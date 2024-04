Golden Arrow Merger Corp is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not selected any specific business combination target. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector, or geography. It intends to initially focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Sector Investment Holding Companies