  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Golden Arrow Resources Corporation
  News
  Summary
    GRG   CA38080W1023

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION

(GRG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/09 03:36:03 pm EDT
0.1700 CAD   +3.03%
Golden Arrow Resources Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 531 at the VRIC in Vancouver, May 17-18, 2022

05/10/2022 | 07:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Golden Arrow Resources (TSXV: GRG) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #531 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 – Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Alongside the former Canadian Prime Minister and Mexican President are best selling finance author Robert “Rich Dad” Kiyosaki, dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. The conversations on stage will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macro-finance.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Golden Arrow Resources
Shawn Perger
17786860135
perger@grossogroup.com
goldenarrowresources.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 19,6 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Golden Arrow Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. Grosso Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Darren C. Urquhart Chief Financial Officer
David Andrew Terry Independent Director
John B. Gammon Independent Director
Alfred Leonard Hills Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION-8.11%15
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.35%163 207
RIO TINTO PLC6.05%107 361
GLENCORE PLC22.30%73 709
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.42%49 323
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)68.41%43 371