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company register such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of a Business Combination. The registration rights agreement does not contain liquidated damages or other cash settlement provisions resulting from delays in registering the securities. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the date of Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriters are entitled to a deferred fee of $0.35 per Unit, or $8,750,000 in the aggregate (or $10,062,500 in the aggregate if the underwriters' over-allotment option is exercised in full). The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Note 8 - Stockholders' Deficit Preferred Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share with such designation, rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. At March 19, 2021, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. Class A Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 shares of Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of Class A common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. At March 19, 2021, there were no shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding, excluding 25,000,000 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption. Class B Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 shares of Class B common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of Class B common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. At March 19, 2021, there were 7,187,500 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, of which an aggregate of up to 937,500 shares of Class B common stock are subject to forfeiture to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part so that the number of Founder Shares will equal 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock after the Initial Public Offering. Holders of Class A common stock and holders of Class B common stock will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of stockholders except as otherwise required by law. The shares of Class B common stock will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock at the time of a Business Combination, or earlier at the option of the holder, on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment. In the case that additional shares of Class A common stock, or equity-linked securities, are issued or deemed issued in excess of the amounts issued in the Proposed Public Offering and related to the closing of a Business Combination, the ratio at which shares of Class B common stock shall convert into shares of Class A common stock will be adjusted (unless the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Class B common stock agree to waive such anti-dilution adjustment with respect to any such issuance or deemed issuance) so that the number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of all shares of Class B common stock will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the total number of all shares of common stock outstanding upon completion of the Proposed Public Offering plus all shares of Class A common stock and equity-linked securities issued or deemed issued in connection with a Business Combination (net of the number of shares of Class A common stock redeemed in connection with a Business Combination), excluding any shares or equity-linked securities issued, or to be issued, to any seller in a Business Combination. Warrants - Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination and (b) 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering. The Public Warrants will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. F-11 GOLDEN ARROW MERGER CORP.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The Company will not be obligated to deliver any shares of Class A common stock pursuant to the exercise of a warrant and will have no obligation to settle such warrant exercise unless a registration statement under the Securities Act covering the issuance of the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is then effective and a current prospectus relating to those shares of Class A common stock is available, subject to the Company satisfying its obligations with respect to registration. No warrant will be exercisable for cash or on a cashless basis, and the Company will not be obligated to issue any shares to holders seeking to exercise their warrants, unless the issuance of the shares upon such exercise is registered or qualified under the securities laws of the state of the exercising holder, or an exemption from registration is available. The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 20 business days after the closing of a Business Combination, the Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC, and within 60 business days following a Business Combination to have declared effective, a registration statement covering the issuance of the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants and to maintain a current prospectus relating to those shares of Class A common stock until the warrants expire or are redeemed. Notwithstanding the above, if the Class A common stock is at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that it satisfies the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event the Company so elects, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, but will use its commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. Redemption of warrants when the price per share of Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00. Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants (except as described herein with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): ● in whole and not in part; ● at a price of $0.01 per warrant; ● upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption, or 30 day redemption period, to each warrant holder; and ● if, and only if, the last reported sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. If and when the warrants become redeemable by the Company, the Company may exercise its redemption right even if it is unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. Redemption of warrants when the price per share of Class A common stock equals or exceeds $10.00. Commencing ninety days after the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants: ● in whole and not in part; ● at a price of $0.10 per warrant provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive that number of shares of Class A common stock based on the redemption date and the fair market value of the Class A common stock; ● upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption; ● if, and only if, the last reported sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $10.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) on the trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders; ● if, and only if, the Private Placement Warrants are also concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants, as described above; and ● if, and only if, there is an effective registration statement covering the issuance of the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants and a current prospectus relating thereto available throughout the 30-day period after written notice of redemption is given. If the Company calls the Public Warrants for redemption, as described above, its management will have the option to require any holder that wishes to exercise the Public Warrants to do so on a "cashless basis," as described in the warrant agreement. The exercise price and number of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of a share dividend, extraordinary dividend or recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. However, except as described below, the Public Warrants will not be adjusted for issuances of common stock at a price below its exercise price. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the Public Warrants. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of Public Warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their Public Warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with respect to such Public Warrants. Accordingly, the Public Warrants may expire worthless. F-12 GOLDEN ARROW MERGER CORP.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of its Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share of Class A common stock (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of the Company's Business Combination on the date of the completion of such Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day after the day on which the Company consummates its Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price and the $10.00 and $18.00 per share redemption trigger price described above will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 100% and 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, respectively. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that the Private Placement Warrants and the Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or saleable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Placement Warrants will be exercisable on a cashless basis and be non-redeemable, except as described above, so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. Note 9. Fair Value Measurements (As Restated, see Note 2) The Company follows the guidance in ASC 820 for its financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at each reporting period, and non-financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at least annually. The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities: Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Level 3: Unobservable inputs based on an assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. At March 19, 2021, assets held in the Trust Account were comprised of $250,000,000 in money market funds which are primarily invested in U.S. Treasury securities. The Company uses inputs such as actual trade data, benchmark yields, quoted market prices from dealers or brokers, and other similar sources to determine the fair value of its money market investments held in the Trust Account. The following table presents information about the Company's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at March 19, 2021 and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value: Description Level March 19,

2021 Assets: Investments held in Trust Account 1 $ 250,000,000 Liabilities: Warrant Liabilities - Public Warrants 3 $ 8,333,333 Warrant Liabilities - Private Placement Warrants 3 $ 4,500,000 F-13 GOLDEN ARROW MERGER CORP.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The Warrants were accounted for as liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40 and are presented within warrant liabilities on our accompanying March 19, 2021 balance sheet. The warrant liabilities are measured at fair value at inception and on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented within change in fair value of warrant liabilities in the statement of operations. For the Public Warrants, the Company utilized a binomial lattice model consistent with the Private Warrants discussed below. For the Private Placement Warrants, the Company utilizes a lattice model, specifically a binomial lattice model incorporating the Cox-Ross-Rubenstein methodology, to value the warrants at each reporting period, with changes in fair value recognized in the statement of operations. The estimated fair value of the warrant liability is determined using Level 3 inputs. Inherent in a binomial options pricing model are assumptions related to expected share-price volatility, expected life, risk-free interest rate and dividend yield. The Company estimates the volatility of its shares of common stock based on historical volatility that matches the expected remaining life of the warrants. The risk-free interest rate is based on the U.S. Treasury zero-coupon yield curve on the grant date for a maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the warrants. The expected life of the warrants is assumed to be equivalent to their remaining contractual term. The dividend rate is based on the historical rate, which the Company anticipates to remain at zero. The key inputs for the binomial lattice model as of March 19, 2021 were as follows: Input March 19, 2021

(Initial

Measurement) Stock price $ 9.67 Strike price $ 11.50 Effective Expiration Date 8/3/2026 Volatility 16.5 % Risk-free rate 0.99 % Dividend yield 0.0 % Note 10 - Subsequent Events The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date through, the date that the financial statement was issued. Based upon this review other than the restatement described in Note 2, the Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the financial statement. F-14 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

