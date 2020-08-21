Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Golden Arrow Resources Corporation    G6A   CA38080W1023

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION

(G6A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Arrow Resources : Engages Financial Marketing Services Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V):  GRG
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE):  G6A
OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB): GARWF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSX-V: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTC: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Michael Baybak and Company, Inc. ("Baybak") to provide financial relations, media relations and market development consulting services to the Company. Baybak has been engaged for a term of three months at a monthly fee of US$4,000. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

Baybak is at arm's length to the Company. Principals of Baybak currently own 830,333 shares of the Company as of the date hereof and may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. The Company is well-leveraged to the price of gold, having recently monetized its Chinchillas silver discovery into a significant holding in precious metals producer SSR Mining Inc.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring a portfolio that includes advanced projects in Chile, a district-scale frontier opportunity in Paraguay, and more than 185,000 hectares of properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Joseph Grosso"
______________________________
Mr. Joseph Grosso,
Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-arrow-engages-financial-marketing-services-firm-301116473.html

SOURCE Golden Arrow Resources Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION
04:31pGOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES : Engages Financial Marketing Services Firm
PR
07/30GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES : Starts First Diamond Drill Program at Tierra Dorada Gol..
PR
07/20GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES : Acquires Rosales Copper Project, Chile
PR
06/08GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES : Reports New High-Grade Gold Target at Flecha de Oro Pro..
PR
04/06GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES : Chairman's Message to Shareholders
PR
03/12GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
PR
02/19GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES : Commences Drill Program at Indiana Gold-Copper Project
PR
2019GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES : Engages Michael Baybak and Company, Inc. for Financial ..
PR
2019GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES : Reports Initial Sampling Program Extends High-Grade Pro..
PR
2019GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES : Reports High-Grade Results from Initial Sampling Progra..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group