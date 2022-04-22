Log in
Golden Arrow Resources : 2021 GRG OTCQB Certification

04/22/2022
OTCQB Certification

I, Darren Urquhart, Chief Financial Officer of Golden Arrow Resources Corporation ("the Company"), certify that:

1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):

  • [] Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act

  • [] Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)

  • [] Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act

  • [] Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator

  • [] Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

  • [] Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines

  • [] Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)

  • [] Other (describe)

2.

The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.

3. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of British Columbia, Canada in which the Company is organized or does business.

4.

The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:

Trading Symbol

GARWF

The data in this chart is as of:

April 21, 2022

Shares Authorized

(A)

Unlimited

Total Shares Outstanding

(B)

115,167,239

Number of Restricted Shares1

(C)

0

Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates

(D)

30,435,557

Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B

(E)

84,731,682

% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %)2

(F)

73.57%

Number of Beneficial Shareholders of at least 100 shares3

(G)

3,266

1 Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.

2 Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors, and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children, and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding unless an exemption applies.

3 Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders unless an exemption applies.

  • 5. Convertible Debt:

    The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:

    [] Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.

    Date of

    Note Issuance

    Principal Amount at Issuance

    ($)

    Outstanding Balance ($)4

    Maturity

    Date

    Conversion Terms

    (e.g., pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares)

    # Shares Converted to Date

    # of

    Potential Shares to be Issued Upon Conversion5

    Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).6

    Reason for Issuance (e.g., Loan, Services, etc.)

    Total Outstanding

    Total Shares:

    Balance:

    Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  • 6. The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.

    No attorney assisted: Constance Norman, Corporate Secretary, prepared the disclosure.

    Maxis Law provided legal assistance to the Company during the 2021 fiscal year.

  • 4 The Outstanding Balance is to include accrued interest.

  • 5 The total number of shares that can be issued upon full conversion of the Outstanding Balance. The number should not factor any "blockers" or limitations on the percentage of outstanding shares that can be owned by the Noteholder at a particular time. For purposes of this calculation, please use the current market pricing (e.g. most recent closing price, bid, etc.) of the security if conversion is based on a variable market rate.

6 International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.

  • 7. The following is a complete list of third-party providers, including firm names and addresses, and primary contact names, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third-party provider listed below. If none, please state "None".

    Zoppa Media Group Ltd., 700, 2695 Granville St., Vancouver, BC V6H 3H2 - Investor Relations

    Equity Guru, 503, 1190 Melville, Vancouver BC V6E 3W1 - Marketing

    Mergent, 580 Kingsley Park, Fort Mill, SC 29715 - Marketing

    Michael Baybak & Company Inc., 2110 Drew Street, Suite 200, Clearwater, Florida 33765, USA - Marketing

    Value Relations GmbH, Gartenstrabe 46,Frankfurt,60596,DE - Marketing

    Shareholders Internet Public Relations (Thomas K Shea) - 606 Lullingstone Dr., Marietta, GA 30067 USA - Marketing

    Metal Commodities Investment Platform/M.G.Pieterse - Dorpsstraat 81G, 1901 EK Castricum, the Netherlands - Marketing

    Resource Stock Digest, 1020 Dyer Creek Place, Round Rock, Texas 78665, USA - Marketing

    Market One Media Group Inc., Suite 320 - 440 West Hastings Street, Vanciuver BC V6B 1L1 - Marketing

    Dig Media Inc. , 1200 - 736 Granville Street, Vancouver BC V6Z 1E4, Canada - Marketing

    Stockhouse Publishing, 1625 - 1185 West Georgia Street, Vancouver BC V6E 4E6, Canada - Marketing

    Howe Street Media Inc., Suite 400, 130-1959 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 0C4, Canada - Marketing

    THB Digital Inc., 1102-1111 Beach Ave, Vancouver BC V6E 1T9, Canada - Marketing

    Stockpulse LLC - 101 E. Lakeside, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83834 USA - Marketing

    Proactive investors, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver BC V6E 3P3 - Marketing

    Market Trend News Inc., Suite 6, 3908-97 Street, Edmonton, Alberta, T6E 6N2, Canada - Marketing

    NYC Radio LLC, 201 Railroad Ave, Suite 201, E. Rutherford, NJ 07073, USA - Marketing

    Aktiencheck.de AG (Stefan Lindam) - Bahnhofstraße 6, 56470 Bad Marienberg, Germany - Marketing

    Value Relations GmbH, Gartenstrabe 46,Frankfurt,60596,DE - Marketing

    World Money Talk Station - 308 13th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34205 USA - Marketing

    Glacier RIG Ltd. - 225 Duncan Mill Rd., Suite 320, Toronto, ON M3B 3K9 - Marketing

    121 Group (HK) Ltd. - 1906-07 19/F, FWD Financial Centre,308 - 316 Des Voeux Rd,Sheung Wan,HK - Marketing

    Murdock Capital Partners Corp. - 15 West 53rd St- 24th Floor, New York, NY 10019 - Marketing

  • 8. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons:

    The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners of five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Preferred shares, options, warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

Name (First, Last)

City and State

(and Country if outside US)

Number of Shares Owned (list common, preferred, warrants and options separately)

Percentage of Class of

Shares Owned

Nikolaos Cacos

Vancouver, BC, Canada

18,040 Common Shares

0.02%

Joseph Grosso

Burnaby, BC, Canada

8,007,733 Common Shares

6.95%

Constance Norman

Surrey, BC, Canada

187,000 Common Shares

0.16%

John Gammon

Belleville, ON, Canada

275,650 Common Shares

0.24%

David Terry

West Vancouver, BC, Canada

770,200 Common Shares

0.67%

Alfred Hills

Surrey, BC, Canada

70,000 Common Shares

0.06%

Louis Salley

North Vancouver, BC, Canada

50,000 Common Shares

0.04%

Darren Urquhart

North Vancouver, BC, Canada

0 Common Shares

0.00%

Evelina Grosso

Burnaby, BC, Canada

10,361,334 Common Shares

9.00%

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including conversion terms of any class of the issuer's equity securities:

n/a

9. Certification:

Date: April 22, 2022

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Darren Urquhart

Title: CFO

Signature: /s/ DARREN URQUHART

(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")

Disclaimer

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 19:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
